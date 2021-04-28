MJ: Most Pot Stocks May Never Generate Consistent Profits

Photo by Rocky89/E+ via Getty Images

The cannabis industry has been on a wild ride over the past few years as waves of legalization and speculation change the market. After the 2020 cycle, Marijuana is now fully legal in nearly all Western and most North-Eastern states. This summer, Virginia will allow recreational possession and growing, though commercial sales may not be available until 2024. With Canada having recreational legalization and a significant majority of Americans supporting legalization, it seems that de-facto full U.S legalization is eventually inevitable.

Virginia may be a key state for the industry's future as the tobacco giant Altria (MO) is headquartered in the state. Altria has been investing heavily in the industry (and in lobbying), so Virginia's legalization may finally open the door to much more aggressive global growth for the cannabis market. I have been apprehensive to invest in the industry due to the many money-losing, overvalued, and non-competitive companies. However, this is quickly changing as the industry finally approaches maturation.

One of the most popular ways for investors to bet on pot stocks is through the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ). The fund was very popular upon launch but collapsed in 2019 as pot stocks declined in value. This was covered in 2019 in "MJ: Great Long-Term Opportunity At A Much Lower Price," where I suggested a buying price of $10 for MJ (50% below its price at that time). This proved to be accurate at MJ fell to the mid $10 range over the following year before seeing a spectacular breakout.

Pot stocks underwent a tremendous rally from October of 2020 to February of this year as a wave of U.S legalizations buoyed investor's hopes. This rally has slowed over the past two months, and MJ is now trading back at $20-$22. This is about the same price MJ was when I covered the fund in 2019, but many of its holdings have seen tremendous growth since then. As such, I believe it is a good time to reassess MJ's value to determine whether or not the fund (and the cannabis industry) is due for another wave higher.

Valuations Remain Important

One of the major issues I saw among cannabis stocks in 2019 was overexuberance among investors. This created a willingness to buy these stocks regardless of their fundamentals, often pushing very small unprofitable firms to extreme valuations. Additionally, many of the best marijuana companies are privately owned, creating competitive risks that investors may not realize. This has changed slightly as the industry has matured, but MJ still does not own many of what I believe to be the best pot stocks on the market.

In general, MJ owns the larger, more mainstream firms. Its top holdings include the cannabis-based drug company GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH), the Canadian giant Aphria (APHA), and the indoor growing technology company GrowGeneration (GRWG). MJ is also invested in more traditional tobacco companies like Philip Morris (PM) and Altria. Overall, MJ's approach differs from others in that roughly half of its holdings are only indirectly involved in cannabis cultivation and sales. While this may negatively impact its long-term growth, it enables superior trading liquidity.

Interestingly, MJ and the "U.S Pure Play" cannabis ETF (MSOS) have had very similar performance despite the fact they share very few holdings. To compare, MSOS owns almost entirely smaller U.S-based firms directly involved in cannabis cultivation and sales with top holdings such as Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) - a long-term favorite of mine. However, while holdings differ dramatically, the two funds have had a nearly identical performance, as you can see below:

Data by YCharts

Personally, I see this as a partial red flag as it indicates that all "pot stocks" are being lumped together regardless of their fundamental position. Negative profits and sky-high valuations remain an issue for firms directly involved in the cannabis market. This is illustrated by the forward expected earnings yield (forward EPS over price) of MJ's top ten holdings:

Data by YCharts

With the industry reaching maturity, it seems profits would finally be turning negative. Aphria and Tilray are expected to merge into a giant this year which may help drive profits higher. Usually, mergers allow companies to improve profit margins through cost savings are lower competitive threats. That said, we must realize that Aphria, Tilray, and virtually all major public cannabis companies still own a tiny market share of the entire cannabis market. The legal marijuana market in North America currently generates roughly $23B in sales, while all of the top cannabis firms within MJ all generate less than a half-billion in sales. See below:

Data by YCharts

The average TTM revenue of these top five firms is $230M, and the average market capitalization is $3.8B. This means that they are trading at price-to-sales ratios of around 17X. This figure ranges dramatically from Aurora (ACB) at 8X to Cronos (CRON) at 64X. Cronos's extremely high valuation is likely due to Altria's support of Cronos. However, I would not touch the stock with a valuation so high.

Overall, all of these companies are still very expensive, and I do not personally believe they can achieve sufficient growth to justify their valuations today due to competition.

Does Cannabis Need Public Equity Funding?

The fact is that none of these "giants" has a strong market share. The sum TTM sales of all of the more direct cannabis companies within MJ is still less than $2B. This demonstrates the fact that the vast majority of the legal cannabis market is still privately owned. Much of this is not through larger corporations but small "mom and pop" businesses.

Personally, it seems investors must consider the possibility that the cannabis industry may not need public equity funding to grow. Traditionally, companies go public since they cannot achieve cheap enough funding through private markets (in the case of technology companies) and/or are highly capital intensive (oil, utilities, telecommunications, mining, etc.). The fact is that there are few advantages for cannabis firms to go public. Indeed,

As I've said before, the key to building a competitive advantage. Interestingly, in-depth econometric research suggests that cannabis cultivation has a tiny economy of scale, meaning few competitive advantages are gained from growth. That study is from the pre-legalization era and does not account for the increase in regulative costs, which are, of course, compounded for public companies. In my opinion, this issue means that public cannabis companies may not achieve the growth which is implied by their high valuations today.

The Bottom Line

Overall, I would still avoid MJ and most other cannabis ETFs today. While I firmly agree that the market will continue to grow over the coming years, the fact is that most of MJ's holdings are incredibly expensive. I would argue many may decline over time due to chronic unprofitability, which I believe is tied to their potential diseconomies of scale.

Other stocks in MJ, such as Altria, may prove attractive. As I've stated before, the key for public cannabis companies will likely be intellectual property, enabling firms to create products with less competitive pressures (vapes, edibles, etc.). Altira has already pursued this research and development and, of course, trades at a much lower valuation.