Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is very rapidly growing its top-line and its guidance for the quarter ahead is equally reassuring, even considering the easy lapping with last year.

Meanwhile, Facebook is aggressively investing in its commerce opportunity. Indeed, Facebook declares that it can offer an unmatched commerce experience for businesses and shoppers, through its communication tools.

Presently, the stock is still being valued at 8x forward sales, making it a very compelling investment opportunity.

Revenue Growth Rates And Guidance Tell the Story

Source: author's calculations; **estimated company guidance

As you can see above, even though many thought that Facebook's Q1 2021 would be strong, I doubt that many seriously felt that it would be this strong.

Furthermore, its guidance for the quarter ahead looks very pleasing also, even if we acknowledge the easy Q2 comps with last year.

Looking Ahead, Further Prospects You Need to Think About

Before we dive fully into its future prospects, I want to highlight Facebook's family of apps (Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp) and just how bumpy its pricing has been over the past several quarters, all the while still trending up and to the right.

(Source)

There's some seasonality in the advertising industry, but pricing power is Facebook's biggest growth driver and what distinguishes Facebook's prospects from other social media platforms.

Because, as we saw yesterday, the market didn't take well to Pinterest's (PINS) guidance, with Pinterest noting that as the economy reopens there's likely to be reduced user growth.

What's more, the driver of Facebook's revenues is very much tilted towards pricing power, rather than user growth. This a nuanced detail, but important nonetheless.

Facebook charged that it's going to invest substantial resources into augmented and virtual reality. This is something that Snap (SNAP) has already been working towards for some time - how Snap's users can interact with each other.

In the same way that Picasso argues that good artists copy but great artists steal, Facebook isn't shy about going full steam and investing substantial R&D resources and increasing hires in the upcoming year to cut out a meaningful opportunity of having its users interacting intimately with this technology. Facebook declares that this is how users will seek to express themselves and connect with others, as well as other activities; for instance using AR for exercising.

Facebook's Commerce Ambition

If you are a close Facebook follower, you'll undoubtedly know that Facebook has always mentioned that commerce is a very big opportunity for them. This something that's been in the works for several years now, but we are now finally starting to get a small peek into Facebook's path.

To illustrate, CEO Mark Zuckerberg noted that more than 1 billion users access its Marketplace platform every month. And going beyond that, having launched Facebook Shops last year, there are already more than 1 million merchants using its platform with over 250 million monthly Shops visitors.

Needless to say that this is in no way as well-rounded a platform as Shopify (SHOP), but it's still early days, and it's free for businesses to see if creating an online shop is for them.

But the biggest distinguishing feature for Facebook is that it allows for a different shopping experience, as customers can access, message, and interact with businesses.

If we take a step back and think about all the ways we shop in the physical world, for example, in smaller boutiques, there's a personal experience that the likes of Amazon (AMZN) simply can't offer. Amazon is highly transactional, fast, and convenient; and while those clearly have a place in our society, there are other commerce opportunities elsewhere too.

Simply put, Facebook is embarking on a multi-year journey where it's investing heavily to offer a more encompassing commerce experience, driven by ads, communication, and payment solutions.

Valuation - Why There's Solid Upside Potential

Moving on, Facebook is valued at approximately 8x forward sales. This is approximately the same as Alphabet (GOOGL)(GOOG), as that is valued at a nudge less than 7x forward sales.

And even though Alphabet recently demonstrated that it can still deliver fast growth rates, I'm not quite sure whether Alphabet can continue compounding its more than $200 billion annualized top line at north of 25% CAGR for too much longer.

Meanwhile, Facebook can clearly still grow at nearly 50% y/y in a single quarter as it's still generating smaller revenues than Alphabet.

Moreover, even though Alphabet is one of the best companies with some very high profit margins, its Q1 2021 results showed that its operating margins hit 30%, the highest in years. Whereas Facebook's operating margins are usually higher than 30%, and for Q1 2021 they reached a whopping 43%.

Thus, not only is Facebook growing at a breakneck pace, but it's showing that everything it's making on the top-line nicely falls to its bottom line, despite significant investment in headcount, infrastructure, and hardware cost.

The Bottom Line

Facebook is back in top shape and proves that size isn't a reason to slow down. Facebook wants to personalize the shopping experience for both buyers and sellers. By using direct message ads, Facebook is capable of delivering to SMBs what other commerce platforms aren't capable of delivering.

For investors, paying 8x forward sales, for what is one of the best business models, with arguably the highest profit margins, this seems like a bargain.

Readers will question why the author doesn't hold a position. That's because I have a preference for investing in small cap stocks.