Photo by Tomas_Mina/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

When we last made our bearish case for Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) it was primarily driven by where it stood in terms of its valuation.

At the end of the day, it is a valuation call, but we have a very high degree of certainty here because Hormel is in the 99th percentile across every valuation. Sure, you can compare Hormel to a 10-year Treasury note or even Bitcoin and say "Hormel is better." But that is the fastest way to the poor house. We expect negative 10-year returns and even a 50% drop from here would hardly be unexpected to us.

Source: A Mini SPAM Bubble

Since then Hormel has treaded water, underperforming the S&P 500 (SPY) and the Consumer Staples ETF (XLP) by a noticeable amount.

Data by YCharts

In this article, we review the recent Planters acquisition and tell you why the next few quarters are likely to show some strong margin pressures.

Q1-2021

Unlike some of the more recent quarters, Hormel did manage to demonstrate revenue growth in Q1-2021.

Data by YCharts

That growth was consistently seen across all product lines.

Source: Q1-2021 Press Release

Segment profit though was a different ballgame with two out of the four categories showing large declines.

Source: Q1-2021 Press Release

Overall pretax earnings fell by 4.5%. Now a good deal of this can be attributed to net unallocated expense and most of these are likely COVID-19 related expenses that management referenced. These same unallocated expenses have been running high for quite a few quarters. In Q4-2020, these ran at over $20 million. But pre-tax earnings are lower in this quarter, even if we remove the impact of unallocated expenses. What we mean by that is if we reduce unallocated expenses to just $4.199 million, pretax earnings would move to $288.43 million. This gets to our problem with the company that it shows very poor sales growth and now margin pressures are beginning to creep in. Management was positive on a turnaround here as analysts pressed on the margin issue.

Michael Lavery I just want to make sure I understand some of the trajectory for Refrigerated Foods and the margins. You've called out some of the headwinds, and those are clear. But it looks like the margins might have been the lowest since around 4Q 2015. I know you mentioned some of the second half catalysts or benefits that should come through. Does it get worse before it gets better? Or are we - should we expect an upswing already from here? What's some of the puts and takes maybe between now and into the second half? Jim Snee Yes. I mean, the positive for Refrigerated Foods, obviously, are the strength in the foodservice recovery. And so if we expect to continue on the path we're on, that will be a very positive impact. Refrigerated Foods also gets hit the hardest in - with COVID costs. And so as we see COVID costs hopefully mitigate over the balance of the year that will continue to be - or have a positive impact on Refrigerated Foods as well.

Source: Q1-2021 Transcript

While we do expect some improvement in refrigerated Foods and COVID-19 related expense, the overall margin dynamic may still be negative.

Our Forward Outlook

A lot has changed since Feb. 18, when management did their conference call and the most noticeable change is the extreme commodity price pressures.

This "feeds" into their costs, but with a lag. One reason for the lag is that Hormel hedges.

So Ben, just to give you some type of scope. Cornmeal is up you some type of scope. Corn Nuts up about 40%, while soybean meal was up about 15%. Now we have a significant position. It's less than half of our corn hedged at a lower price than the current markets. And we have the ability to change the formula. So as you can imagine, we're moving the formula to more of a soybean meal-based formula away from corn. That will offset a portion of the cost. So really there's multiple approaches we've taken to mitigate the risk around these increases. Jim talked about a very effective approach on price increases, along with the shifting of the feed formula and the positions that we've taken. And we took these positions probably six - more than six months ago.

Source: Q1-2021 Transcript

Hormel was referring to hedges helping them as they had hedges in place that were lower than the price in February. As those hedges roll off and the impact of the price moving higher is felt, we expect operating margins to get hit hard. Hormel's operating margins made a longer term peak in 2016 just as the commodity index set a longer term bottom.

Data by YCharts

We expect that the next few years will see a margins move below 9% on the base business. When we combine falling sales, flattish to falling profits and likely a decimated multiple, we see plenty of room for Hormel investors to lose out to cash over the next few years.

Data by YCharts

Planters Acquisition

The one bright spot for Hormel's (predicted) falling operating margins is that Planters is likely going to be something that can create an offset.

But without giving too many specifics, it's safe to say that Planters' gross margins are - they're well above our total company average, and they're also above our Grocery Products average.

Source: Q1-2021 Transcript

Before we get too excited though, do remember that Hormel paid over 3X sales for this business and that the total sales are just $1.1 billion. What we mean by that is Hormel actually paid more than even its own outlandish price to sales multiple for this, so at the minimum we would expect higher margins as compensation. The second point of course is that it won't by itself move the needle as Hormel's current sales are close to 9X that amount.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

We think that anywhere in this range, be it $40 $46 or $52, investors are locking in negative 10-year total returns. The ultra rich multiple, with exceptionally poor growth prospects and falling margins, are all individually enough to create this, but in tandem make the outcome almost a certainty. We would stay away from the stock or aim on the short side. The fireworks should start with next quarter's results.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.