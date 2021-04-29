Amazon Earnings Preview: What Could Nudge The Stock Higher
Summary
- April 29 is Amazon's earnings day, and Wall Street expects to see record-breaking revenues and earnings for a first quarter.
- I remain a long-term bull on AMZN. However, I also believe that the stock faces pressure in the short term for a couple of reasons.
- Blowout AWS performance and the potential announcement of a stock split would be two key forces driving Amazon shares past $3,500.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Storm-Resistant Growth get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
April 29 will be Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) first quarter earnings day. The company and stock will be faced with two challenges this time: (1) 2020 comps that began to look tough in the early stages of the pandemic, and (2) share price that has climbed 18% in less than eight weeks, possibly not even for justifiable business fundamentals reasons.
Wall Street expects to see revenues climb a whopping 39%. At these levels, this would be Amazon's first $100 billion-plus, non-holiday quarter of sales ever. While the company's somewhat erratic margins (see graph below) are hard to forecast, consensus estimates seem to suggest margin expansion, as projected EPS of $9.62 would represent a 92% increase YOY.
On Amazon's Q1 results
Amazon's results can be largely compartmentalized in two buckets: e-commerce and cloud services. The former can be further split into domestic and international, with the North America business being much more relevant to near-term financial performance.
I will be surprised to see any sign of meaningful weakness in e-commerce. Amazon benefits from what I believe to be three distinct factors:
- The resilience of the US consumer, as displayed during banks' first quarter earnings week;
- Increased wallet share of digital sales vs. early 2020 and 2019, as depicted well by American Express' (AXP) in its recent earnings report (see chart below);
- Amazon's scale and reach, which give the company an apparent competitive advantage over smaller and up-and-coming e-commerce players.
Source: chart by American Express
On the Amazon Web Services side of the equation, peer and Azure operator Microsoft (MSFT) has just provided a bullish perspective on the state of cloud and the status of the digital transformation. Therefore, I don't believe that Amazon will let the ball drop in its AWS segment this quarter. However, the problem tends to be expectations.
The market seems quick to punish cloud stocks when growth rates are not as aggressive as they used to be – even though growth deceleration is an understandable byproduct of gain of scale. MSFT stock, in fact, may have fallen victim of cloud numbers not beating projections by a mile and a half in the company's fiscal third quarter.
On Amazon stock
I remain a long-term bull on AMZN. However, I also believe that the stock faces pressures in the short term for a couple of reasons. First, the bar is set high for financial performance. Top- and bottom-line growth of 39% and 92%, respectively, is about as aggressive a target as I recall seeing ahead of earnings.
Second, any potential post-earnings gain may have been front run as the stock quickly reclaimed all-time highs after flirting with a bear-like peak to trough decline in early March. Keep in mind that, based on historical trends, buying AMZN on the dip has produced better one-year returns than doing so when the stock is at or near a peak. See bar chart below.
Source: DM Martins Research, data from Yahoo Finance
Having said the above, I believe there are a couple of developments that could send Amazon shares higher from their current $3,475 levels on earnings day. Among them:
- Blowout AWS revenues. While Amazon's e-commerce business is much larger, from a top line perspective, cloud features (1) higher margins, (2) more scale potential, (3) arguably more attractive growth opportunities and (4) more investor sentiment firepower. Strength in AWS relative to expectations is most likely to trigger bullishness.
- Stock split. The last big tech companies to announce stock splits were Tesla (TSLA) and Apple (AAPL), in third quarter 2020. Between announcement and execution of the splits, shares of both companies climbed an impressive 81% and 34%, respectively, in just about one month. In both cases, the stock split rally proved to be more of a sugar rush that culminated in a September correction. Still, a similar event could be the key force pushing Amazon shares above $3,500 in the foreseeable future.
Join our community
Members of my Storm-Resistant Growth community will continue to get updates on AMZN (allocation updates, insights, etc.) and the performance of my market-beating "All-Equities SRG" portfolio on a regular basis. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified strategy designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.
This article was written by
Daniel Martins is a Napa, California-based analyst and founder of independent research firm DM Martins Research. The firm's work is centered around building more efficient, easily replicable portfolios that are properly risk-balanced for growth with less downside risk.
- - -
Daniel is the founder and portfolio manager at DM Martins Capital Management LLC. He is a former equity research professional at FBR Capital Markets and Telsey Advisory in New York City and finance analyst at macro hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, where he developed most of his investment management skills earlier in his career. Daniel is also an equity research instructor for Wall Street Prep.
He holds an MBA in Financial Instruments and Markets from New York University's Stern School of Business.
- - -
On Seeking Alpha, DM Martins Research partners with EPB Macro Research, and has collaborated with Risk Research, Inc.
DM Martins Research also manages a small team of writers and editors who publish content on several TheStreet.com channels, including Apple Maven (thestreet.com/apple) and Wall Street Memes (thestreet.com/memestocks).
Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, AMZN, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.