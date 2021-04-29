Ribbon Communications, Inc. (RBBN) CEO Bruce McClelland on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ribbon Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call April 28, 2021 4:30 PM ET

Tom Berry - VP, IR

Bruce McClelland - President, CEO & Director

Miguel Lopez - EVP & CFO

Mike Latimore - Northland Capital Markets

Dave Kang - B. Riley Securities

Paul Silverstein - Cowen and Company

Good afternoon, and welcome to Ribbon's First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. I'm Tom Barry, Investor Relations of Ribbon Communications. Also on the call today will be Bruce McClelland, Ribbon's Chief Executive Officer; and Mick Lopez, Ribbon's Chief Financial Officer. Today's call is being webcast live and will be archived on the Investor Relations section of our website at ribboncommunications.com, where both our press release and our supplemental slides are currently available.

Certain matters we will be discussing today, including the business outlook and financial projections for the second quarter and full year 2021, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in our documents filed with the SEC, including our most recent Form 10-K. I refer you to our safe harbor statement included on Slide 2 of the supplemental slides for this conference call.

In addition, we will present non-GAAP financial information on this call. Reconciliations to the applicable GAAP measure are included in the earnings press release we issued this afternoon as well as in the supplemental slides we prepared for this conference call, which again, are both available on the Investor Relations section of our website.

As previously noted, we completed our acquisition of ECI Telecom on March 3, 2020, and completed the sale of Kandy Communications on December 1, 2020. These transactions affect comparisons to prior periods. Further, in the fourth quarter of 2020, we began segment reporting for our Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks businesses. And now I would like to turn the call over to Bruce. Bruce?

Bruce McClelland

Great. Thanks, Tom. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today to discuss our first quarter 2021 results and our outlook for the remainder of the year. We had a strong start to 2021 from a profitability perspective, with both adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP earnings per share at or above the high end of our guidance ranges. We also had very good bookings in the quarter, with the book to revenue ratio, excluding maintenance, of 1.14x and the maintenance bookings for the year are now at nearly 80%. This gives us very good momentum towards our financial targets for the year.

In our Cloud & Edge business, we posted strong gross margins along with an 18% reduction in our non-GAAP operating expenses year-over-year, resulting in EBITDA nearly tripling compared to first quarter 2020. Sales were essentially flat after adjusting for the sale of the Kandy business. Demand for our core SBC portfolio remains strong, growing 12% year-over-year, offset by continued weaker demand for the on-premise enterprise edge platforms during this prolonged work-from-home environment.

Last month, Microsoft announced a new operator Connect service, which we already support with our session border controller products. We believe this new service offering will reduce the friction for enterprises to easily deploy high-quality voice capability via the Team's platform and plays to our strength given our broad deployment base with mobile and fixed service providers. This new service will complement the current direct routing alternatives already available, including our new Ribbon Connect as a service offering that includes support for legacy PBX interoperability in partnership with our channel partners. We have a growing pipeline of partners embracing this new platform and are currently onboarding more than 60 resellers to the program. This is an important initiative as we build our base of recurring revenue.

Last week, we announced that our partner program received a 5-star rating in the 2021 CRN channel reseller network partner program guide. When dealing with Ribbon, our customers expect innovative products and strong collaboration, and this announcement offers further proof that we're meeting those standards.

We had strong bookings in our network transformation business in the first quarter with multiple intelligent network modernization projects in North America and Asia Pacific, including expansion orders with 3 of the largest North American Tier 1 carriers, totaling over $40 million during the quarter. We were also awarded a 3-country multiyear deal in Europe to replace the legacy Huawei system, building on our momentum from last quarter. And we signed over $3 million in STIR/SHAKEN and robocalling deals in the quarter.

In our IP Optical segment, sales grew 22% year-over-year on a pro forma basis, adding 13 new customers in the quarter. Bookings were strong in Europe with both service providers and critical infrastructure organizations. Sales in India were very consistent with the last several quarters, although unfortunately, India is suffering through another significant wave of COVID infections and continues to experience a very slow recovery. Deployment levels are roughly 60% of where they were prior to COVID, and we look forward to a strong second half recovery.

We had new wins in other regions, including in the Middle East, where we signed an incumbent carrier to completely replace products from their current supplier. And with Sini,a, a network operator based in Finland that operates a fiber optic network in Northern Europe, providing secure connections for international businesses and government organizations. In the United States, we continue to leverage our existing Ribbon relationships to earn 4 new IP optical wins in the U.S. rural infrastructure market.

Globally, we have a very active pipeline of opportunities and are currently finalizing contract negotiations on a meaningful Huawei WDM replacement deal. We are also in the final stages of several significant mobile and fixed operator cross-sell opportunities in North America, Russia and Asia Pacific. We completed 19 large-scale proof-of-concept in the first quarter, a mix of both WDM transport and IP networking opportunities.

We continue to introduce new innovative products. With the successful deployment of the Apollo 9901 access OTN switch in the first quarter and a new high-density dual 400-gig Maxon der that received high scores in the 2021 Lightwave Innovation reviews.

In our IP transport Neptune portfolio, we introduced 2 new access products that are directly focused on the 5G cell site router and critical infrastructure markets available in both fully redundant and nonredundant versions. These products address the operators' needs to rebuild backhaul networks to handle 5G traffic, leveraging pluggable coherent optics. The platforms also support the precision timing requirements of 5G networks as well as flexi hard slicing to reliably segment different types of traffic.

I'll now turn it over to Mick to provide additional detail on our results for the quarter And I'll come back on to review our guidance and provide additional details on our plans for the remainder of the year. Mick?

Miguel Lopez

Thank you very much. As Bruce stated, we had a strong start to the year with continued revenue growth and first quarter profitability that exceeded our expectations. We generated revenue of $193 million, which was in line with our guidance, and adjusted EBITDA of $20 million, which was above our guidance of $14 million to $18 million. This led to an adjusted earnings per share of $0.03, which was at the high end of our $0.01 to $0.03 guided range. As always, please refer to our Investor Relations website for supplemental slides with graphs and tables summarizing our first quarter 2021 and historical financial performance.

Let's start with some commentary about our GAAP results for the quarter. Our GAAP earnings included a $24 million noncash loss associated with the quarterly mark-to-market of the company's investment in American Virtual Cloud Technologies, known as AVCT, from the sale of our Kandy Communications business last year. This was partially offset by $1.5 million in paid in-kind interest income earned on the convertible debt from the same transaction for a net negative impact to GAAP income of $22 million or $0.15 per share.

This was in sharp contrast with a large positive impact of $114 million to income and $0.74 to earnings per share in the fourth quarter of 2020. As we mentioned on last quarter's earnings call, fluctuations in ABC stock price affect our other income and expense line as we mark-to-market our investment. Due to this volatility, we have excluded these items related to the Kandy asset sale from our non-GAAP results.

In addition to the usual other factors contributing to the difference between our GAAP and non-GAAP results for the quarter, such as the amortization of intangible assets and noncash compensation, we incurred $6 million in restructuring expenses related mostly to continued downsizing of our real estate footprint and $1 million in integration expenses.

On an adjusted non-GAAP basis, first quarter 2021 results were as follows. Total revenue was $193 million, up 22% from the first quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP gross margin was 57% in the quarter, similar to our gross margin in the first quarter of 2020 due to favorable product mix. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $95 million in the quarter, as we continue to drive efficiency. We had favorability in our facility, expenses, travel and other discretionary expenditures.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $20 million in the quarter, up from $10 million in the first quarter of 2020 due to product mix and favorability in our operating expenses. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.03, above our first quarter 2020 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.01. Our diluted share count was 155 million shares for non-GAAP earnings in the quarter.

Now Looking at the results of our 2 business segments. In our Cloud & Edge business, first quarter revenue was $125 million, down slightly year-over-year, but flat when adjusting for the sale of our candy business. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for Cloud & Edge was $28 million, nearly 3x the $10 million the business generated in the first quarter of 2020, with an EBITDA margin of 23%. The year-over-year change was driven by the Kandy sale, restructuring savings, minimal travel and other discretionary expense savings.

Here are a few additional points on the Cloud & Edge performance in the quarter. Product revenue was $50 million, while service revenue contributed $75 million. Software accounted for 52% of total product revenue, roughly flat in the first quarter of 2020.

Turning to our IP Optical business. We recorded first quarter revenue of $67 million, an increase of $37 million from the prior period on an as-reported basis. On a pro forma basis, the increase was $12 million or 22% year-over-year. We had good margins at this revenue level with non-GAAP gross margin of 39%. Our IP optical business generated an adjusted EBITDA loss of $9 million for the quarter.

Now here are some consolidated key metrics for the company. Maintenance revenue represented 36% of total revenue in the first quarter, increasing by approximately $8 million from the first quarter of 2020. Top 10 customers were 46% of total revenue in the first quarter, up from 45% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and slightly above the 43% from the first quarter of 2020.

Service providers accounted for 77% of our revenue in the quarter and enterprise customers represented 23%. International customers provided 59% of our total revenue in first quarter, in line with a company record of 60% in the fourth quarter of 2020. As Bruce mentioned, we are encouraged with the book to revenue, which excludes maintenance of 1.14x for the first quarter.

Turning to the balance sheet. We ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $109 million, including $3 million in restricted cash. This is a decrease of $27 million from the previous quarter. As expected due to annual variable compensation payouts and seasonal factors.

Our $100 million revolver still remained undrawn. As previously announced, we amended our credit facility in early March, increasing our Term Loan A balance by approximately $75 million, using the proceeds to pay off the Term Loan B balance. Term Loan B carried an interest rate margin that was 500 basis points higher than the Term Loan A. Now our effective interest rate has gone from 4.4% to 3.4%. And The principal balance of the Term Loan A was $391 million as of March 31.

Once again, we comfortably met our quarterly financial covenants. As per our credit facility calculations in the first quarter, our leverage ratio was 2.35x versus a maximum of 4x and our fixed charge coverage ratio of 3.9x versus a minimum of 1.25x. Our debt net of cash was $275 million as of March 31, which divided by the last 12 months adjusted EBITDA provides an accounting leverage ratio of less than 2x.

From a cash perspective, the company used $6 million in cash from operations in the quarter. Capital expenditures were $5 million for the quarter, which had $3 million of real estate leasehold improvements. Now I'd like to turn the call back to Bruce to discuss our outlook for the second quarter and full year 2021. Bruce?

Bruce McClelland

Thanks, Mick. While we continue to execute well in the near term, our focus is also on the longer-term transformation of the company. This is a unique time in our industry with significant competitive shifts creating opportunity for Ribbon to gain share while benefiting from the strong secular demand for bandwidth and the increased adoption of cloud communication services.

Over the next several years, we also expect significant federal funding initiatives to further improve the broadband infrastructure, along with network upgrade investment to support 5G deployment and to modernize legacy TDM networks. We are winning new business that is directly related to the combined strength and portfolio of Ribbon and ECI, validating the merger strategy and growing both top and bottom line.

I'm very excited about the strong pipeline of IP Optical opportunities, and in particular, several late-stage Tier 1 service provider evaluations, leveraging existing strong ribbon relationships. Our portfolio differentiation is becoming more clear in the market and with our customers. Our highly optimized metro WDM platforms are perfectly complemented by a strong portfolio of IP MPLS switching and routing products.

One of the key elements being evaluated in these opportunities is our new dual 400-gig ZR+ WDM solution. We expect to be one of the first to market with this new capability, with general availability planned for early in the third quarter. In addition to ultimately supporting vendor interoperability, this new technology represents significant bill of material cost savings.

A second key factor in these opportunities where we're seeing significant interest is our amuse multilayer domain orchestration platform. This suite of tools enables orchestration and optimization across both the optical and IP layers in the network, supporting a multivendor SDN operating environment. This is proving to be an important differentiator for the Ribbon solution and is in large-scale deployment with Bardi in India today.

With that as the backdrop, here are our expectations for the second quarter. We anticipate revenue to be in the range of $215 million to $225 million, with gross margins of 56% to 57%.

We expect adjusted EBITDA of $30 million to $34 million and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.09 to $0.11 per share. Our guidance for the full year remains unchanged.

Once again, thanks to our employees for continuing to deliver during these challenging times. Operator, that concludes our prepared remarks, and we can take a few questions now.

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Dave Latimore with Northland Capital Markets.

Mike Latimore

This is his brother, Mike Latimore, calling in. So interesting on these late-stage Tier 1 opportunities, did you say that they were with Cloud & Edge customers, one. And also maybe what regions are they in?

Bruce McClelland

Yes. So I was referring to the IP Optical, Mike, not in Cloud & Edge in that commentary. And it's in multiple regions. I think I mentioned Russia, specifically North America, specifically and Asia Pacific as well. So a number of different opportunities well down the pipeline basically to comment on them now. So

Mike Latimore

Yes. And are they with current Cloud & Edge customers that are also looking at this? Or is it independent of it?

Bruce McClelland

Yes. So several of them are not all of them, but more than half of them.

Mike Latimore

Okay, right. And then it sounds like in India, obviously, a lot more restrictions. I guess you sort of factor that into your guidance here, right, that you're assuming it is a little tighter for a while?

Bruce McClelland

Yes, exactly. I know -- well I commented on the first quarter was pretty consistent with what we saw in the second half of last year. So it is more robust than what it was in the first half last year. But certainly not anywhere back to full deployment velocity. If you look at the deployment that we're seeing right now, it's about 60% of what we saw pre-COVID. So there's plenty of room to run still and we've tried to take that into account, certainly with our second quarter guidance here.

Mike Latimore

And just last one. At one point, you commented on voice traffic volumes relative to pre-COVID levels. I think you said they were like 30% above -- recover at 1 point last year. I guess any update on kind of what you're seeing in terms of traffic volumes?

Bruce McClelland

I don't have an updated quote on that, but I will follow up on it, Mike, and see if I can get some more detail on kind of latest traffic levels. I just don't have anything in front of me here right now.

Our next question comes from Dave Kang with B. Riley.

Dave Kang

My first question is regarding the chip situation. Any impact to your first quarter results or second quarter outlook?

Bruce McClelland

There was nothing substantive, Dave, that impacted Q1. It was obviously tight. We've definitely seen lengthening lead times and challenges on a variety of different types of components. But like many, I guess, we saw this coming. We're trying to get out in front of it as much as we could and had sufficient for Q1. And right now, we're not anticipating big issues in the second quarter, again, trying to plan ahead here. We'll see how the second half goes. The real issue comes down to any decommits kind of within promised lead times that you end up with issues on deliveries. But so far, so good. But it's pretty tight. It's got to be worked every need.

Dave Kang

Also, somebody -- another equipment vendor reported earlier this morning talked about margins getting hit because the prices are going up. What about you guys any margin impact because of increasing prices?

Bruce McClelland

There is a little pressure on prices. Certainly, on logistics as an example, we've seen some elevated costs around that. which will -- which impacts a portion of our business. Of course, a lot of what we sell is software as well. So the direct effect on the overall profitability for the company might be a little less than somebody that's more concentrated on hardware.

Dave Kang

Got it. And then I did have a question on India. So it's running about 60% pre-pandemic. When do you expect India to fully recover back to the pre-pandemic level? Are you assuming second half? Or is there something beyond second half this year?

Bruce McClelland

Well, so what we believe happens is the second half of the year begins to strengthen from where we're sitting today. Obviously, it's a little hard to tell exactly when we're back to pre-COVID levels. And it's a combination of factors around funding for new projects and budgets, et cetera, but then just the logistics in the country and deployment velocity. And we're able to get pretty good visibility on the deployment of our products we're directly involved from a service and logistics perspective in the country. And so the 60% number is pretty accurate based on what we're seeing right now.

Dave Kang

And can you remind us what India was pre pandemic? Was it about 10% or?

Bruce McClelland

Yes. So for ECI, it was about 1/3 of the business prior to merging with Ribbon. So call it in the mix $125 million a range -- annual run rate range, something like that pre-COVID.

Operator

Paul Silverstein

I've got a couple of questions. One to start with India, just to try to bins. When you -- Bruce, when you talk about -- if I saw in the prepared remarks, you're talking about meaningful improvement in the second half. And I guess what I've just heard you say sounds a little bit different than that. But if I could press you in terms of how much visibility to have into the second half underlying your view? And what exactly is that view in terms of the degree of strength you're expecting in the second half of the year?

Bruce McClelland

Well, with the larger service providers we're working with in India, we have a pretty tight planning relationship given where lead times have gone on products and whatnot. We have to have good visibility and we sell a portfolio of products. There's a whole variety of different configurations that we sell, and you've got to have that right in the planning phase. So we go through a bit of a budgeting process and then an engineering process with many of our customers to get to the bill of material to be able to be driving things correctly. So we get good visibility on, say, the next 3 months. And the next 6 to 9 months beyond that, we have more planning directional information. So it's not 100% scientific, but it's pretty decent. And of course, where you'll see variabilities is when we're bidding on new regions of the network or replacement of product and things like that. You don't know for sure how much you're going to win or if you're going to win, so there's some variability around those things.

Paul Silverstein

Bruce, given that the spike in the pandemic appears to be a relatively recent vintage. I recognize it didn't just start yesterday, but it's also not 3 or 6 months old. Have you had real-time communications in the last week or 2 that would inform you as to whether there's been a change in their deployment plans? I recognize we're not side about a demand issue, but literally the fiscal ability of your customers or you want to be after your customers to deploy product. But have you had communications since it's been apparent that the pandemic spiked up and whether that's changed their planning with respect to those deployments in the second half of the year?

Bruce McClelland

Well, given the timing of earnings and providing guidance, we do a pretty thorough job in a couple of weeks leading up here to make sure we've got a reasonably accurate view. And we're not projecting significant growth in the second quarter here in India. If things tightened up dramatically, it would have an effect, I suppose, right, obviously. But on the other hand, the country has been living in some pretty tight restrictions for quite a while as well. So I think the answer to your question is yes. We've had discussions and believe we've got an accurate view on what happens here in the second quarter.

Paul Silverstein

And Bruce, again, my apologies. One last question on India. Looking beyond the second quarter into the second half of this calendar year, has there been any change in their deployment plans in the past couple of weeks because of this spike up in COVID?

Bruce McClelland

Not that I can put my finger on right now, Paul. But yes, that's the best I can answer the question. I think.

Paul Silverstein

No, I appreciate that. And Bruce, to be clear, you're expecting a healthy, a strong increase in the second half of the year relative to that 60% number?

Bruce McClelland

We are. We are. We're projecting the second half stronger than the first half. Part of it is projects or parts of the network that were already being deployed in and part of it is new wins that we're anticipating given opportunities for market share gains in the market.

Paul Silverstein

And these are primarily or exclusively optical deployments?

Bruce McClelland

No. It's a combination of the IP MPLS portfolio and the optical portfolio.

Paul Silverstein

Okay. I appreciate that insight. Let me move on. In terms of opportunities, you've referenced Huawei a couple of times during the call, and I want to make sure if I understand. It sounds like you've already secured at least one particular deal. I think you characterized it as $3 million. And I think it was on the voice side of the house. And I think I heard you say that you also are close to finalizing a deal to displace them in optics, although perhaps misunderstood. But is there any incremental sight you can give us in terms of how many opportunities there are in total that you're in various stages of trying to win that are directly linked to Huawei displacement of new awards? How many of those are in optics, how many of those are in voice or void communications, et cetera? And whether it's accelerating, whether it's not steady state, any insight on the opportunity?

Bruce McClelland

Yes. So first to answer the first part, you characterized it correctly. I referred to a voice replacement opportunity in Cloud & Edge and also referred to kind of close to the finish line on a replacement opportunity in IP Optical. The opportunities we're seeing are both in the optical portion of the network as well as in the IP portion of the network. And certainly, the India market is one of the key focus areas as well as several countries in Europe today. And in general, I think these are fairly meaningful opportunities for us that will move the needle, or I wouldn't mention or wouldn't refer to them sort of things. So these are not dozens and dozens necessarily. We're focused on a specific list of opportunities where we're either already currently deployed today and we can gain more share or new insertion opportunities with new customers.

Paul Silverstein

Bruce, while I appreciate it's not dozens and dozens. Is it over a dozen or would it be more like 6% to 12% or even lower than 6% in terms of total potential opportunities that you look at

Bruce McClelland

The meaningful ones in the short term are under a dozen. There's real focus around these things. It's not kind of a shotgun in a broad array.

Paul Silverstein

Would have been in that 6% to 12% range?

Bruce McClelland

Yes.

Paul Silverstein

I appreciate that. Beyond Huawei, what are you -- if you had to tier what you're most excited about in terms of driving revenue growth specifically, what would be number 1 and 2 and 3?

Bruce McClelland

Well, the Top 2, our Huawei opportunities. Well, top 3, Huawei opportunities. The second is recovery in the India market. And then the third is success in North America that we've talked about and the growth that we're targeting here in the North American market. Those 3 things, all focused on the IP optical portfolio are the areas that we believe will drive growth as the year progresses here this year?

Paul Silverstein

All right. I've already asked you about 2 of the 3 of those. I just have one question on the -- well, actually a broader question just in North America. And I think I already say you've got a number of opportunities service providers around the world, Russia, U.S., et cetera. Again, trying to get some granular insight, can you characterize -- is that also in the range of 6 to 12? Is that more than a dozen? Is it less than half a dozen, any rough quantification you can do?

Bruce McClelland

Well, let me come at it a different way. I think the second quarter is going to be fairly significantly stronger in North America for us on IP optical. So we have a number of projects that are in flight already today that we'll recognize revenue on in the second quarter. So I think we'll see some meaningful improvement there. And as I referred to these Tier 1 opportunities, these are -- again, they're a very focused set of, call them, half a dozen opportunities that are meaningful to the company that we're focused on and believe we have a very good shot at winning some share in them. And hopefully, we'll have more specific detail to share on the next call.

Bruce McClelland

Great. Well, thanks again for everyone being on the call and your interest in Ribbon Communications. We really look forward to speaking with many of you at our upcoming virtual investor conferences. and updating you on the progress on our next earnings call. With that, operator, that concludes our call.

