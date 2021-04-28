Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Storage and distribution centers have become a major business in the modern era. But not every good that is transported can be done irrespective of the temperature in the area in which it is currently located. Some products need temperature-controlled storage facilities and distribution networks. Food is one such example of this. One company in the REIT space the operates in a way that caters to these needs is Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD). With a market capitalization of nearly $10 billion, and a significant physical footprint across the US and other parts of the world, Americold is a behemoth and one of the industry's leading players. Normally, when investors want to buy into an industry leader, the cost is high. And this case is no exception. Shares of Americold are undeniably pricey, though for patient investors, it could be a reasonable prospect.

A look at Americold

Americold has a large physical footprint. According to management, the company operates 238 warehouses. 181 of these are owned, 48 are leased, and the other 9 are managed. Combined, these facilities represent 1.4 billion cubic feet, or about 46 million square feet. This places the average unit at 5.9 million cubic feet, or 195 thousand square feet. In addition, the company boasts more than 2,500 customers to its name.

Based on the data provided, Americold has operations spread across at least 14 countries. These include the US, Ireland, and the UK. 194 of its locations, representing 1.21 billion cubic feet, are located in North America. A further 26 locations, working out to 111.2 million cubic feet, are in various parts of Europe. 15, working out to 70 million cubic feet, can be found in the Asia-Pacific region. And the remaining four, working out to 17.3 million cubic feet, can be found in South America.

As might be expected, the company is a major player in the US market for temperature-controlled storage facilities. At present, the company holds a 21.4% market share. This places it just behind Lineage Logistics, which has a 25.2% market share and is the largest player in the country. To put the enormity of the company into perspective, consider that the third largest player has a market share of just 6.8%. Even so, the market is rather consolidated, with the top 10 industry leaders accounting for 60.1% of the US market. What may be surprising though is that Americold also is the second largest player in this space in the world. It holds a 5.6% market share globally, coming in just behind the 7% that Lineage Logistics has. Combined, the top ten players in the world hold just 18% of the global market.

*Taken from Americold Realty Trust

Revenue from the company is largely focused around its warehouse operations. After all, that is where it generates 78% of its sales. A further 15% comes from third-party managed units, and 7% is associated with its transportation operations. The emphasis on warehouses though gets even greater when you consider that 94% of its NOI, or net operating income, comes from its warehouse operations.

*Taken from Americold Realty Trust

There are some other valuable data points that investors should take into consideration here. For instance, 22% of its warehouse revenue comes from the retail space. This compares to 16% for packaged foods, and 14% for poultry. And 84% of its warehouse revenue stems from the US, while 13 percent is attributable to the Asia-Pacific region. According to management, 52% of its revenue is tied to activities related to distribution.

There are other ways in which the company is concentrated more than investors might think. For instance, its top 25 customers account for 55% of its warehouse revenue. Though, not a single one accounts for more than 8% of the company’s sales. While the space is currently packed by a couple of very large players, this has not stopped the company from growing. At present, the company has a current expansion and development pipeline of over $1 billion. This includes seven expansions that are under construction that are worth $607 million, and that would work out to 62.1 million cubic feet.

The company is also not afraid to grow by other means as well. In December of last year, for instance, the company closed on its acquisition of Agro Merchants Group. That player was purchased for $1.7 billion and it owned 46 facilities spread across 10 different countries. It had over 2,900 customers to its name, and its properties worked out to 236 million cubic feet. Just one month earlier, the company acquired Hall’s Warehouse in New Jersey for $480 million. This involved 8 distribution centers coming out to 58 million cubic feet.

It may not be shocking to hear that revenue with the company has grown nicely over time. Back in 2016, the company generated sales of $1.49 billion. This increased every year until hitting $1.99 billion in 2020. Over this window of time, the company saw its cash flow metrics improve too, with operating cash flow rising from $118.78 million to $293.68 million. FFO, or funds from operations, grew from $90.56 million to $157.34 million. On an adjusted basis, this figure expanded from $71.13 million to $267.88 million. And lastly, EBITDA rose from $261.36 million to $425.91 million.

*Taken from Americold Realty Trust

If we use these figures, shares of Americold look incredibly pricey. At present, the company is trading at a price to FFO multiple of 62.8. On an adjusted basis, this drops to a still high 36.9. Its price to operating cash flow multiple stands at 33.6, and its EV to EBITDA multiple stands at 28.8. It is important, however, to adjust for recent acquisition activity. Management provided a look at what sales would be had the acquisitions it completed last year been on the books the entire year. If we assume that these cash flow figures would rise at the same rate, then the company's multiples decline to 49.6, 29.1, 26.6, and 22.7, respectively.

Next, I decided to compare the company to the five highest rated REITs that are similar to it as defined by Seeking Alpha’s Quant platform. Using the figures from 2020, I noted the multiple range for price to operating cash flow of 16 to 32.1 placed Americold as more expensive than any of these peers. However, if we adjust for the acquisition activity, three of the five are actually pricier than it is. I perform the same analysis using the EV to EBITDA multiples of the firm, ending up with a range of 15.5 to 43.6. Once again, the ordering of Americold relative to its peers was identical.

Takeaway

In recent years, and even through the COVID-19 pandemic, Americold has demonstrated the ability to grow on both the top and bottom lines. A lot of this growth is occurring through the company's development activities, as well as its acquisitions. Truth be told, shares of the firm look very pricey, even if our adjustment to account for its acquisitions holds true. That said, relative to its peer group, it appears to be more or less fairly valued. In the long run, investors can probably expect reasonable upside from the company. But they should not expect significant upside.