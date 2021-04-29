Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images News via Getty Images

On February 22, I wrote an article covering the reasons why I like General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) as a long-term dividend stock. It's time to discuss the company again after its just-released 1Q21 earnings. General Dynamics did very well as it easily beat both sales and earnings estimates despite ongoing difficulties in its aviation segment. The good news is that the book/bill ratio is rising as demand is slowly recovering. While the industry remains weak - for now - I have little doubt that the current uptrend the stock started last year is sustainable and will create long-term value for the company's many shareholders. In this article, I will give you the details.

Aviation Remains A Drag, But GD Is Doing Well

Thanks to the easy overview of Seeking Alpha, one doesn't need to dig deep to find that the company easily beat (GAAP) EPS and revenues. The company's revenue beat wasn't even close as the company generated almost $500 million more in sales than expected.

Keep this (low expectations) in mind as the numbers I'm about to show you next aren't that great. For example, while total revenue increased by 7.3%, operating income was barely up. In this case, the operating margin declined by 70 basis points to 10.0%. This was caused by lower aerospace margins. In other words, the fastest growing sales segment also caused the bottom line to suffer due to lower margins. Other than that, results were promising as the company was able to grow sales in all segments and operating income in all segments but aerospace. This makes sense as the company generates roughly 69% of total sales through U.S. government contracts. Long story short, at this point we are just waiting for business aviation to pick up again.

Speaking of things picking up again, the company reported strong new orders that even make it look like aerospace is far less bad than I anticipated.

For example, the total backlog value rose from $123.9 billion in 1Q20 to $131.4 billion in 1Q21. This 5.6% increase includes unfunded projects. Order activity was strong as aerospace and the technologies segments reported book-to-bill ratios of 1.3 and 1.1, respectively. In other words, in these segments, new orders outpaced deliveries. In the case of aerospace, the ratio improved from 1.1x in the prior-year quarter as orders rose from $1.9 billion to $2.5 billion.

Finally, we took some mark-to-market charges with respect to our G500 test inventories. Without the charge from a pure operating perspective, performance in the quarter was superb. Aerospace also had a very strong quarter from an orders perspective with the book-to-bill of 1.3 to one. Gulfstream alone had a book-to-bill of 1.34 to one. In unit terms, this is the strongest order quarter for the last two years, excluding the fourth quarter of 2019 when we launched the G700. GD 1Q21 Earnings Call

Other than that, the company got a few big contracts like $1.9 billion from the U.S. Navy to construct the tenth submarine in Block V of the Virginia-class submarine program.

The good news continues as the company reported breakeven operating cash flow ($3 million). This is up from a loss of $666 million in the prior-year quarter. Needless to say, this does not mean that the company is out of the woods as free cash flow excludes capital expenditures ("CapEx"). In this situation, CapEx declined to $134 million, which means free cash flow was -$130 million. During 1Q21, the company repurchased shares worth $759 million and boosted its dividends to $315 million. This funding gap (as CapEx was negative) was funded by existing cash as the company did not issue new debt. Source: General Dynamics 1Q21 Earnings Release

In other words, last year the company issued more debt than it repaid, which allowed it to even maintain buybacks in a somewhat challenging first quarter (based on the FCF result). Keep in mind that the company issued roughly $1 billion more in debt than it repaid, so it was nothing "wild".

Here's What's Next

Management isn't stupid. They are able to afford buybacks as the first quarter typically shows negative free cash flow due to net working capital additions. On a full-year basis, the company even reported strong free cash flow in 2020 due to its defense exposure. Going forward, analysts are looking for an EBITDA recovery in 2022. This is in line with commercial aviation expectations as this industry isn't expected to take off until the second half of this year. In other words, I think General Dynamics might pull it off to report higher EBITDA this year given a significant boost in 1Q21 aviation orders.

Anyway, in addition to higher expected dividends and buybacks, the company is expected to reduce net debt to $8.6 billion based on a free cash flow acceleration to $3.4 billion.

As this article is mainly written for my dividend (growth) followers, it seems extremely likely that the company will be able to maintain dividend growth of 7-8% for years to come under these situations. Also, the company will continue to maintain a very healthy balance sheet, with net debt not exceeding 2x EBITDA going forward.

Valuation

General Dynamics has a good valuation. I don't see a reason for investors who aren't long to wait for a dip or correction. The company is trading at 11.6x 2022 EBITDA based on a $62 billion enterprise value. This leaves upside given the steady 9-13x range and what I expect to be long-term EBITDA growth. The company's dividend yield is also higher than it was prior to the pandemic. I think a 2.4% yield is a great deal given the company's (expected) dividend growth.

While I found a way to buy defense companies like General Dynamics (in my last article, I mentioned that I had trouble doing so), I won't be buying GD for the time being. This is only based on the fact that I bought one of its competitors Huntington Ingalls (HII) and because I own a number of other defense companies. I'm also massively overweight industrials and I am planning to add at least one more railroad stock. So, that's why I won't be adding the stock. It's not because I don't trust my own research.

Takeaway

General Dynamics is a true winner. Despite ongoing troubles in (commercial) aviation, the company started this year with a significant surge in new orders and the ability to generate strong free cash flow this year. Even if EBITDA does not improve this year (and I think it will), investors should expect that dividend growth will remain high with support from further buybacks - while net debt is further being reduced.

If you're an investor looking for defense exposure, I think buying some 1-2% General Dynamics exposure is a great thing to do. The company is fairly valued, so I wouldn't wait for a >10% correction before buying.

