Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) has filed to raise $18 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm aims to provide digital out of home advertisement monitoring and verification solutions.

ALF seeks to go public without any sales track record, so I'll pass on the IPO.

Company and Technology

Miami Beach, Florida,-based Alfi was founded to develop digital out of the home for advertisers to confirm their placements are getting viewers.

Management is headed by president, Chairman and CEO Dr. Paul Pereira, who has been with the firm since 2018 and was previously founder of the first ISP in the Caribbean region.

Below is a brief overview video of the firm's SaaS platform:

The company’s primary offerings include initial placements in the following location types:

Rideshare vehicles

Airports

Alfi has received at least $4.5 million from investors including Lee Aerospace and individuals.

The firm seeks to place its technology offerings first in rideshares and airport locations.

ALF has "performed more than 12 separate pilots deploying over 1,000 devices, with a duration up to 52 weeks achieving a range of CTRs in excess of 15%."

The company expects to start generating revenue in Q2 2021.

Market and Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Allied Market Research, the global digital out of home market was an estimated $3.6 million in 2016 and is expected to reach nearly $8.4 billion by 2023.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 12.6% from 2017 to 2023.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increasing desire for site-specific advertising capabilities and improved technology offering for delivering and tracking such deployments.

Also, the falling costs of LED and LCD displays and increasing programmatic advertising capabilities are leading to a significant expansion of the DOOH market.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

JCDecaux

Clear Channel Outdoor

Lama Advertising

OUTFRONT Media

Daktronics

Prismview

NEC Display Solutions

Google

Trade Desk

Facebook

Oohmedia!

Broadsign International

Aoto Electronics

Others

Financial Performance

Alfi’s recent financial results show no revenue and significant operating expenses as the firm has apparently not yet officially launched its service.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

As of Dec. 31, 2020, Alfi had $8.3 million in cash and $6.4 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2020, was negative ($3.2 million).

IPO Details

Alfi intends to raise $18 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, offering 3 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $6.00 per share.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $54.2 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 27.11%.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We currently intend to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with our existing cash to repay certain outstanding indebtedness in an amount of [i] $2,571,808 plus accrued interest under a loan from Lee Aerospace, [ii] $2,750,0000 plus accrued and unpaid interest on any amounts advanced under three bridge loan agreements between us, Lee Aerospace, our CEO, our CFO, our CTO, Peter Bordes, Rachael Pereira, the wife of our CEO, and three unaffiliated investors, [iii] up to $950,000 to acquire the balance of any of our Alfi-enabled tablets acquired by Lee Aerospace on our behalf that have not been acquired with the proceeds of the bridge loan, and the remaining amounts for product launch, general corporate purposes, including working capital, business development, sales and marketing activities and capital expenditures.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Kingswood Capital Markets.

Commentary

Alfi is seeking public capital market funding to pay off debt and help with the planned commercial launch of its flagship service.

The company’s financials show no revenue and significant operating expenses as the firm has primarily been in development and pilot testing phases to date.

The market opportunity for tracking and reporting on digital out of home advertising activity is substantial and expected to grow at a double-digit growth through 2023, so the firm has positive industry dynamics in its favor.

Kingswood Capital Markets is the sole underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (25.9%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the strong, deep-pocketed and highly visible competition within the industry.

As for valuation, it’s difficult to find a direct comparable to the firm’s proposed enterprise value of $54 million on zero revenue.

It's highly unusual for a non-life science firm to attempt an IPO on zero revenue, so I'll watch this ultra-high-risk IPO from the sidelines.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.