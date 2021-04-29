Consumer Confidence Rises Sharply In April

Summary

  • The consumer confidence reading was reported at 121.7, a sharp month over month increase of 18.6 points.
  • The size of the month over month increase is one of the highest monthly changes reported by the Conference Board.
  • The consumer confidence report noted April's reading is the highest since February 2020.

Macro view of a screen of trading terminal with abstract financial graph and digits. Trading and forex concept. 3D Rendering
Photo by Igor Kutyaev/iStock via Getty Images

This week the Conference Board released its report on April's consumer confidence and the reading is following CEO confidence higher. The consumer confidence reading was reported at 121.7, a sharp month over month increase of 18.6 points. The size of the month over month increase is one of the highest monthly changes reported by the Conference Board. The second chart below shows the April reading along with the Conference Board's CEO Confidence measure.Conference Board month over month consumer confidence change April 2021Conference Board CEO and Consumer Confidence April 2021

The consumer confidence report noted April's reading is the highest since February 2020. Lynn Franco, Senior Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board noted. "Consumers' assessment of current conditions improved significantly in April, suggesting the economic recovery strengthened further in early Q2."

With CEO confidence near a record high along with sharply improving consumer confidence, these are positive attributes signaling continued strength in economic activity in the near and intermediate term.

