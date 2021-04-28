Photo by Prykhodov/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) continues to shine, without any time for pauses.

Here, I put a spotlight on what I declare investors are not paying sufficient attention to, namely Google Cloud Platform.

Furthermore, I note that on practically any metric, Alphabet stands head and shoulders above its peers. And what it lacks in excitement it more than makes up for in terms of free cash flow generation.

Presently, despite its post-earnings pop, investors are only asked to pay 32x trailing free cash flows, despite Alphabet having very easy comps for H1 2021.

This stock is still worth considering, even now.

Revenue Growth Rates Refuse to Slow Down

Source: author's calculations

As we've seen elsewhere already in Q1 2021, there's broad strength in advertiser spend, you can reference my articles on Snap (SNAP) and Pinterest (PINS).

At the end of Q1 2021, 81% of Alphabet's total revenues were derived from advertising. That's no big surprise. But what I believe investors should be thinking about going ahead is that Alphabet's Cloud business was up 46% y/y.

Google Cloud Platform: What You Need to Think About

Although some may remark that its Cloud business is substantially unprofitable, I would retort that if you think about just how late into the ''cloud wars'' Alphabet came, for it to have gained such a strong market share at such a rapid clip, truly puts naysayers back in their corners.

Consider the following, just how many companies out there are capable of embracing approximately $1 billion in losses over a 90 day period and while not even putting a dent into their profitability?

Accordingly, as you have no doubt seen amply reported elsewhere, its operating income has more than doubled. In fact, it has been more than 5 years since Alphabet's operating income margin reached 30%. And this is despite incurring huge losses as it invests into its Cloud business, as well as its Other Bet segment.

Noteworthy areas within Google Cloud Platform (''GCP'') includes its Data Cloud. This platform provides real-time data and analytics to enterprise customers.

Other key avenues that are delivering Alphabet's Cloud business with growth include customers that are looking to move their data centers from on-premise to the cloud. This is what Amazon's (AMZN) AWS and Microsoft's (MSFT) Azure have already been huge winners in, hence the fact that Alphabet is still growing in the post-COVID environment is a reminder of the strength of its offering.

Indeed, the argument bears previously held against Alphabet's Cloud business was that if it hadn't materially grown in 2020, whatever customers left were now not going to embark on a meaningful IT transform any time soon.

Simply put, those that could adapt and evolve would have already done so, and those enterprises that hadn't, probably wouldn't do any time soon. Thus, as it transpires, it's a case of the ugly facts getting in the way of a beautiful ''story''.

Moreover, within its Cloud business, Google Workspace collaboration tools were a big driver of revenues too. Anecdotally, given the proliferation of collaboration and productivity tools that came to the market in the past couple of years, it's somewhat surprising that a catchall platform such as Google Workspaces would land Airbus' (OTCPK:EADSF) as its customer.

Valuation -- Why There's Still More Upside Potential

Bears may be quick to note that Alphabet extended the life of some of its servers and network equipment, and that obviously played a role in the 30% operating margin. To which I would argue that Alphabet has generated close to $51 billion of free cash flow over its trailing twelve months; if this is not a cash-generating machine, I don't know what it. Also, free cash flow isn't affected by extending amortization profiles.

Needless to say that Alphabet is not a free cash flow story. Similarly, the fact that Alphabet has noted it intends on repurchasing approximately $50 billion of its stock, albeit open-ended, is not really going to drive investors to trip over themselves.

Having said all this, we must keep in mind that despite it all, Alphabet is being valued at 32x trailing free cash flow. Please note, this is not forward sales, but clean free cash flow.

I ask the reader to look far and wide for any company growing at 30% on the top line and being priced at 32x trailing free cash flow (please make sure to drop it in the comments below), as I don't believe you'll find many.

In fact, I follow many companies, and I don't know of many companies that would fit those criteria, all the while carrying enough cash on its balance sheet to make up more than 6% of its market cap.

The Bottom Line

Alphabet continues to surprise investors and demonstrates that its runway is still long.

Of course, Alphabet is much more than just its Cloud platform. Although Search, Maps, and YouTube continue to be solid revenue drivers, I contend that investors would do well to also consider the importance of multi-year Cloud contracts too, and how that will continue to drive shareholders upside over the coming year.

Finally, the reader will undoubtedly ask, if the author is evidently so bullish, why isn't he a shareholder? The answer is that I prefer to invest in smaller cap stocks.