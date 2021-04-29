Monopoly Man Lands On 2 Net Lease REIT Gems

Photo by DNY59/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

This week, Nicholas Ward and I are continuing our Monopoly Man series that we’ve been working on for a few weeks now.

We began the series by focusing on the multi-family space, highlighting our belief that while this is an attractive property sector, there are no attractive values to be had in the present.

Looking for value (while still focused on quality) we moved along to the triple net lease space, highlighting our favorite names by breaking the sub-sector down into two halves: One that focuses on investment grade tenants and one that focuses on the middle market.

Today’s episode of the Monopoly Man series will wrap up the net lease space, this time, moving down the quality spectrum a bit, out of the blue-chip space, but toward a couple of stocks that trade with rare attractive value in today’s relatively pricey market environment.

With looking for value in the net lease space, we first arrive at Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE).

PINE is a relatively new REIT which IPO'd in November of 2019. This is a relatively small REIT as well, with a portfolio that consists of just 53 properties across 15 states (see our first article on PINE here).

As you can see, the company’s portfolio is largely concentrated along the sunbelt right now, with a growing number of properties in the northeast as well.

During Q1 2021, the company continued to grow its holdings, with $22 million of investments which added five properties to the portfolio (increasing the overall size of the portfolio by more than 10%). The acquisitions during Q1 came with an 8.2% average cap rate and an average lease term of 9.2 years.

PINE also has recently announced a deal in which it will be acquiring seven net lease properties from CTO Realty Growth (CTO). This is a $52 million deal. The properties come with a 7.2% weighted average cap rate.

(To be clear, CTO is PINE's external manager, and also owns 23.5% of PINE.)

The interesting thing about owning shares of such a small REIT is that you get to follow along very closely with the portfolio development process.

PINE notes that one of the properties is a Burlington department store in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, which provides exposure to a fast-growing metro area with a somewhat risky asset, while the rest of the properties offer exposure to higher quality tenants, such as Lowe’s (LOW), Walgreens (WBA), Big Lots (BIG), Rite Aid (RAD), and Harris Teeter, in major metro markets such as Charlotte, Houston, Phoenix, Washington D.C., Seattle and Orlando.

During the Q1 conference call, management noted that the new investments included properties with high credit ratings like Home Depot (HD) and Dollar General (DG), but also some smaller, regional chains, maintaining a well-diversified tenant base which offers both defensive retail exposure and attractive spreads.

PINE’s CEO, John Albright, said,

“We believe this implied tenant strength combined with their locations, along highly traffic, retail thoroughfares, solid demographics and our ability to acquire at a reasonable cost basis and rent basis, present very attractive risk adjusted opportunities for us to strategically grow our portfolio.”

While the portfolio here is small, management appears to be doing a great job when it comes to selectivity (both on the property front and on the tenant front), with Q1 occupancy rate and rent collection figures coming in at 100%.

During Q1, PINE’s revenues came in at 5.9 million, up 41% year-over-year. The company’s FFO and AFFO came in at $0.42/share and $0.44/share, respectively. These two figures represent year-over-year growth of 91% and 120%, respectively.

Management did note that it has plans to sell its office holdings (right now, the company’s portfolio includes office buildings occupied by Wells Fargo (WFC) and Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)) so that it can focus on a 100% retail-oriented portfolio.

The reliable income that PINE’s portfolio has generated over the past year or so has allowed management to raise the dividend for three quarters in a row now.

During Q1, the company paid a $0.24/share dividend, which represented a 9% increase, relative to the Q4 2020 dividend, showing great sequential passive income growth.

The company has since raised its dividend to $0.25/share. This $0.25/share payment will represent a 25% income relative to the Q2 dividend one year ago, showing that PINE is generously rewarding its shareholders.

The current $0.25/share payment represents a 64.5% forward AFFO payout ratio relative to the mid-point of PINE’s recently updated 2021 full-year AFFO guidance, which is $1.45-$1.65/share. In 2020, PINE’s full-year AFFO came in at $1.04/share, meaning that the company expects to grow its bottom-line at a 50% clip this year.

We have a “Buy” rating on PINE shares because of what appears to be tremendous value, especially on a price-to-earnings growth basis.

Today, at $17.70/share, PINE is trading for just 11.4x the midpoint of the company’s 2021 AFFO guidance. This makes PINE one of the cheaper net lease REITs that we track, yet its ~50% AFFO growth prospects are likely to be best in breed.

Frankly put, from a valuation perspective, anytime you can combine such a low premium with such high growth, you’re likely putting yourself in a situation to generate outsized returns.

However, the relatively small size and unproven nature of PINE’s portfolio and management team over the long term do add risk to the equation here that the market is obviously pricing into shares.

PINE’s stellar top and bottom line growth are due to the small size of the REIT and it’s likely that the company’s growth rate will slow down over time. However, the consensus AFFO growth rate estimate amongst the six analysts who track the stock comes in at 5% in 2022 and 14% in 2023, pointing toward a relatively bright future for PINE in the near term.

At iREIT, our fair value estimate for PINE is $19/share, meaning that shares offer a high-single-digit margin of safety at today’s levels. Although PINE’s iREIT IQ quality score is rather low, at just 54/100 (this rating is likely to improve once the company proves itself over a longer period of time), this discounted value combined with the company’s 5.6% dividend yield and continued dividend growth potential makes this net lease name one of the most attractive that we see in the market today.

But, PINE doesn’t hold the top spot when it comes to our bullish sentiment in the net lease space at the moment. That crown goes to Postal Realty Trust (PSTL), which is the lone “Strong Buy” rating on the iREIT Ratings tracker within this sub-sector of REITdom.

PSTL is a very interesting REIT because it's the first and only publicly-traded REIT with 100% exposure to the US Postal Service.

The company’s portfolio consists of 726 properties accounting for 4.4 million square feet of real estate across 49 states. PSTL has a 100% occupancy ratio, and most notably, collected 100% of its rent throughout 2020.

Like PINE, PSTL is a relatively new REIT, having also IPO'd in 2019.

PSTL is fast growing as well. In 2020 the company acquired 261 properties across the USPS’s logistics network for over $130 million. This exceeded the company’s previously given acquisition guidance and it appears as though PSTL will continue to grow quickly in 2021 as well.

During the Q1 ER conference call, PSTL’s management noted that it has plans to “further increase the scale of our platform” after having “successfully raised an additional $57 million in gross proceeds in an oversubscribed offering that broadened our investor base and reloaded the capacity on our credit facility.”

Regarding acquisition guidance for 2021, management says, “We expect to meet or exceed $100 million of acquisitions within our weighted average cap rate range of 7% to 9%.”

PSTL has aggregated only 4% of the total property currently leased to the USPS and the company believes that there continues to be a major growth opportunity here with a well-established tenant that already has demonstrated a willingness to work with the company, pay its rent, and renew property leases up and down its logistics chain.

During Q1, management made big news, announcing that in January, “we received and executed lease renewal for the 135 properties subject to a master lease that was previously set to expire in 2022.”

The renewal of the new master lease comes due in 2027. Now, management says it is focused on the 2021 lease expirations across its portfolio, which represent roughly 4% of annual rent.

Due to the ongoing importance of the logistics sector, especially as the rise of e-commerce continues, management clearly views itself as a critical component of the nation’s infrastructure system.

CEO Andrew Spodek touched upon this in the Q1 conference call, saying, “Across the country, there is a focus on critical infrastructure and the USPS logistics network is an important component of it. We believe that we are proving out the consolidation opportunity of investing in the USPS logistics network.”

As you can see below, with so many acquisitions going on, PSTL is growing its bottom line at a hefty clip. The company’s AFFO increased by 138% in 2020, and looking forward, over the next couple of years, AFFO is expected to rise at a high-single-digit/low-double-digit rate.

PSTL is priced with a higher multiple than PINE. However, this is primarily due to the stronger credit quality of its tenant base (the US Postal Service) and the belief that PSTL’s properties are exposed to critical U.S. infrastructure.

PSTL shares currently are trading for $19.05, which is only a couple percentage points below our fair value estimate of $19.50/share. However, the slightly undervalued nature of PSTL shares combined with its relatively high iREIT IQ rating score of 77/100 makes this the most attractive buying opportunity in the net lease space when thinking about the combination of quality and value.

Stay tuned for next week’s episode of Monopoly Man as we continue to roll the dice and move around the board, looking for the best values to be had. Keep in mind, our goal is "not" to get rich quick (by chasing high yield), but instead to maintain strict patience and discipline.