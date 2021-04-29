Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Note: Some links in this article are in French.

Quarter after quarter, I feel a bit sad that I don't have access to the French stock market and to a time machine to get back in 2018 when I wrote about Eurofins Scientific (OTCPK:ERFSF) for the first time. In spite of some caveats I mentioned in my second article, this is the kind of company I would like to see in my portfolio.

Eurofins continues to please investors with outstanding growth both in core and non-core segments. Lackluster progress in vaccinating people in Europe ultimately means that Covid-19 testing will lose its relevance neither in 2021 nor in 2022.

However, the stock price seems to have limited space to move higher, so I wouldn't recommend buying the stock for the current price.

Recent Results Overview

Unfortunately, Eurofins reports financial results on a half-year basis, and in its quarterly management update published on April 28, the company discloses revenues only. Although taking into account scarce coverage of Eurofins on SA, I think it's worthwhile to discuss full-year results for 2020.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Revenue grew by 19.2% in 2020 to EUR 5,439 mn, mainly driven by revenues from Covid-19 testing. In Q1 2021, revenues are up 41.3% YoY to EUR 1,614 mn. The company notes that despite the impact of Covid-19 in key markets, core business segments delivered almost 10% of organic growth in Q1 2021.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Adjusted EBITDA leaped by 51.7% to EUR 1,413 mn in 2020. It should be noted that the company adjusts its EBITDA and net income for one-off items, so we're talking about normalized EBITDA and earnings.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Adjusted Net Income skyrocketed to EUR 707 mn, showing growth of 96.9% YoY. This increase was mainly driven by higher profitability and lower tax paid in comparison to last year.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Net Debt in H2 2020 is down 13% compared to H1 2020. Eurofins is steadily deleveraging, addressing a concern about a relatively high debt load. Considering the Covid-related tailwinds and strong revenue growth, Eurofins won't have any problems with a further reduction of debt.

With Or Without Covid-19 Testing, Eurofins' Performance Is Great

Eurofins had a fantastic beginning of the year, overtaking analyst price targets by a considerable margin.

Source: Bloomberg

Despite that now the consensus price target implies just 1.96% upside to the current share price, I still see some headroom for a beat-and-raise depending on volumes of Covid-19 testing throughout the year.

While the US has reached 36.5% population coverage with vaccines, the majority of European countries have stuck at a coverage level of 15%. Unless the developed world aggressively ramps up the production of vaccines, Covid-related revenues will be kind of recurring at least for the next few years.

Source: Bloomberg

In the meantime, the management stays conservative in its objectives, setting them without taking into account Covid-related earnings.

Source: Company presentation

Core revenues won't grow meaningfully in the next few years, though Eurofins may leverage its dominant position in Food, Pharma, and Environmental segments to drive margin expansion. I expect that this will allow the company to avoid a decline in financial results when Covid-19 testing revenues will begin to fade.

Risks

After all, the pandemic is not only an additional way to earn some extra cash but also a serious risk. New lockdowns will suppress business activity across Europe, which will cause a negative impact on the company's core segments.

Another thing to keep in mind is that Eurofins is known for being active in the M&A space, and the company is yet to "digest" acquisitions it made in the last few years. If the acquired business units fail to catch up with other segments in terms of profitability, this will create pressure on Eurofins' earnings and FCF.

The Bottom Line

Given that analysts raised their price targets mainly because of Covid-related revenues, I think that core growth in 2021-2022 is already priced in the stock. Since my previous article, the stock went up 28%, demonstrating double the performance of S&P 500. Even though I underestimated the impact of Covid on Eurofins' revenues back then, at the current price the stock by any means doesn't look like a buy.

At the same time, if I had Eurofins' shares in my portfolio, it would be hard for me to sell because the company performs incredibly well. Thus, my recommendation is Hold, as the stock still may grow another 5-10% on robust H1 2021 financial results.

It's also important to note that Eurofins is traded only on the OTC market in the US, so liquidity may be limited.