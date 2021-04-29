Photo by JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

My thesis is that Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) continues to benefit as shoppers keep shifting to multiple online channels. It’s an exciting time to own Shopify as they use their scale to negotiate on behalf of small merchants and give them access to a plethora of channels. Shopify is always there as consumers continue to find new channels like TikTok. In the 1Q21 earnings call it was revealed that substantial progress is being made with Facebook (FB) shops, TikTok and Pinterest (PINS).

In the 1Q21 Facebook call, CFO David Wehner talked about what they’re seeing with commerce:

I think the really simple story on pricing is that demand has just been higher than we expected for ads. And I think it's -- if you had to pick 1 vertical, it would be commerce that outperformed.

Incredible Numbers

The gross merchandise volume (“GMV”) growth has been prodigious, jumping from $17.4 billion in 1Q20 to $37.3 billion in 1Q21 per the 1Q21 Investor Presentation:

Image Source: 1Q21 Investor Presentation

The non-GAAP gross profit growth is amazing as well, leaping from $263.8 million in 1Q20 to $565.1 million in 1Q21. I wish management would use the GAAP figures for these quarterly periods which are $257 million and $558.7 million, respectively:

Image Source: 1Q21 Investor Presentation

Breaking down the GAAP gross profit numbers from the 1Q21 earnings release, we see that subscription solutions gross profit went from $149.9 million on $187.6 million revenue in 1Q20 to $262.3 million on $320.7 million revenue in 1Q21. Meanwhile, merchant solutions gross profit went from $107 million on $282.4 million revenue in 1Q20 to $296.5 million on $668 million revenue in 1Q21. Seeing as merchant solutions gross profit has much less in the way of operating expenses than subscription solutions gross profit, it is fantastic that more than half of the gross profit now comes from merchant solutions!

The combination of more scale and the fact that merchant solutions is now more than half of the gross profit helps explain the improved operating leverage:

Image Source: 1Q21 Investor Presentation

Again, I wish management would use GAAP figures in the slide above. The GAAP operating expense lines dropped from 70% of revenue in 1Q20 to 44% in 1Q21:

1Q20 % of revenue 1Q21 % of revenue Transaction and loan losses 3% 1% General and administrative 10% 7% Research and development 25% 18% Sales and marketing 33% 19% 70% 44%

About 3/4ths of merchant solutions revenue comes from Shopify Payments. Here is how management described the impressive earnings in the 1Q21 call:

The combined strength in revenue, improved margin profile of Shopify payments and lower overall OpEx spend as a percent of revenue contributed to strong adjusted operating earnings in Q1 compared to the same period last year.

Valuation

2020 was not a typical year because of Covid but I like to think about the quarterly GMV breakdown from 2018 and 2019. GMV was $8 billion for 1Q18 and over 5 times higher for the 2018 yearly figure of $41.1 billion. GMV was $11.9 billion for 1Q19 and again over 5 times higher for the 2019 yearly figure of $61.1 billion.

There is a good chance that GMV will be strong throughout 2021 given what President Harley Finkelstein said in the 1Q21 call:

In terms of the pandemic and what that’s caused, if you actually look at Australia and New Zealand, which is not an exact proxy for the rest of the world, but certainly provides some interesting insights. In those places where things have really opened up post-pandemic, we’re actually not seeing any slowdown whatsoever in terms of consumers buying from our merchants. In fact, online GMV remains at elevated levels in those places. So I don’t think the consumer preference shift that happened through COVID was a temporary thing. Again, the center of gravity is now online.

I think the yearly 2021 GMV will be 4.5 to 5 times the 1Q21 amount of $37.3 billion, which is somewhere in the range of $168 billion to $187 billion. From there I think it can grow by about 1/3rd per year for 5 years to a range of around $700 billion to $775 billion.

The 1Q21 merchant solutions take rate is 1.8% or $668 million/$37.3 billion. I can see this going higher over time towards 3% as Shopify Payments, Shopify Fulfillment, Shopify Capital and other initiatives become more important:

Image Source: 1Q21 Investor Presentation

Image Source: 1Q21 Investor Presentation

2026 merchant solutions revenue could be in the neighborhood of $21 billion to $23.3 billion with a 3% take rate. The gross margin percentage for merchant solutions improved from 38% or $107 million/$282.4 million in 1Q20 to 44.3% or $296.5 million/$668 million in 1Q21. I think it can continue climbing to about 50% by the end of 2026, which implies a 2026 gross profit in the range of $10.5 billion to $11.7 billion.

I think Shopify can continue increasing the number of merchants from the December 2020 level of over 1.7 million to 5 or 6 million by the end of 2026. Seeing as the software is underpriced, the 2020 monthly subscription solutions revenue worked out to be only about $54 per merchant. I think management always wants to keep the software somewhat underpriced but a case can be made to raise it to a range of $60 to $75 by the end of 2026. The gross profit margin on the subscription side is 80% which implies a subscription solutions gross profit of $2.9 billion on the low end based on 5 million merchants paying $60 per month. The 2026 subscription solutions gross profit on the high end is $4.3 billion, based on 6 million merchants paying $75 per month.

21% of the 1Q21 gross profit or $118.9 million of $558.7 million made it down to operating income. Management has said that merchant solutions gross profit has little in the way of operating expenses, but I haven’t seen a breakdown where they separate those operating expense lines from subscription solutions. I’m guessing that by the end of 2026 about 3/4ths of merchant solutions gross profit will go to operating income and about 1/3rd of subscription solutions gross profit will do the same. This implies operating income of almost $9 billion or ($10.5 billion)*0.75 + ($2.9 billion)*0.33 on the low end. On the high end the implication is operating income of nearly $10.2 billion or ($11.7 billion)*0.75 + ($4.3 billion)*0.33. Given the fact that fast-growing companies enjoy high multiples, Shopify could be worth 25 to 30 times operating income at the end of 2026 or $225 to $306 billion. If Shopify is worth $160 billion today then the implication is a 6-year CAGR of 6% on the low end and over 11% on the high end. There will be dilution along the way so the true CAGR is actually lower.

I think the stock is reasonably priced for long-term shareholders given today’s enterprise value. Anything can happen in the short run, but I think the stock should do fine for shareholders holding it for more than a few years. Shopify strengthened the balance sheet in February 2021 by issuing 1,180,000 class A shares. Looking at the 1Q21 release, we have 124,327,312 shares times the April 28th share price of $1,288.80 for a market cap of $160 billion. Given the cash and equivalents on the balance sheet which are partially offset by convertible notes and lease liabilities, the enterprise value is almost $7 billion less than the market cap coming in at about $153 billion.