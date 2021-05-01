Photo by RomoloTavani/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The thing about data is there is the danger the user can get the results they want by picking the inputs and/or the beginning and ending dates. You can see this when comparing the relative performance of Growth versus Value and by Asset size. To show what I mean, here are two sets of data from Portfolio Visualizer; one dating back to 1972, the second only to 2011. Notice which asset size won in each data set.

Source: portfoliovisualizer.com 1972 start

Source: portfoliovisualizer.com start 2011

The same focus that has propelled Large-Cap Growth stocks seems to have helped pull up their Value brethren since 2011. The next table is from the same PV link:

Large-Cap stocks were the best performers over the last ten years in both the Growth and Value categories. That performance was matched with the lowest StdDev too. That then opens the question: Growth or Value stocks; which is the better investment now? This is discussed often on Seeking Alpha and other investment sites. I tackled the subject recently too: Pondering Growth vs Value. Some experts believe the recent focus on Large-Cap stocks has provided market misallocations that will benefit smaller stocks. A fuller review of why Small-Cap stocks look attractive was covered here. Add that to the recent strength in Value stocks and I am Bullish on the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV).

Examining Vanguard's S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

Data by YCharts

Seeking Alpha describes the ETF as

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by The Vanguard Group, Inc. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of small-cap companies and seeks to track the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index. The ETF was formed on September 7, 2010.

Source: seekingalpha.com VIOV

VIOV has accumulated $1.2b in AUM and provides investors with a 1.2% yield, indicating this is not an ETF for income seekers. Vanguard charges 15bps in fees.

Seeking Alpha has started grading all US ETFs, which are found on the ETF's home page. The above shows the current ratings, plus what they were both three and six months ago. Most show little change over that time except for the one that should provide a performance boost. Asset Flows has gone from C+ to A-. ETF inflows require the fund to purchase each stock, which adds to demand: everything else being equal, the stocks owned by VIOV should rise in price.

A brief review of the Index used

For any fund that invests based on an Index, the investor needs some understanding of how that index works. S&P describes their Index as:

We measure value stocks using three factors: the ratios of book value, earnings, and sales to price. S&P Style Indices divide the complete market capitalization of each parent index into growth and value indices. Constituents are drawn from the S&P SmallCap 600®.

Source: spglobal.com Index

Source: sp-smallcap-600-value.pdf

These fundamentals can be compared to the full Index.

Source: S&P 600 Index PDF

All five statistics show, as expected, more "value" in the Value Index than the S&P 600 total index. The Mean Market-Cap matches closely, so size is not the cause. As with Russell, S&P allows a stock to be considered both Value and Growth, though probably weighted differently. This can be seen in the fact that 202 VIOV stocks also appear in VIOG, the S&P SC 600 Growth ETF. For details on S&P index construction, read their Methodology document.

What VIOV Holds plus Full Index comparison

Source: seekingalpha.com Holdings

When an investor decides to go Value or Growth, they are making sector bets based on the index provider's definition of the factors used to build the index. This can be seen by comparing the sector drift between VIOV and VIOO, the ETF based on the full S&P SC 600 Index.

Source: etfrc.com

You can see VIOV overweights both Financials and Real Estate while "avoiding" Technology and Health Care stocks. Unless you agree with those sector drifts, this is not an ETF for you.

Source: seekingalpha.com Holdings

GameStop, really? Macy's then the second largest holding! Gives investors reason to think, don't they? Using the Subscribers Portfolio feature, here is how Seeking Alpha views the Top 10.

Source: Seeking Alpha Portfolios

Based on the Value grade, Seeking Alpha could debate why three of the Top 10 are included: GameStop (GME), Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI), and Ameris Bancorp (ABCB); which rank as 1, 3, and 7 within the largest holdings. Luckily, these three stocks account for only 2.46% of the portfolio.

Portfolio Strategy

The above details about the S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF provide a starting point for the investor's continued due diligence. A good next step is exploring how different Small-Cap Value funds compare. Using the Seeking Alpha Peers function, slightly adjusted, here are VIOV plus five others.

Source: seekingalpha.com Peers

VIOV places second over 3-, 5-, and 10-year CAGRs, only behind XSVM, which is more a mixture of Mid- and Small-Cap stocks. 5-Yr Price returns ranged from 46% to 103%, so which index is used is critical and why its process should be studied. There is also a non-indexed SCV ETF to consider, AVUV, which was reviewed here. Besides ETFs, those wanting to add leverage to their choice should review what CEFs offer in this market segment. Regardless of other choices, I am Bullish on the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF.

Final thoughts

Since most of us are not smart enough to know which US market segment (size, V/G), let alone US versus International, hedged or not, will outperform, having some exposure in all segments makes sense to me. Alpha gains can come from spending time picking the best fund in each segment. With a dozen, well-chosen ETFs, an investor should be able to cover the major equity segments. Then they could concentrate on finding ways to know when to make allocation shifts between the various segments.