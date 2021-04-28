Photo by NatalyaBurova/iStock via Getty Images

Instead of an investment thesis

Several great articles have already been written about Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX), including this one by Cassiopeia Value Investing. I do not want to repeat the description of the company's business and its products, because this has already been described in that very article (including descriptions of possible catalysts for future growth).

I just want to focus on comparing the company to its real direct competitors. Unfortunately, no one has ever compared Himax with its Taiwanese counterparts of the market (at least here, on Seeking Alpha). This is surprising because they all have similar capitalizations, business models, and revenue structures. The only thing that distinguishes them from Himax is that they are not traded in the US (only one competitor is traded OTC, the rest are traded in Taiwan or Korea). Most likely, this fact repelled the SA's authors.

Looking at the financial statements of HIMX, I believe that even though the company has grown by 331% over the past year, it still has a chance to go even higher. It is this statement that I have to verify in the course of my comparison.

Who are the competitors?

According to the latest 20-F report, the company identifies several key competitors in the market:

We continually face intense competition from fabless display driver companies, including Fitipower Integrated Technology, Inc. (4961), FocalTech Systems Co., Ltd. (3545), Novatek Microelectronics Corp. (3034), Raydium Semiconductor Corporation (3592), Sitronix Technology Co., Ltd. (8016), Silicon Works Co. Ltd. (108320), ESWIN, Chipone, Newvision, R DJ, Hisilicon and Synaptics Incorporated. We also face competition from integrated device manufacturers, such as Rohm Co., Ltd. (OTC:OTCPK:ROHCY) Source: HIMX's 20-F, Competition section

Note: in the quote above, I have highlighted in bold all the tickers of those competitors that I could find.

Thus, in total, I have identified 7 key competitors of Himax. All of their financial statements, which I will use for comparative analysis, are published on Investing.com.

One more note: I had the opportunity to check the data from Investng.com only on the example of the latest financial data from Himax (from its 20-F). Everything matched.

So now let's get down to our comparison

1. Revenue

The first thing I noticed was the revenue growth rates of the analyzed companies:

Source: Author's calculations

As you can see, Himax's revenue has grown by almost 32.1% over the past year, while the sample's average and median values are 19.27% and 21.45%, respectively. However, it should be borne in mind that the data is given in different currencies since, unlike Himax, its competitors are not required to convert their financial statements in US dollars. So I had to do it for them: I downloaded the historical data (again from Investing.com) of the required currency pairs' changes for the last 4 years and derived the weighted average exchange rate for each year (from 2017 to 2020). The adjusted revenues are as follows:

Source: Author's calculations

My initial findings have not changed significantly since these currency pairs have not changed much over the past 4 years. However, it is still noticeable that Himax's revenue growth for FY2020 began to seem less impressive, even compared to the median value (32.1% versus 27.41%). But despite this, the growth of the company's revenue as a whole suggests that all other things being equal, it should be valued at least no worse than FocalTech Systems (3545) or Novatek (3034).

2. Gross profit margin

I really like Long-Term Business Investor's article on how HIMX's gross profit margin is driven by the company's foundry capacity. But let's see how the observed GM expansion compares to other companies in the industry:

Source: Author's calculations

Himax's gross margin is one of the most unpredictable when viewed since 2017. However, in FY2020 it increased by 4.35%, which is the largest increase in the sample and is several times higher than the average. Unfortunately, in absolute terms, the company's GM falls short of the industry average in FY2020: 24.88% versus 27.94% (average) and 25.73% (median). But given the dynamics of the last year, even with a slight improvement in the future, the marginality will be able to approach the industry average values and probably outreach them.

3. Operating and net income margins

Source: Author's calculations

Here we see a roughly similar picture: the absolute values of the EBIT and NI margins still do not reach the average values of the analyzed sample, but their dynamics are promising.

4. Liquidity analysis

HIMX's current, quick, and cash ratios are among the lowest in the sample:

Source: Author's calculations

However, it is absolutely obvious that such a conclusion arises due to the peculiarities of the resulting illustration: the presence of an obvious outlier (Rohm Co.) slightly distorts the real picture. After removing this outlier, we have the following:

Source: Author's calculations

I believe that HIMX's liquidity as a whole is at the proper level. In addition, in FY2020 it has improved significantly:

Source: Author's calculations

5. Profitability analysis

Obviously, due to the improved net profit and EBIT margins, which serve as the numerators in most of the profitability ratios, Himax performed absolutely outstanding results in FY2020:

Source: Author's calculations

Moreover, this growth is taking place against the background of an improvement in the company's leverage ratios:

Source: Author's calculations

But again, compared to its peers, the company still has room to grow:

Source: Author's calculations

Even if we discard 1 maximum and 1 minimum value from the analyzed sample, the company's profitability will lag behind the industry average values.

I believe that the analysis carried out would allow me to conclude that Himax is a fairly average company in terms of financial analysis, but only in absolute terms of the ratios. The dynamics of the company's key indicators in FY2020 showed that the stock has tripled for a reason.

Also, I noticed a misprising that could fuel the future growth of HIMX

As you may have noticed in the above reasoning, Himax performed best in terms of fundamental analysis in FY2020, outperforming all the peers in terms of growth rates.

On the other hand, if we compare the price changes of all the companies and bring them to a "common start", we will get the following picture:

Source: Author's calculations

Note: In parentheses next to the tickers, I showed the multiples by which the nominal prices had to be divided to lead to that "common start" of $3.86.

HIMX is far from the most profitable stock among its competitors. Moreover, I believe the results of the successful FY2020 are still not reflected in the stock price. This is currently happening amid the dwindling Price-to-Earnings (GAAP, TTM) multiple:

Source: From SA's charting

And more importantly, compared to other companies in the sample, HIMX still seems to be undervalued:

Source: Author's calculations

P/E of the company is 5.53% below average, while its revenue over the past year, as previously discussed, grew 9.09% higher.

Potential risks to keep in mind

There are 2 main types of risks that I see:

1. Idiosyncratic risks of the company. This type of risk is inherent in any enterprise; it is almost impossible to neutralize or get rid of. The company itself is obliged to keep investors and other stockholders aware of the possible risks to which it is exposed. Among the most obvious ones Himax voiced in its 20-F, I highlight the following:

<...> The average selling prices of our products could decrease rapidly, which may negatively impact our revenues and operating results. <...> Disruptions in Taiwan’s political environment could negatively affect our business and ADSs market price. <...> A substantial portion of our sales are made to customers in the PRC, which may expose us to additional political, regulatory, and economic risks. <...> our ability to protect your rights through the United States federal courts may be limited, because we are incorporated under Cayman Islands law, conduct a substantial portion of our operations in Taiwan, and all of our directors and officers reside outside the United States. Source: Derived by the author from HIMX's 20-F

2. Compared to some related indices, the stock looks overheated. I can be reckless in my conclusions if I change the comparison group and focus on the market as a whole. Obviously, Himax does not exist in a vacuum and is influenced by market factors, for example, by the movements of related indices, or a set of companies united in a particular financial instrument (ETF, ETN, etc.). So I took 2 ETFs, which, in theory, could statistically explain the behavior of the stock:

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX), which tracks US-listed semiconductor companies;

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD), which tries to match the semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P.

Having adjusted the ETFs' values, I got the following picture:

Source: Author's calculations

I think that I am not the only one who thinks that HIMX looks rather overheated in comparison with the other two instruments. Moreover, it is important to note that such a serious discrepancy in prices that we are seeing now did not exist, say, at the end of November 2020.

Spearman's 90-day correlation confirms that a fairly strong relationship between the 3 instruments still exists:

Spearman's correlation HIMX SOXX XSD HIMX 1 0.78613 0.720719 SOXX 0.78613 1 0.827994 XSD 0.720719 0.827994 1

Source: Author's calculations using R (RStudio)

A linear regression equation built between Himax and SOXX shows that SOXX describes the Himax variance by 61.55%, with all coefficients being statistically significant. If we give this equation the current values of SOXX, it will show the price of Himax equaling 12.89, which is 8.76% less than the current stock price.

However, I should remind you that even with such a high correlation, we cannot speak with confidence about the high quality of the constructed model, since the presence of only one explanatory feature cannot serve as a basis for predicting the response value.

Therefore, despite the risks described, I believe that HIMX is an undervalued and mispriced idea in the fabless semiconductor market. I recommend buying the stock at its current levels.