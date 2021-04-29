Photo by Neznam/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) is an extremely innovative biotech company with an integrated development platform that I describe in my previous piece on the company. It is built on the application of RNAi technology to promising drug development targeting a number of serious diseases.

These investigative drugs form a kinetic pipeline out of which multiple candidates will hopefully receive official approval. However, this process is both time-consuming and expensive. While Arrowhead has a dedicated team of talented scientists, subsidising the research and trial phase for every drug candidate requires resources.

This is where partnerships with major pharmaceuticals enters the picture. Such arrangements provide ongoing financial support and simultaneously raise Arrowhead's profile as a company of note.

The Arrowhead RNAi Platform

Arrowhead's RNAi drug/treatment solutions are based on a unified platform and pipeline of investigative drugs based on it. The ARWR solutions are designed to work by silencing specific genes believed to trigger disease.

The ARWR solutions rely on gene knockdown, which is a term for silencing a gene that may be contributing to the onset or evolution of a particular disease in an individual. RNAi uses interference genes to shortcut "messenger RNA" and prevent that gene from expressing itself in the body.

ARWR applies this basic methodology to a range of diseases. An example is ARO-APOC3, a treatment for hypertriglyceridemia, a state of elevated triglycerides counts associated with atherosclerosis, which predisposes to cardiovascular disease.

The Partnerships: Substance & Funding

Each ARWR partnership with a major Pharma company shares common elements:

An agreement based on development of a particular investigative drug or drugs;

an initial payment from the partner; and

ongoing payments predicated on ARWR achieving specific milestones during drug trial phases.

The painstaking aspects of shepherding drugs through trial phases explains why Arrowhead seeks partners, while ARWR's pioneering RNAi-based technology and scientific excellence draws potential partners to it.

The partnerships benefit both ARWR and the funds - providing partners that will commercially distribute drugs that complete the trial/approval process.

The agreements also help the ARWR balance sheet. The significant amounts of partner-originated cash received over a "stretched" time period reduces the need for future stock offerings that would dilute shareholder value.

The JNJ-ARWR Partnership

Arrowhead signed an agreement with Janssen, the subsidiary of J&J (JNJ), in the fall of 2018. This agreement was officially termed a "license and collaboration" arrangement, with Janssen selecting the targets, and the potential value for ARWR exceeding $3.7 billion.

The partnership is focused on a proposed drug treatment for chronic hepatitis. In scientific terms, ARO-HBV is targeted at patients with chronic HBV. Related trials evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetic effects of single-ascending doses (SADs) of ARO-HBV in healthy adult volunteers, and the safety, tolerability, and pharmacodynamic effects of multiple-ascending doses (MAD) of ARO-HBV in patients with chronic HBV.

"Under the terms of the agreement, Arrowhead will receive $175 million as an upfront payment. Separately, Johnson & Johnson Innovation...(JJDC) will make a $75 million equity investment in Arrowhead at a price of $23.00 per share of Arrowhead common stock. Arrowhead is eligible to receive up to approximately $1.6 billion in milestone payments for the HBV license agreement, including a $50 million milestone payment linked to a Phase 2 study. Arrowhead is also eligible to receive approximately $1.9 billion in option and milestone payments for the collaboration agreement related to up to three additional targets. Arrowhead is further eligible to receive tiered royalties up to mid teens on product sales."

The partnership has specific implications for additional drug development directed to a family of drugs beyond the current stope of the ARWR pipeline. ARWR CEO Christopher Anzalone explains:

"The collaboration...provides an important opportunity to create up to three additional novel medicines by leveraging Arrowhead's speed and expertise in RNAi drug discovery and Janssen's clinical development and commercial capabilities."

ARWR's November 2020 10K filing addresses the transaction in a detailed manner. Those details include the upfront payment, the premium paid by JJDC for its equity investment in the company, two $25 million milestone payments earned and estimated payments for reimbursable Janssen R&D Services to be performed. ARWR allocated the $252.6 million initial transaction price to its performance obligation for the JNJ-3989 (ARO-HBV) license and the associated Janssen R&D Services.

During the years ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, the company recognized approximately $65.0 million and $167.5 million of revenue associated with this performance obligation, respectively. There are also $19.3 million of contract liabilities recorded as current deferred revenue on the company's Consolidated Balance Sheets.

Takeda Weighs In

The Japanese pharmaceutical company Takeda is the second of the three major partners that ARWR currently has. The agreement covers the development of proposed treatments for liver disease, specifically alpha-1 antitrypsin-associated liver disease (AATLD). This is another dread disease whose effects are distributed to regions of the body beyond the liver - specifically the lungs.

ARWR's potentially ground-breaking drug in development ARO-AAT was the trigger for Takeda's interest in striking a deal with ARWR. The BioBoyScout site provides excellent scientific detail on ARO-AAT, its purpose and the associated ARWR methodology.

In early October of 2020, from its headquarters in Osaka, Japan, Takeda announced the arrangement and presented its terms, hoped-for results and economic components:

Potential first-in-class therapy designed to treat the underlying cause of liver disease associated with AATD;

Arrowhead is eligible to receive up to $1.04B including an upfront payment of $300M and potential development, regulatory and commercial milestones up to $740M

Investigational medicine ARO-AAT to be co-developed and co-commercialized in the United States by Takeda and Arrowhead under a 50/50 profit-sharing structure

Takeda receives exclusive license to commercialize ARO-AAT outside the U.S.

This xconomy.com piece lays out the deal's terms:

"Takeda (NYSE: TAK) has agreed to pay $300 million up front in a partnership on Arrowhead (NASDAQ: ARWR) drug ARO-AAT as a treatment for alpha-1 antitrypsin-associated liver disease. According to terms of the agreement announced Thursday, Arrowhead and Takeda will co-develop the drug, which is currently in Phase 2/3 testing."

"In addition to the upfront cash, Pasadena, CA-based Arrowhead could earn up to $740 million in milestone payments. If the drug is approved, the partners will jointly commercialize the drug in the US, sharing profits equally. Takeda will take the lead commercializing the drug in the rest of the world and will pay Arrowhead royalties from those sales."

Takeda signed the deal with ARWR a short time after the release of promising preliminary data from Phase 2 testing. The observable levels of the offending protein that damaged the liver in subjects were dramatically reduced.

These results should be encouraging to ARWR, to Takeda and to ARWR shareholders.

The Amgen Addition

The ARWR-Amgen agreement is for development of Olpasiran, formerly known as AMG 890 or ARO-LPA. Olpasirin targets lipoprotein(A) or Lp(A). The purpose is to treat patients with elevated plasma. Lp(A) is considered a key risk factor for cardiovascular diseases including coronary artery disease, atherosclerosis, thrombosis and stroke.

Arrowhead has run successful trials on clinical subjects with Olpasirin that include relevant positive data and conclusions. The results validate the use of hepatocyte-targeted siRNA to lower Lp(A) in people with elevated Lp(A).

Olpasiran recently received a Fast Track Designation from the US Food and Drug Administration. A Phase 2 study to evaluate its efficacy, safety, and tolerability in subjects with elevated Lp(A) is underway.

The actual agreement includes Amgen-to-ARWR financial transfers and milestone payments:

"The Company has received $35.0 million in upfront payments, $21.5 million in the form of an equity investment by Amgen in the Company's Common Stock, $30.0 million in milestone payments, and may receive up to an additional $400.0 million in remaining development, regulatory and sales milestone payments. The Company is eligible to receive up to low double-digit royalties for sales of products under the Olpasiran Agreement."

In its November 2020 10-K filing, ARWR describes the progress and positive financial impact of the Amgen deal:

"The Company's collaboration agreement with Amgen...continues to progress. In July 2020, Amgen initiated a Phase 2 clinical study, which resulted in a $20.0 million milestone payment to the Company. The Company has received $35.0 million in upfront payments, $21.5 million in the form of an equity investment by Amgen in the Company's Common Stock, $30.0 million in milestone payments, and may receive up to an additional $400.0 million in remaining development, regulatory and sales milestone payments..."

In other words, Amgen has lived up to its end of the agreement. ARWR has moved forward with the Olpasiran trials to the satisfaction of its partner. Future payments are likely to flow - the 400 million and not only - if the trials yield more positive results and eventual FDA approval.

Summary

ARWR is a going concern, an important biotech with tremendous potential that is being realised as I write. The RNAi-based TRiM platform is Arrowhead's secret sauce. The gene knockdown methodology is proving valid and groundbreaking across a range of diseases. The company is steadily diversifying its drug candidates for investigation, which is yet another source of its strength.

Arrowhead's partnerships remain critical to its progress, and "work" together with ARWR's short and long-term investments and capital raises. The future payments from partners greatly reduce the likelihood of ARWR floating share offerings that would dilute shareholder value.

In the same 10-K from last November, Arrowhead describes the value of this partner cash within the context of its overall financial configuration:

"These cash proceeds secure the funding needed to continue to advance our pipeline candidates. The Company had $143.6 million of cash and cash equivalents, $85.0 million of marketable securities, $86.9 million in short-term investments, $137.5 million of long term investments and $522.5 million of total assets as of September 30, 2020, as compared to $221.8 million, $0, $36.9 million, $44.2 million and $349.8 million as of September 30, 2019, respectively..."

The milestone payments, including future ones, are spread out over time. An example is the JNJ milestone payment for HBV. A potential $1.6 billion may be paid to ARWR, of which the company had received $50 million at the time of the 10-K report.

The partnerships are, in my view, an important component of ARWR's strength and progress for its diversified investigative drugs pipeline. They form an essential bulwark in the Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals bull case.