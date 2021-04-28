Photo by Alfio Manciagli/iStock via Getty Images

The Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) has finally begun, with the Australian producers beginning to announce their fiscal Q3 2021 (CY-Q1) results. One of the first names to report its results was Silver Lake Resources (OTCPK:SVLKF), and the company saw a decline in production year-over-year but remains on track to meet its FY2021 sales guidance. While FY2021 hasn't been as exciting with lower production and sales, it's important to note that the company is busy investing in Deflector and expects to see much higher production in FY2023. At a valuation per resource ounce of just ~US$186.00, I see Silver Lake as very reasonably valued and would expect sharp pullbacks to provide low-risk buying opportunities.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Silver Lake Resources released its fiscal Q3 2021 results last week and reported quarterly gold (GLD) production of ~60,500 ounces and production of 411 tonnes of copper. These results translated to an ~8% and ~6% drop year-over-year, respectively, with lower grades at Mount Monger being responsible for the weaker results. The good news is that despite the year-over-year decline, Silver Lake has reaffirmed its FY2021 gold sales guidance of ~245,000 ounces, and work continues to progress well at Deflector. As it stands, the Deflector South West [DSW] decline has advanced 437 meters, and development ore remains on schedule for fiscal Q1 2022 (September 2021 quarter). Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, Silver Lake produced ~61,800 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs] in fiscal Q3, which translated to an 8% drop from the ~67,100 GEOs produced in the year-ago period. The culprit for the weaker production on a year-over-year basis has been lower grades from Mount Monger, where both open-pit and underground grades have been much softer. In fiscal Q3, head grades came in at 4.0 grams per tonne gold, a more than 12% drop from the 4.6 grams per tonne gold in the year-ago period and the FY2020 average of 4.3 grams per tonne gold. These lower grades combined with slightly lower tonnes processed (~306,800 tonnes vs. ~313,700 tonnes) led to a sharp decrease in production.

(Source: Company Report)

Given the lower production, all-in sustaining costs [AISC] were much higher in the period, with fiscal Q3 AISC coming in at A$1,580/oz vs. A$1,463/oz in the year-ago period. Given the increase in Mount Monger AISC, Silver Lake's consolidated AISC climbed by more than 5%, up from A$1,380/oz to A$1,452/oz. Unfortunately, the gold (GLD) price didn't do much to offset this increase in costs, with an average sales price of A$2,180/oz in fiscal Q3, up only slightly from the A$2,170/oz in fiscal Q3 2020.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While production was down at Mount Monger, the company is expecting a stronger fiscal Q4, and the company continues to build up a significant stockpile of 2.3 million tonnes, containing ~99,000 ounces of gold. This gives the company improved operating flexibility. On the exploration front, the company continues to report solid intercepts from Easter Hollows and Haoma West at its Daisy Complex that lies north of its ~1.3 million tonne per annum Randalls Mill. A couple of highlight holes from these two areas were as follows:

0.48 meters of 412 grams per tonne gold

0.69 meters of 146 grams per tonne gold

0.45 meters of 285 grams per tonne gold

0.60 meter of 168 grams per tonne gold

1.89 meters of 21.0 grams per tonne gold

While the above results are not indicative of the average grade at Daisy, these holes are well above the current reserve grade of 8.1 grams per tonne gold, suggesting that the company should be able to build on its reserves at this high-grade spoke which feeds the Randalls Mill.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Moving over to Silver Lake's newest Deflector Mine acquired in the Doray Minerals merger, the operation had a decent quarter. Most importantly, though, the operation is set up for a strong FY2022. During the quarter, the mine produced ~24,000 ounces of gold and 411 tonnes of copper, with gold production up in the period but copper production down by ~6%. The increase in gold production was driven by slightly higher grades and throughput as ~165,200 tonnes were processed at an average grade of 5.2 grams per tonne gold. This compared favorably to fiscal Q3 2020 when the mine processed ~163,200 tonnes at a slightly lower grade of 5.1 grams per tonne gold.

(Source: Company Report)

As noted previously, Deflector has an exciting year ahead with the DSW decline at 437 meters and initial ore development on schedule for the September quarter (fiscal Q1 2022). In addition, Silver Lake has completed over 2,300 meters of underground development at Rothsay, with the plan being that higher-grade Rothsay ore will be fed to the Deflector Carbon-In-Pulp [CIP] circuit. Currently, Rothsay's mineral reserves are 176,000 ounces at 6.1 grams per tonne gold, which comes in at a similar grade to the average Deflector gold grade (6.2 grams per tonne gold). This will provide an additional high-grade ore source for the operation.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Between an additional high-grade ore source at Rothsay, the beginning of mining at Deflector Southwest, and a CIP circuit that will improve gold recovery rates, Deflector is in great shape to grow production. As pointed out in a previous article, DSW is a game-changer for Silver Lake, with a resource of ~304,000 ounces at 14.9 grams per tonne gold. These grades are nearly 150% higher than the reserve grades at Deflector and Rothsay, which should help to boost production for the operation, especially when factoring in the improved recovery rates. The company stated that recovery rates are expected to increase by up to 5% with the addition of a new CIP circuit. So, while FY2021 hasn't been all that exciting, given that it's been a year of investment and slightly lower output, things are looking up for Silver Lake.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Despite significant investment in the quarter at Deflector, Silver Lake added to its already significant cash balance, ending the quarter with A$321 million in cash. Based on ~881 million shares outstanding and a share price of US$1.40, this gives the stock an enterprise value of US~$986 million, or US~$186.00/oz based on its ~5.3 million-ounce gold resource. Given that we've seen acquisitions in the space at much higher levels over the past two years, Silver Lake could become a takeover target if this weakness persists.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Silver Lake had a softer quarter relative to fiscal Q3 2020, but the company should beat its FY2021 annual gold sales guidance of ~245,000 ounces with ~188,000 ounces sold year-to-date. While this would still translate to a year-over-year decline in gold sales, it's important to note that the company is lapping 81% growth (255,000 ounces vs. 144,000 ounces), so a decline isn't all that unusual against these comps. Most importantly, though, FY2022 and FY2023 should be exceptional years for the company, with the fruits of its labor in FY2021 set to pay off at Deflector. While I don't see the stock as a low-risk buy just yet, I would expect to see the stock find a floor near the US$1.20 level if this weakness continues.