April 29 will be Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) first quarter earnings day. The company and stock will be faced with two challenges this time: (1) 2020 comps that began to look tough in the early stages of the pandemic, and (2) share price that has climbed 18% in less than eight weeks, possibly not even for justifiable business fundamentals reasons.

Wall Street expects to see revenues climb a whopping 39%. At these levels, this would be Amazon's first $100 billion-plus, non-holiday quarter of sales ever. While the company's somewhat erratic margins (see graph below) are hard to forecast, consensus estimates seem to suggest margin expansion, as projected EPS of $9.62 would represent a 92% increase YOY.

Data by YCharts

On Amazon's Q1 results

Amazon's results can be largely compartmentalized in two buckets: e-commerce and cloud services. The former can be further split into domestic and international, with the North America business being much more relevant to near-term financial performance.

I will be surprised to see any sign of meaningful weakness in e-commerce. Amazon benefits from what I believe to be three distinct factors:

The resilience of the US consumer, as displayed during banks' first quarter earnings week; Increased wallet share of digital sales vs. early 2020 and 2019, as depicted well by American Express' (AXP) in its recent earnings report (see chart below); Amazon's scale and reach, which give the company an apparent competitive advantage over smaller and up-and-coming e-commerce players.

Source: chart by American Express

On the Amazon Web Services side of the equation, peer and Azure operator Microsoft (MSFT) has just provided a bullish perspective on the state of cloud and the status of the digital transformation. Therefore, I don't believe that Amazon will let the ball drop in its AWS segment this quarter. However, the problem tends to be expectations.

The market seems quick to punish cloud stocks when growth rates are not as aggressive as they used to be – even though growth deceleration is an understandable byproduct of gain of scale. MSFT stock, in fact, may have fallen victim of cloud numbers not beating projections by a mile and a half in the company's fiscal third quarter.

On Amazon stock

I remain a long-term bull on AMZN. However, I also believe that the stock faces pressures in the short term for a couple of reasons. First, the bar is set high for financial performance. Top- and bottom-line growth of 39% and 92%, respectively, is about as aggressive a target as I recall seeing ahead of earnings.

Second, any potential post-earnings gain may have been front run as the stock quickly reclaimed all-time highs after flirting with a bear-like peak to trough decline in early March. Keep in mind that, based on historical trends, buying AMZN on the dip has produced better one-year returns than doing so when the stock is at or near a peak. See bar chart below.

Source: DM Martins Research, data from Yahoo Finance

Having said the above, I believe there are a couple of developments that could send Amazon shares higher from their current $3,475 levels on earnings day. Among them: