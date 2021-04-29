Global Net Lease's GNL-B: 6.9% Yield From A Triple Net Lease REIT Preferred
Summary
- GNL is a triple net lease REIT focused on industrial and office properties.
- Their bonds have a split IG rating and the preferreds yield 280 bps more than the bonds.
- Coverage for the preferreds is 5.9x and the preferreds benefit from GNL's mortgage-based debt structure.
- GNL-B carries a 6.875% coupon, trades below par plus accrued dividend, and has nearly four years of call protection.
- I do much more than just articles at Yield Hunting: Alt Inc Opps: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
This is a guest post by Landlord Investor. Landlord Investor is Yield Hunting's preferred stock expert where he runs a preferred stock model portfolio for members. This report came out on March 25, 2021.
Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) is a $1.6B market cap globally diversified Triple Net Lease REIT that focuses on industrial and office properties. While most REITs focus on a property type, TNL REITs focus on a lease structure. The structure is characterized by long lease terms to high quality tenants of free standing properties. This makes TNLs the most bond-like REIT sector, with low sensitivity to the economy and high sensitivity to rates. Some TNLs like GNL mitigate their rate sensitivity by locking in fixed rates on their debt and including annual rent escalations in their leases.
The preferred stock (GNL-B) carries a 6.875% coupon, is priced at $25.13 and will go ex-div on 4/2 or 4/5 for 43 cents. It's not callable until 11/26/2024. I give it a risk score of 8/20.
GNL's Portfolio: Diversified and Resilient
GNL's portfolio is well diversified. They own 306 properties that are leased to 130 tenants across 48 industries and 10 countries. Their average remaining lease term is 8.5 years and 94% of leases have contractual rent increases (either fixed or CPI linked). Their properties are split between industrial and office uses.
COVID-19 has barely impacted their business as the company has collected 97% to 99% of their rent throughout the pandemic. This speaks to the strength of their model which is based on long leases to credit-worthy tenants.
Credit Analysis: Investment Grade Debt, Well Covered Preferreds
GNL completed an inaugural $500 million senior unsecured notes offering in Q4 2020 that was rated split IG (BBB-/BB+) by S&P/Fitch. The notes carry a 3.75% coupon and are trading a little below par (4.1% YTM) due to the higher rate environment. GNL-B provides a solid 280 bps spread to these notes.
The investment grade rating is backed by sound credit metrics. Their metrics have slipped a little due to the bond issuance but I expect them to bounce back once funds from the issuance are fully deployed and generating revenue.
Leverage is high at 8.5x debt/EBITDA but was lower at 7.2x in Q3. Even with high leverage, the company maintains robust 3.7x interest coverage ratio due to their low average interest rate of 3.3%. The low interest rate is made possible by accessing low cost European debt markets for 40% of their debt. GNL wisely fixed rates on 96% of their debt, using Interest Rate Swaps as needed.
60% of GNL's debt is in the form of non-recourse mortgages. This form of debt is favorable for preferreds as discussed here. In short, mortgages cap GNL's possible loss on a property to their equity in that property, not the full value of the property. In some ways, mortgages are subordinate to preferreds because GNL can default on a mortgage (turning the keys over to the lender) while continuing to pay the preferreds.
Coverage for the preferreds is quite solid. Common stock covers the preferred liquidation value by 5.9x ($1.63B of common covers $276M of preferreds). Coverage is probably understated as the common stock trades at a discount to NAV (and at only a 10x TTM AFFO multiple) due to external management.
External Management Is Good... For The Preferreds
By most metrics, GNL should be a top performer in the same class as well respected REITs like W. P. Carey (WPC) and STORE Capital (STOR). However, the stock has not performed nearly as well providing a total return of only 18% over the past five years.
The primary culprit for the poor performance is external management. They're a serial issuer of common stock for the purpose of making acquisitions which boost AUM fees. The share count has grown by 59% over the past five years. Issuances have been below NAV, so they are dilutive, which has led to a decline in AFFO per share over time.
While dilutive stock issuances are bad for common stockholders, they work out great for preferreds. All that additional stock goes under the preferreds in the capital stack, increasing their coverage and safety.
Comparison to GNL-A and GOODM
GNL has one other preferred series outstanding, which is the 7.25% GNL-A trading about a dollar higher at $26.07. While the current yield of the A series is slightly higher than the B series, it is callable 9/2022 so has limited upside.
Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) is very similar to GNL. It's also an industrial/office triple net lease REIT. While it lacks the international diversification and scale of GNL, the management team is superior and the common stock has a much better track record. However, GOODM is callable in two months, and while a call is unlikely at this time, it limits any upside. GOODM trades at $25.22 and is a good buy a few cents closer to par plus accrued dividend.
Disclosure: I am/we are long GNL.PB, GOODM, GNL.PA.
Our Yield Hunting marketplace service is currently offering, for a limited time only, free trials and 20% off the introductory rate.
Our member community is fairly unique focused primarily on constructing portfolios geared towards income. The Core Income Portfolio currently yields over 8% comprised of closed-end funds. If you are interested in learning about closed-end funds and want guidance on generating income, check out our service today. We also have expert guidance on individual preferred stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds.
Check out our Five-Star member reviews.
This article was written by
- YH Core Income Portfolio: yield ~8%
- YH Flexible Income Portfolio: yield 7.53%
- YH Taxable Core Portfolio: yield 5.24% (some tax free)
- YH Financial Advisor Model
Plus: Muni CEF Shopping List.
Our team includes:
1) Alpha Gen Capital - I am a former financial advisor and investor. Not someone from another career doing this on the side. My analysis is meant to provide safe and actionable insight without the fluff or risky ideas of most other letters. My goal is to provide a relatively safer income stream with CEFs and mutual funds. We also help investors learn about investing and how to properly construct a portfolio.2) George Spritzer - Another career financial guru who runs a registered investment advisor with a specialization in closed-end funds for individuals. George uses the following investment strategies:1) Opportunistic Closed-end fund investing: Buy CEFs at larger than normal discounts to NAV and sell them when the discounts narrow. 2) Exploit special situations: tender offers, fund terminations, fund activism, rights offerings etc.
3) Landlord Investor- spent his career as a management consultant for public sector clients at a multinational consulting firm in the DC area. He has transitioned to a new career as a full time landlord. His investment portfolio is comprised of two parts -- broad-based index funds and income plays such as preferred stock, CEFs, and REITs. He also owns individual/baby bonds which he buys on margin to boost total return. Landlord is our 'individual preferred stock' expert analyst.
www.YieldHunting.com
Disclosure: I am/we are long GNL.PB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.