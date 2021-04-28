Photo by Hoptocopter/E+ via Getty Images

The First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) has performed well this year and the fund could move higher in the future as its underlying holdings capitalize on the increase in commodity prices. However, the ETF is tilted heavily towards oil-focused E&P companies, such as EOG Resources (EOG) who produce significantly higher quantities of crude oil than natural gas. The First Trust Natural Gas ETF also holds natural gas stocks like EQT Corp. (EQT) but they hold a lower rank in the fund's portfolio than the oil producers. Although I think First Trust Natural Gas ETF might still generate decent returns while operating in a healthy oil and gas price environment, it doesn't give investors substantial exposure to natural gas stocks.

Rising Natural Gas Prices

The coronavirus pandemic caused unprecedented destruction of energy demand and pushed oil and gas prices to historic lows. This time last year, the US oil (WTI) and gas (Henry Hub) prices were hovering around just $15 per barrel and $1.87 per Mcf respectively. But the rollout of multiple coronavirus vaccines has sparked hopes of containing the pandemic. The business activity is normalizing, the global economy is recovering, mobility levels have picked up, and energy demand is bouncing back. That's helped push oil and gas prices up to $63 and $2.88 respectively at the time of this writing.

The US oil and gas prices could average around $59 per barrel and $3.15 per Mcf in 2021, according to the US Energy Information Administration's forecast, with both commodities posting robust annual gains of almost 50%. The oil and gas producers, who incurred substantial losses last year, are now facing a bright outlook. The shale drillers will likely sell their oil and gas production at a substantially higher price which will give a boost to their earnings.

The natural gas fundamentals, in particular, are looking strong and I expect the producers to enjoy a healthy price environment in the current year. Theoretically, this should benefit natural gas-focused ETFs, such as the First Trust Natural Gas ETF, or FCG, which gives investors exposure to several natural gas producers.

On the supply side, the US E&P companies are keeping a tight lid on spending and are concentrating on delivering high margins and robust free cash flows. Production growth isn't a priority anymore, with some of the biggest oil and gas producers in the industry such as EOG Resources keeping their output flat. As a result, the dry natural gas supplies are unlikely to increase meaningfully. The inventory levels are also tight, which could be due to drawdowns seen during the colder-than-expected winter season of 2020-21. There were almost 1.8 Tcf of natural gas inventories in the US by the end of March, according to the EIA's estimate, which was 2% below the five-year average.

Meanwhile, the natural gas demand should increase, led by a surge in LNG exports and the uptick in the US economy. The US LNG market is seeing a rise in orders, mainly from Asia and Europe, with exports possibly climbing to record-highs in March, as per one estimate. Cheniere Energy (LNG), the leading US LNG exporter, looks poised to benefit from this export boom, which I've discussed in a recent article. At the same time, the uptick in the US economy and supportive weather conditions will likely push the natural gas demand from residential, commercial, and industrial sectors higher. I expect this trend of rising demand and tight supplies to lend support to gas prices. On paper, it may seem like FCG can be an excellent vehicle to play this strength in natural gas prices. The ETF, which has $177 million of assets under management, has performed well this year, posting strong gains of 45% on a year-to-date basis. The only problem is, FCG seems to have a greater tilt towards oil producers than natural gas stocks and I think the ETF might not appeal to those investors who want to gain access to natural gas plays.

The Natural Gas ETF

I think a natural gas fund that holds E&P stocks should give investors meaningful exposure to companies like EQT Corporation and Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) who are not only some of the biggest natural gas producers but their production mix also consists primarily of natural gas. That's in contrast to companies like Exxon Mobil (XOM) which has historically been one of the leading gas producers in the US but it pumps even greater quantities of crude oil and NGL, which is why its production profile is mostly liquids. A look at FCG's top-10 holdings shows that its portfolio is dominated by independent oil producers.

In my view, FCG's bias for the oil companies, as opposed to the natural gas stocks, is due to its portfolio construction technique which doesn't take into account the percentage of natural gas production in a company's output. FCG first selects those US-based companies - both c-corporations and MLPs - that are engaged in exploration and production of natural gas and at least 30% of their proved reserves consist of natural gas. Since virtually all oil producers also produce associated gas volumes and their hydrocarbon reserves often have more than 30% natural gas, they can also get included in the ETF. The stocks must also meet certain market-cap and liquidity requirements. The fund uses a modified market-cap-weighted methodology to rank stocks, The weight of an individual holding is capped at 4.5%. This helps in preventing a few companies from heavily influencing the ETF's performance and giving adequate weight to the small-caps. The aggregate weight of all MLPs is capped at 15%.

Tilt towards oil

The result of the above-mentioned market-cap-weighted methodology is that it gives investors a diversified portfolio of E&P stocks but doesn't give appropriate coverage to the natural gas niche.

FCG Top-10 holdings as of April 27, 2021. Image: Author. Data source

Overall, FCG holds 37 energy companies, mainly independent E&P companies like EOG Resources and four midstream MLPs. The midstream partnerships, which own natural gas infrastructure assets, account for just 12.4% of the ETF's assets and therefore do not have a meaningful influence on the fund's performance. FCG, therefore, is mostly about independent E&Ps.

All of the E&P companies that are featured in the fund's top-10 holdings primarily produce crude oil and limited quantities of natural gas. For instance, EOG Resources operates mainly in Texas's oil-rich Permian Basin and Eagle Ford shale plays. Last year, the company produced more than 750,000 boe per day which was 72% liquids (mostly crude oil) and 28% natural gas. Similarly, Diamondback Energy's production mix was a little over 80% liquids and just 19.8% natural gas, and Devon Energy's was 70.5% liquids and 29.5% natural gas in 2020. These, and other companies like Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), ConocoPhillips (COP), and Occidental Petroleum (OXY) who are among FCG's top-10 holdings are all primarily oil producers. Their future earnings and cash flows are underpinned mainly by movements in oil prices and cannot be called natural gas plays.

FCG also holds EQT Corp., the biggest independent natural gas producer in the US which pumped more than 4 billion cfe per day of gas last year. But it is the ETF's eleventh largest holding with a weight of just 3.7%. Unlike the above-mentioned companies, EQT Corp.'s production mix was 95% natural gas and 5% liquids. Similarly, Cabot Oil & Gas, whose production mix is 100% natural gas, holds the sixteenth position in FCG's portfolio with a weight of 3.35%. Southwestern Energy (SWN) and Range Resources (RRC) - which are also two of the leading gas stocks that typically produce around 70% to 80% natural gas and 30% to 20% liquids - hold seventeenth and twenty-second spots in FCG's portfolio. Together, these four natural gas stocks hold a combined weight of only 12.6% in FCG's portfolio. Nearly all of FCG's other holdings are either oil producers or midstream MLPs, with minimal direct exposure to natural gas prices.

In my opinion, perhaps it would have been more appropriate if FCG's portfolio were designed in a way that would have given natural gas stocks greater weight than the shale oil producers. This would have made FCG a rare ETF concentrating on the natural gas niche. Presently, there are several other ETFs out there that give investors access to the shale oil producers and are significantly larger, more liquid, and cheaper than FCG. This includes ETFs such as the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) which is one of the biggest energy funds with more than $3.6 billion of assets under management. XOP, which I think offers investors a great way to play the oil price recovery, comes with an expense ratio of 0.35%, meaning the fund charges $35 each year on every $10,000 of investment. FCG, on the other hand, has a higher expense ratio of 0.60%.

Takeaway

In short, I don't think there's a compelling reason to invest in FCG as a natural gas play. Those investors who wish to profit from the recovery in natural gas prices should consider investing directly in EQT Corp. or other natural gas stocks instead of this ETF.