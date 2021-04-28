Dividend Increases: April 17-23, 2021

Photo by Natali_Mis/iStock via Getty Images

We monitor dividend announcements for stocks in Dividend Radar, a spreadsheet of stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more. Readers are invited to download the spreadsheet for free. The Dividend Radar spreadsheet separates stocks into categories based on the length of the streak: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10- 24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

Recently, 21 companies in Dividend Radar declared dividend increases. Note there were no dividend cuts or suspensions announced for Dividend Radar stocks during this period.

The following table provides a summary of the dividend increases. The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then by the percentage increase, (%Incr). Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for a recent price and Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

AGCO Corporation (AGCO)

AGCO manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company markets its products under the Challenger, Fendt, GSI, Massey Ferguson, and Valtra brands through a network of independent dealers and distributors. AGCO was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

On Apr 23, AGCO declared a quarterly dividend of 20¢ per share.

This is an increase of 25.00% from the prior dividend of 16¢.

Payable Jun 15, to shareholders of record on May 14; ex-div: May 13.

Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY)

AVY provides pressure-sensitive materials and a variety of tickets, tags, labels, and other converted products. The company’s pressure-sensitive materials are sold to label printers and converters that convert the materials into labels and other products through embossing, printing, stamping, and die-cutting. AVY was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

On Apr 22, AVY declared a quarterly dividend of 68¢ per share.

This is an increase of 9.68% from the prior dividend of 62¢.

Payable Jun 16, to shareholders of record on Jun 2; ex-div: Jun 1.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)

BHB provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. It provides various deposit and loan products, life insurance, annuity, and retirement products, as well as financial planning services. BHB was founded in 1887 and is based in Bar Harbor, Maine.

On Apr 22, BHB declared a quarterly dividend of 24¢ per share.

This is an increase of 9.09% from the prior dividend of 22¢.

Payable Jun 18, to shareholders of record on May 18; ex-div: May 17.

Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)

Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, CATC is the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company, a Massachusetts chartered commercial bank with more than $2B in assets and 10 Massachusetts locations in Cambridge, Boston, Belmont, Concord, Lexington, and Weston. CATC is one of New England’s leaders in private banking and wealth management.

On Apr 21, CATC declared a quarterly dividend of 61¢ per share.

This is an increase of 10.91% from the prior dividend of 55¢.

Payable May 20, to shareholders of record on May 6; ex-div: May 5.

Cortland Bancorp (CLDB)

CLDB operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. The company offers deposit and loan products, as well as brokerage services. CLDB was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Cortland, Ohio.

On Apr 21, CLDB declared a quarterly dividend of 15¢ per share.

This is an increase of 7.14% from the prior dividend of 14¢.

Payable Jun 1, to shareholders of record on May 17; ex-div: May 14.

FCFS operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments. FCFS was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

On Apr 21, FCFS declared a quarterly dividend of 30¢ per share.

This is an increase of 11.11% from the prior dividend of 27¢.

Payable May 28, to shareholders of record on May 14; ex-div: May 13.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)

HCSG provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of the healthcare industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals located throughout the United States. HCSG was founded in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

On Apr 21, HCSG declared a quarterly dividend of 20.75¢ per share.

This is an increase of 0.58% from the prior dividend of 20.63¢.

Payable Jun 25, to shareholders of record on May 21; ex-div: May 20.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT)

JBHT, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal, Dedicated Contract Services, Integrated Capacity Solutions, and Truckload. The company also transports or arranges for the transportation of freight. JBHT was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas.

On Apr 22, JBHT declared a quarterly dividend of 30¢ per share.

This is an increase of 11.11% from the prior dividend of 27¢.

Payable May 21, to shareholders of record on May 7; ex-div: May 6.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Founded in 1886 and based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, JNJ has grown into one of the largest companies in the world. The company is a leader in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and consumer products industries. JNJ distributes its products to the general public, retail outlets and distributors, wholesalers, hospitals, and health care professionals.

On Apr 20, JNJ declared a quarterly dividend of $1.06 per share.

This is an increase of 4.95% from the prior dividend of $1.01.

Payable Jun 8, to shareholders of record on May 25; ex-div: May 24.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB)

MPB operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations in Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit and loan products, as well as trust and retail investment services. MPB was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania.

On Apr 22, MPB declared a quarterly dividend of 20¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.26% from the prior dividend of 19¢.

Payable May 24, to shareholders of record on May 10; ex-div: May 7.

NDAQ is a holding company that provides trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public company services across six continents. As the creator of the first electronic stock market, the company’s technology powers more than 70 marketplaces in 50 countries. NDAQ was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

On Apr 21, NDAQ declared a quarterly dividend of 54¢ per share.

This is an increase of 10.20% from the prior dividend of 49¢.

Payable Jun 25, to shareholders of record on Jun 11; ex-div: Jun 10.

People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT)

PBCT is a savings and loan holding company founded in 1842 and headquartered in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers in Connecticut, southeastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine. PBCT also offers online banking, investment trading, and telephone banking services.

On Apr 22, PBCT declared a quarterly dividend of 18.25¢ per share.

This is an increase of 1.39% from the prior dividend of 18¢.

Payable May 15, to shareholders of record on May 3; ex-div: Apr 30.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO)

PEBO operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky. The company provides deposit, loan, and insurance products, as well as other financial services. PEBO was founded in 1902 and is based in Marietta, Ohio.

On Apr 20, PEBO declared a quarterly dividend of 36¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.86% from the prior dividend of 35¢.

Payable May 17, to shareholders of record on May 3; ex-div: Apr 30.

Premier Financial Corp. (PFC)

PFC operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group, providing community banking and financial services. The company offers various deposit, loan, and insurance products. It operates in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, and Pennsylvania. PFC was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

On Apr 20, PFC declared a quarterly dividend of 26¢ per share.

This is an increase of 8.33% from the prior dividend of 24¢.

Payable May 14, to shareholders of record on May 7; ex-div: May 6.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH)

PH is a manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems, providing precision-engineered solutions for a range of mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. Customers include original equipment manufacturers and end-users in industries such as manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, and equipment industries. PH was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

On Apr 22, PH declared a quarterly dividend of $1.03 per share.

This is an increase of 17.05% from the prior dividend of 88¢.

Payable Jun 4, to shareholders of record on May 7; ex-div: May 6.

The Southern Company (SO)

SO, along with its subsidiaries, operates as a public electric utility company. The company constructs, acquires, owns, and manages generation assets, including renewable energy projects, and sells electricity at market-based rates in the wholesale market. SO was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

On Apr 19, SO declared a quarterly dividend of 66¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.13% from the prior dividend of 64¢.

Payable Jun 7, to shareholders of record on May 17; ex-div: May 14.

1st Source Corporation (SRCE)

SRCE operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank, providing a range of financial products and services to individual and business clients in the United States. The company offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance. SRCE was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in South Bend, Indiana.

On Apr 22, SRCE declared a quarterly dividend of 30¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.45% from the prior dividend of 29¢.

Payable May 14, to shareholders of record on May 4; ex-div: May 3.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV)

TRV provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services to individuals, associations, businesses, and government entities primarily in the United States. The company’s segments include Business and International Insurance; Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. TRV was founded in 1853 and based in New York, New York.

On Apr 20, TRV declared a quarterly dividend of 88¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.53% from the prior dividend of 85¢.

Payable Jun 30, to shareholders of record on Jun 10; ex-div: Jun 9.

United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP)

UBCP operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank, providing commercial and retail banking services in Ohio and West Virginia. The company provides various deposit and loan products, as well as brokerage services. UBCP was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio.

On Apr 22, UBCP declared a quarterly dividend of 14.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 1.75% from the prior dividend of 14.25¢.

Payable Jun 18, to shareholders of record on Jun 10; ex-div: Jun 9.

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR)

Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, WHR manufactures and markets home appliances. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances. WHR markets and distributes its products under various brands, including Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid, Jenn-Air, and Hotpoint.

On Apr 19, WHR declared a quarterly dividend of $1.40 per share.

This is an increase of 12.00% from the prior dividend of $1.25.

Payable Jun 15, to shareholders of record on May 21; ex-div: May 20.

WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS)

WSFS operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. WSFS was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

On Apr 22, WSFS declared a quarterly dividend of 13¢ per share.

This is an increase of 8.33% from the prior dividend of 12¢.

Payable May 21, to shareholders of record on May 7; ex-div: May 6.

Please note that we're not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Dividend Cuts and Suspensions

Following requests from readers, we've added this section to our weekly article series. Please note that we're only covering dividend cuts and suspensions announced by companies in Dividend Radar's spreadsheet.

There were no dividend cuts and suspensions announced for Dividend Radar stocks last week.

An Interesting Candidate

In this section, we highlight one of the stocks that announced a dividend increase. We provide a quality assessment and present performance, earnings, and valuation charts.

Our objective is to identify high-quality dividend growth [DG] stocks trading at reasonable valuations. That's a tough task, though, as high-quality DG stocks often trade at premium valuations. If we can't find a worthy candidate, we'll suggest a stock to add to your watchlist and a suitable target price.

To start, we use DVK Quality Snapshots to do a quick quality assessment, screening our list of DG stocks based on quality scores. Below is a shortlist of stocks with quality scores in the range 19-25:

Today, we'll highlight Dividend Contender The Southern Company (SO), which yields 4.09% at $64.47 per share and has a modest 5-year DGR of 3.4%.

SO has underperformed the S&P 500 over the past 10 years, with total returns of 162% versus the S&P 500's total return of 274%:

Over the past 20 years, SO also underperformed the S&P 500, with total returns of 387% versus 616% for the S&P 500.

While modest, SO's dividend growth is a model of consistency:

The company's earnings growth history looks great, too, with projections that should continue the upward trend:

Below is a summary of fundamentals related to SO's dividend payments, including its dividend payout ratio of 29%, which is "edging high for utilities" according to Simply Safe Dividends.

Let's now consider SO's valuation. We could estimate fair value by dividing the stock's annualized dividend ($2.64) by its 5-year average yield (4.61%). That results in a fair value [FV] estimate of $57. Given SO's current price of $64.47, the stock appears to be trading at a premium of about 13% to FV based on its past yield history.

For reference, Simply Wall St's FV is $48, Morningstar's FV is $64, CFRA's FV is $64, and Finbox.com's FV is $67. The average of these fair value estimates is $61, also indicating that SO may be trading at a premium valuation, albeit a smaller premium of about 7%.

My own FV estimate of SO is $62, so I believe the stock is trading at a premium valuation.

For stocks rated Fine (quality scores 19.22), I'm willing to pay up to the stock's FV estimate for shares.

Conclusion

Wait for SO to drop below $62 per share. For more conservative investors, look to buy below $56 per share.

Thanks for reading and happy investing!