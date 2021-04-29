Photo by andresr/E+ via Getty Images

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) is a $1.6B market cap globally diversified Triple Net Lease REIT that focuses on industrial and office properties. While most REITs focus on a property type, TNL REITs focus on a lease structure. The structure is characterized by long lease terms to high quality tenants of free standing properties. This makes TNLs the most bond-like REIT sector, with low sensitivity to the economy and high sensitivity to rates. Some TNLs like GNL mitigate their rate sensitivity by locking in fixed rates on their debt and including annual rent escalations in their leases.

The preferred stock (GNL-B) carries a 6.875% coupon, is priced at $25.13 and will go ex-div on 4/2 or 4/5 for 43 cents. It's not callable until 11/26/2024. I give it a risk score of 8/20.

GNL's Portfolio: Diversified and Resilient

GNL's portfolio is well diversified. They own 306 properties that are leased to 130 tenants across 48 industries and 10 countries. Their average remaining lease term is 8.5 years and 94% of leases have contractual rent increases (either fixed or CPI linked). Their properties are split between industrial and office uses.

COVID-19 has barely impacted their business as the company has collected 97% to 99% of their rent throughout the pandemic. This speaks to the strength of their model which is based on long leases to credit-worthy tenants.

Credit Analysis: Investment Grade Debt, Well Covered Preferreds

GNL completed an inaugural $500 million senior unsecured notes offering in Q4 2020 that was rated split IG (BBB-/BB+) by S&P/Fitch. The notes carry a 3.75% coupon and are trading a little below par (4.1% YTM) due to the higher rate environment. GNL-B provides a solid 280 bps spread to these notes.

The investment grade rating is backed by sound credit metrics. Their metrics have slipped a little due to the bond issuance but I expect them to bounce back once funds from the issuance are fully deployed and generating revenue.

Leverage is high at 8.5x debt/EBITDA but was lower at 7.2x in Q3. Even with high leverage, the company maintains robust 3.7x interest coverage ratio due to their low average interest rate of 3.3%. The low interest rate is made possible by accessing low cost European debt markets for 40% of their debt. GNL wisely fixed rates on 96% of their debt, using Interest Rate Swaps as needed.

60% of GNL's debt is in the form of non-recourse mortgages. This form of debt is favorable for preferreds as discussed here. In short, mortgages cap GNL's possible loss on a property to their equity in that property, not the full value of the property. In some ways, mortgages are subordinate to preferreds because GNL can default on a mortgage (turning the keys over to the lender) while continuing to pay the preferreds.

Coverage for the preferreds is quite solid. Common stock covers the preferred liquidation value by 5.9x ($1.63B of common covers $276M of preferreds). Coverage is probably understated as the common stock trades at a discount to NAV (and at only a 10x TTM AFFO multiple) due to external management.

External Management Is Good.. . For The Preferreds

By most metrics, GNL should be a top performer in the same class as well respected REITs like W. P. Carey (WPC) and STORE Capital (STOR). However, the stock has not performed nearly as well providing a total return of only 18% over the past five years.

The primary culprit for the poor performance is external management. They're a serial issuer of common stock for the purpose of making acquisitions which boost AUM fees. The share count has grown by 59% over the past five years. Issuances have been below NAV, so they are dilutive, which has led to a decline in AFFO per share over time.

While dilutive stock issuances are bad for common stockholders, they work out great for preferreds. All that additional stock goes under the preferreds in the capital stack, increasing their coverage and safety.

Comparison to GNL-A and GOODM

GNL has one other preferred series outstanding, which is the 7.25% GNL-A trading about a dollar higher at $26.07. While the current yield of the A series is slightly higher than the B series, it is callable 9/2022 so has limited upside.

Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) is very similar to GNL. It's also an industrial/office triple net lease REIT. While it lacks the international diversification and scale of GNL, the management team is superior and the common stock has a much better track record. However, GOODM is callable in two months, and while a call is unlikely at this time, it limits any upside. GOODM trades at $25.22 and is a good buy a few cents closer to par plus accrued dividend.

