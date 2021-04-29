Photo by vichie81/iStock via Getty Images

We decided to cover this stock as it has taken us countless of hours to find a deep-value stock in this flat market, which fits the sector rotation. We came across this stock as we're actually looking to invest in the energy sector (we will be buying this stock), we also decided to cover the stock as it plays well into our writing style, which is based on valuation. If you're an investor seeking deep value, a high dividend, and hydrogen exposure all in one, then this is a must-read!

Company Overview

Founded in the year 2000 China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (NYSE:NYSE:SNP) or Sinopec is one of the largest petroleum and petrochemical companies in Asia. Sinopec is a subsidiary of Sinopec Group, which is the world's largest oil refining, gas, and petrochemical conglomerate in the world.

The company operates through 5 segments:

Exploration & production

Refining

Marketing & Distribution

Chemicals

And Corporate

Sinopec is a mature stage company and is very well diversified, we consider the idiosyncratic events as small price movers but rather consider fundamental analysis as the key driver behind the stock's price & dividend yield.

Reasons To Buy

Energy Stock Rotation

Energy stocks haven't been as hot as most commodity stocks of late. The energy sector is in a lag in our opinion but this is because of the stock rotation cycle, we're about to rotate out of metals & mining and into energy (Have a look at our previous article for a detailed description of sector rotations).

It's an Efficient Company

When we say the company is operating efficiently we're referring to idiosyncratic features. Oil & Gas didn't have a good year in 2020, so it would be wrong of us to ignore the systemic risks but we've aggregated a few charts, which look at operating efficiency to illustrate how well managed the company is.

Source - FinBox

Inventory Turnover measures the COGS (cost of goods sold) relative to the average inventory on hand. You'd like the ITR to be as low as possible without running at inventory deficits (which would be a negative multiple). The company's inventory turnover ratio has constantly improved and has ranked in the 91st percentile in its geo-sector, which means that only 9% of Chinese energy companies manage their inventory better than Sinopec.

Source - FinBox

Since 2012 the company has managed its debt and cash liquidity well. It's managed to consistently improve on its EV/EBITDA multiple, which is critical for energy companies as they might carry a large amount of debt and require strong earnings to cover the burden.

A few other factors to note regarding efficiency:

Sinopec is running on an approximate 0.9x interest coverage ratio, which means that debt can be covered by cash flow. 0.9x isn't high by any means but by looking forward we see that number climbing as operational restrictions are reduced.

According to FinBox the company has a dividend CAGR of 13.9%, which is in its industry's top percentile. This shows constant growth as a company with increased retained earnings.

Strong Value Multiples

Both Seeking Alpha and Zacks Equity Research rate the stock an A for value.

The company shows tremendous earnings potential versus its current price, which is an important factor to consider. The A- dividend Yield is important to investors as this stock yields 7.8%, and dividend growth increases the intrinsic value of the stock. In other words, you'll be investing in a stock with an astronomical yield and which is set for value gains.

Dividend Mania

As mentioned a Yield of 7.8% is what the stock's providing, Seeking Alpha rates the dividend safety as an A+. We think that dividends will be sustainable as we had a look at the EPS and expected EPS.

Source

The EPS has decreased as the O&G market had its struggles in 2020. Analysts however expect EPS to increase significantly for the rest of 2021 to an EPS of 7.75, which is predicted to be approximately 141x that of the global energy sector!

Underbought

Source

An RSI (relative strength index) of 39.21 shows that the stock marginally exceeds the overbought territory (30). The stock has room to rise and another encouraging factor is that only 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutions. Being positive about low institutional ownership might sound odd, but the reality is that you want it to be low when you buy and high when you sell, as institutions are the big price movers.

An interesting fact for readers to know would be that Renaissance Technologies which is often seen as one of the most (if not the most) successful hedge funds in our history own the largest stake in the company (1.2%).

Hydrogen Exposure

Sinopec announced on the 10th of March that it would increase its hydrogen activities for cleaner energy. According to Nasdaq, Hydrogen currently makes up for 2.7% of China's energy mix, and that figure is expected to increase to 10% by 2036-2050, with Sinopec being a potential market leader. A sidenote would be Chinese interest in South Africa's power supplier (ESKOM), South Africa is planning ongoing 100% green hydrogen and if Sinopec can gain a foothold, the company will see a very lucrative revenue stream come their way.

Risks

Just to outline a few risks to investors:

Due to the pandemic, both upstream and downstream operations in the O&G (Oil and Gas) space still look topsy-turvy and business is yet to return to normal.

Lower throughput volumes have been hurting the stock's refineries and low production volumes of ethylene have been affecting the firm's chemical businesses.

The stock didn't see much upside (even prior to the pandemic) in past years and this remains a sectorial conviction play.

Valuation

Asset-Based Valuation

We used data from Yahoo Finance to do a valuation on the company. The asset-based valuation is a model, which finds the fair value of the stock based on its balance sheet line items.

Formula: Enterprise Value - Market Value of Debt - Minority Interest + Cash & Equivalents

$315.33 billion - $300.45 billion - $20.985 million + $188.06 billion =$202.92 billion

$202.91 billion/1.21 billion (Shares Outstanding) = $167.70 per share.

Value Based On Dividends

By using the Gordon Growth Model we arrived at a fair intrinsic value for the stock. We think that this is the best model to use due to the company's dividend consistency.

Formula: Dividend (1 year FWD)/Cost of Equity - Dividend Growth Rate

$3.97/7.5%-2.45%=$78.61

Wall Street

Source

The Wall Street Journal sampled price targets from institutional investors and the consensus is that the stock is undervalued, with investors set for potential gains to the equivalent of our dividend discount model.

Valuation Consensus

Both of our models as well as Wall Street's consensus show that the stock is significantly undervalued.

Just to set a range price target for readers. We think that the dividend model and the consensus on Wall Street confirm a price target of around $78. We think that because of the astronomical amount of cash that the company has on its balance sheet, the asset-based valuation is stretched.

Final Word

Irrespective of April 29's earnings release we think that there's deep value in the stock due to valuation metrics. The company pays an attractive dividend to shareholders, which is backed up by a sustainable EPS, which ensures that long-term income investors will reap benefits. Sinopec is exploring the hydrogen space, which would add value to the stock. The Oil & Gas operating climate still isn't up to scratch and investors should take note of the risk before deciding to invest. All considered we think that Sinopec is a great conviction play!