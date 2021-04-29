Photo by CharlieChesvick/E+ via Getty Images

U.K. energy provider SSE plc (OTCPK:SSEZY) is forging ahead on its strategic reorientation towards so-called green energy. The shares have been moving up but I remain bearish. I doubt the ability of the reshaped company to deliver the same sort of earnings seen before the shift.

The Company Continues to Reshape Itself

As part of its focus on green energy, the company has been ambitiously reshaping its asset portfolio and business focus.

The company has been targetting an asset disposal programme of £2bn-plus by autumn this year. It has so far secured over £1.4bn from the disposal question.

In December the company announced that it would sell all of its interests in its portfolio of gas exploration and production assets for a total consideration of £120m. The company recently announced it would sell its contracting division for an enterprise value of £27.5m.

In terms of the investment case, the question here will longer term be whether the return of investment in the new green energy area can match or exceed those of the legacy businesses from which SSE is exiting.

Green Energy Returns Remain an Unknown

The company already has a sizeable renewables business so it is not as if its increased focus on green energy is a step into the unknown. Due to items like asset sales, it’s hard to get a clear read on the profit margin of the renewables division versus the rest of the business.

It is possible that green energy could turn out to be more lucrative than legacy activities. I doubt that as the economics are less market-driven. If building massive windfarms was more profitable than burning coal, for example, the company would have focussed on it decades ago. Scotland has no shortage of wind.

Clearer evidence of the divisional margins will help to establish the appropriate future valuation of the company. Hopefully that will come in the next several years.

The Dividend Outlook doesn’t Excite Me

The company has set targets for its dividends until 2023.

The company rebased the dividend to 80p for 2020 under this plan. It targets increasing the payout at least in line with the retail price index (a measure of inflation) for the years to 2023.

While the existence of a clearly communicated dividend plan may reassure some investors, the reality is that the dividend has been cut – between 2019 and 2020 it fell 18%. If it simply increases at the rate of RPI, it will end the 2018-2023 planning period lower than it had been seven or eight years previously.

So while I think the visibility is attractive, I don’t think the dividend rate is attractive and I think it is unambitious as it suggests a lack of ambition for real growth.

It is also worth noting the shift in language removing even the sliver of ambition that was there previously. When the 5-year plan was set out in 2018, the aspiration for 2020-23 was “Annual increase in full year DPS of at least RPI”. In the company’s latest interim results, that has subtly shifted simply to refer to RPI:

“Intention to recommend full-year dividend of 80p per share plus RPI inflation and continue to target RPI increases in the two subsequent years as set out in the 2023 dividend plan.”

That wasn’t what was set out in the original plan, which talked about increased at least equivalent to RPI, not just equivalent to RPI.

Moreover, I think the shift to costly and potentially less profitable green energy business lines could eat into earnings over the long term. So I am increasingly concerned about the prospects for the SSE dividend five to ten years out.

I Struggle with the Current Valuation

The current yield of 5.5% is attractive and doesn’t suggest that the shares are overvalued.

The company has moved up 9% since my bearish note in November SSE Plc: Avoid This Green Energy Advocate.

The P/E ratio of 37 (using basic earnings per share) certainly looks overblown to me, although in fairness, the company’s earnings per share tend to be somewhat erratic. Last year’s EPS fell by two thirds from the prior year, which in turn had almost doubled versus the prior year. So much for the supposed predictability of utility stocks, which I have noted before I find is overstated.

SSE’s shares are trading broadly where they were 15 years ago. So while the dividend will have been welcomed by many investors in the interim, there has been no long-term capital gain here.

Source: Google Finance

Looking forward, I remain sceptical that the move into green energy will be positive for earnings versus the legacy business. Indeed I think the dividend cut was a signal to the market that the company’s strategic shift was likely to portend a lower return at least in the coming years.

So while the share price performance has been lacklustre over the past decade plus, I struggle to see the logic for expecting it to be maintained at the current level when there is an anticipation (from me at least) of lower earnings.

Against my view there is the possibility that green energy will turn out to be more lucrative than I expect and/or that some investors will buy the shares because they are attracted by the more environmental focus of the new strategy. That may happen and could explain the relatively strong performance over the past couple of years aside from an initial slide during the pandemic.

I remain unconvinced, however, and continue to see the shares as overvalued.