Investment Thesis

The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) is an ETF that exists to track a basket of technology stocks. The index XLK is tracking is called the Morningstar US Technology TR USD (MTST). The index itself is broken and by extension the ETFs that track it. The reason both of these are broken is because they have a weighting to Apple (AAPL) of 20% and a weighting to Microsoft (MSFT) of 20%. Due to this heavy concentration I consider XLK a broken ETF.

The Weightings Are Broken

XLK is one of the largest ETFs that track the Information Technology Sector. When I was looking at the ETF I noticed the top 10 holdings included MSFT & AAPL with 20% of AUM in each.

I don’t think anyone buys an ETF with the expectation that 40% of the ETF is in 2 stocks. Usually for an ETF 40–60% of AUM is in the top 10 holdings. The next 8 holdings of XLK together take up 24% and the fund has a total of 75 holdings. This means many of the holdings have a very small impact on total returns and this is one of the flaws of dogmatic obedience to market weighted indexes.

The index states that the constituents have a combined market cap of $9.4 trillion. AAPL & MSFT have a combined market cap of $4.22 trillion, meaning the root cause of this problem is the inherent nature of market cap weighted indexes.

AAPL & MSFT are both members of the Information Technology Sector. Other famous “tech” companies are actually found in non tech sectors. Amazon (AMZN) is in the Consumer Discretionary Sector because that’s where retail companies go. Netflix (NFLX) is in the Communications Services sector because that’s where movies go. Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) is the Communications Services Sector because it’s considered interactive media which I’m guessing is due to YouTube. Facebook (FB), the last member of the FAANG is also in the Communications Services sector because the powers that be chose to classify social media as a form of communication.

Within the Information Technology sector the next largest company after AAPL & MSFT is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) worth $550 billion, followed by Visa (V) worth $500 billion and Nvidia (NVDA) with a market cap of around $380 billion rounds out the top 5. The sheer size is best displayed by the fact that it takes the next 15 largest companies in the sector to equal the combined market cap of AAPL & MSFT!

The best or worst part of all of this is that MSFT & AAPL are not particularly expensive when compared within the sector. In fact as far as the P/E ratio goes, both of them are lower than about half of the 20 largest companies in the Information Technology Sector, see below.

The iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) provides a perfect illustration for why XLK’s weighting is broken. This ETF tracks the Tech Software industry which includes MSFT. This industry is a component of the Information Technology Sector, so everything mentioned above regarding market caps applies. Here is the ETF's top 10 holdings and their weighting.

As we can see not only is Microsoft not the top holding, it also has a weighting of less than 10%. I’m not certain as to why XLK and other ETFs have such a strong weighting to MSFT & AAPL , but such concentrated weightings are unnecessary for passive indexes and ETFs.

Concentration leads to destruction…eventually

Time for a history lesson, before there was the FANG there was the Nifty Fifty. These were 50 stocks that “always went up”. Their reign started in the 1960s and ended with the bear market of 1973. AAPL and MSFT have had such phenomenal performances that they have come to literally dwarf the Information Technology Sector.

I’m not trying to preach doom and gloom about AAPL and MSFT. These stocks don’t have to decline for the sector to suffer; they only have to underperform the market. AAPL and MSFT can’t continue to grow at the rates we are used to, because of the law of large numbers. At $2 trillion in market cap in order for these companies to grow 10% (The market average return from 1990 to 2020 is around 10%) they have to increase in value by $200 billion. There are quite literally less than 50 companies in the world that are worth $200 billion or more.

At some point these two stocks will slow down in their growth rates, it might be with market caps of $2 trillion, it might be at market caps of $4 trillion. Personally I think it will be sooner rather than later.

Opportunities

Because all of the other stocks in the Information Technology Sector get lost in AAPL & MSFT’s shadow when this ETF begins to perform badly it may create opportunities to buy the other components at favorable prices.

Alternatives

There are plenty of things you can do aside from owning XLK & VGT. For starters you can buy MSFT and AAPL directly and decide how much weight you want to give them. You could also skip this step and instead buy ETFs based on the industries that constitute the Information Technology Sector. In general the Information Technology Sector is made up of semiconductors, software, and hardware. So using ETFs like SMH & IGV would give you better diversity than just owning XLK.

Another more simple alternative might be a more rounded ETF like Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) which tracks the tech heavy Nasdaq 100. Below you can see their respective returns for the last 5 years.

Conclusion

This ETF and similar others are too concentrated on AAPL and MSFT to offer any meaningful diversification. Investors are better served investing in better diversified ETFs. If you hold XLK, make sure you are ok with the high concentration otherwise move your money elsewhere.