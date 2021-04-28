Photo by Amy Graves/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) share price is up over 200% in the last year. School and college closures have immensely helped Chegg grow subscriber numbers and revenue. In the long term, Chegg is well-positioned to capitalize on the modernization of the education system by providing easily accessible resources at competitive prices. However, 2021 will be a tough year as the pandemic bump in growth will likely taper off. Any weakness on growth comps this year presents a buying opportunity that should be taken advantage of.

What is Chegg

Chegg is an American education technology company and offers 4 main services to students

Chegg Study: an online subscription service that gives you access to Homework Help via textbook solutions, online tutoring, and physical/digital renting of textbooks

Chegg Writing: a plagiarism and grammar checker

Chegg Math Solver and Mathway: an online application tool for solving maths problems

Chegg Thinkful: providing professional courses for in-demand technology skills.

The company began its existence providing college application advice, but quickly moved into the Netflix (NFLX) rental-based model of renting textbooks to students. Chegg partnered with leading book manufacturers Ingram Content Group and Pearson Education. However, this part of the business operated on razor-tight margins for years given the price sensitivity of students and the competitive marketplace. The company did operate satisfactorily between 2010-2020 expanding on its offering to provide the product lines mentioned above and hired current CEO Dan Rosensweig with share price appreciating from 2013 (on listing) to 2020 by 224% in that 7-year time period.

The outbreak of the Covid pandemic changed our world, in-class attendance was put on hold, and students were forced to aid the learning experience with online educational material. Chegg has hugely benefitted from this transition with subscriber growth increasing to 6.6m subscribers (Q4’2020) from 3.9m a year earlier, an increase of 67% Y/Y. From the pandemic low share price of $29.64, the stock has skyrocketed in the last year to 95.97, a return of 223% in one year alone and comparative to 7 prior years of results!

Source: Chegg Share Price

The question now becomes, has the pandemic created a permanent shift in online learning or will we revert to prior pre-pandemic methods of education. Many young people in high school and college today have grown up immersed and integrated with technology in their everyday lives. However, the education system has remained stubbornly slow to update their methods with physically-written essays, in-class attendance, and a structured schedule still the norm. While there will likely be a growth pullback for Chegg services as schools re-open, I believe a new hybrid online/in-class system is emerging, providing the perfect environment for Chegg to thrive.

Market Opportunity

Chegg has good penetration in the US market and therefore the majority of future growth will need to come from international markets. Only 6% of the English-speaking student world uses Chegg which leaves excellent growth opportunities. There may also be additional language options in the future, but for now, the company is focusing on the English-speaking market.

Source: Chegg Q4-20 Investor Presentation

In monetary terms, the market is expected to grow into a $33 billion industry by 2025:

Source: Digital Education Market by End User

The Competition

Chegg has many competitors across its service line both small and large (mentioned below). However, what’s noticeable across the service lines is Chegg is developing a strong brand name as a one-stop-shop for all supportive educational needs of students. Their high brand awareness and diverse product range are creating a strong network effect for students and tutors looking for and solving difficult educational problems.

Source: Chegg Q4-20 Investor Presentation

The market is similar to the online streaming market with Netflix, Disney (DIS), etc. If Chegg can leverage its scale, continue to offer the most diverse service offering at a reasonable price, it will remain in pole position and capture this growing online educational market.

Financials

Chegg has all the attributes of a large-cap growth stock, a strong revenue CAGR, growing subscriber numbers, solid gross margins north of 65%, and is closing in on non-adjusted bottom line profitability. (current year $6m loss).

Source: Chegg Q4-20 Investor Presentation

On the balance sheet side, I would keep an eye on debt to capital levels (now at 70%) and corresponding interest rate costs which have increased considerably in recent years. Also, the financial statement notes on acquisitions and patents will be essential to determining that Chegg can continue to provide a valuable and diverse product to students in the future.

Valuation

A comparative valuation analysis is a difficult task as there is no direct competitor to Chegg competing on all the same service areas. It competes with smaller companies such as Grammarly and Quizlet but also Amazon (AMZN) in the textbook rental market.

However, given their 200% price appreciation in the last year, the company is currently trading at a lofty valuation and the following multiples:

Source: Yahoo Chegg Statistics

Risks

Price sensitivity: Chegg’s customers are price-sensitive students and switching costs will likely remain low even as the company grows its service offering. There is always the risk of new technology at a better price point stealing subscriber growth from Chegg.

Fraud: Chegg is subject to fraud by a user paying for one subscription and sharing answers with a host of other students. Type “Chegg for Free” into YouTube and you will see this is a rampant problem. The Company needs to do a better job ensuring its intellectual property is not being inappropriately shared.

Colleges banning the use of Chegg: The Chegg platform can be used in an unethical way to cheat on college assignments and tests. There is a risk that colleges ban the use or frown on the use of Chegg damaging its reputation as a student aid.

Future of the industry: There is an undeniable problem with the US education system, with ever-increasing college fees and debt levels. If there is a fundamental tackling of this problem over the next 5-10 years, what role will Chegg play in the solution? Will the online education shift push colleges’ syllabus completely online, negating the need for a third-party supporting provider?

Conclusion

Chegg has done fantastically over the last year in terms of share price appreciation and subscriber growth. It continues to benefit from the tailwinds on the modernization of the education system.

Wall Street analysts predict earnings growth for next week’s earnings call (May 3rd) so we could see short-term bump. However, for the rest of the year, comps from last year will be difficult to beat. I would advise putting on your watch list and holding off until later in the year, as weakness then maybe a good entry point.

Chegg does have some reputational challenges, but these can be overcome through stamping out fraud risks and maintaining collaborative relationships with colleges and high schools across the country.

Any educational change at the institutional level will be a slow and arduous process. In the current environment, Chegg is perfectly positioned to leverage the student transition to the full online learning experience.