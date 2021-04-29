Vanadium Miners News For The Month Of April 2021

Photo by AlexLMX/iStock via Getty Images

Welcome to Vanadium miners news. April saw a slight fall in Europe pentoxide prices but a rise in China ferrovanadium prices. It was a slower month of company news but did include some good news including two vanadium companies planning new overseas listings.

Vanadium uses

Vanadium is traditionally used to harden steel. New Chinese rebar standards are requiring more vanadium. Also Vanadium Flow Batteries [VRFBs] are becoming increasingly popular especially for commercial energy storage, most notably in China. Vanadium Pentoxide [V2O5] is used in VRFBs and Ferrovanadium [FeV] is used in the steel industry.

Vanadium spot price history

Europe Vanadium Pentoxide [V2O5] Flake 98% 1 year chart - Price = USD 7.60/lb (China price not given)

China and Europe Ferrovanadium [FeV] 80% Europe Price = USD 32.25

Vanadium demand versus supply

The charts below show energy storage to be a new source of vanadium demand, and overall demand looks likely to grow very strongly to 2025.

Vanadium total demand forecast to outstrip supply 2020-2025

A Roskill post states:

The vanadium market is set to tighten over the year and more so in 2022, driven by higher demand but also by tighter supply, as Chinese steel slag producers are running close to capacity. Outside of China, incremental supply will also be limited and come mainly from AMG’s new facility in Ohio, USA, and Bushveld’s Vametco gradually increasing its production in South Africa. Roskill believes that vanadium prices reached a low in Q4 2020 and should gradually rebound in 2021.....Vanadium redox batteries (VRBs) could become a major market for vanadium amid growing demand for energy storage, should the technology develop....On the supply side, Roskill does not expect significant tonnages from new projects to enter the market before 2024.

Roskill estimates that vanadium demand "for VRFB markets" could rise to 31,000 tons by 2025, amounting to a rise of 3,100% in a decade

In 2017, Robert Friedland stated:

We think there’s a revolution coming in vanadium redox flow batteries....”

Vanadium market news

On March 25, Stockhead reported:

China’s big battery sector lights a rocket under vanadium prices......Steel still accounts for around 90% of vanadium consumption. Of the remainder, 9% is used in aerospace alloy and chemical catalysts, and 1% goes into VRFBs, according to Argus. Vanadium prices are now stirring as steel consumption soars and VRFB developments become real. China’s aim to accelerate a transition to lower energy consumption and to stimulate demand for renewable energy and energy storage products has prompted local companies to get cracking on VRFB developments, Argus says. On March 15, VRB announced plans to build a 100MW solar photovoltaic and 100MW/500MWh vanadium flow battery integrated power station in central China’s Hubei province. Shanghai Electric has unveiled plans for a 100MW/400MWh VRFB project in Yancheng in east China’s Jiangsu province. Rongke Power is on track to launch a 200MW/800MWh facility in Dalian in northwest China’s Liaoning province this year...... “Market participants estimate around 9.25t of vanadium pentoxide is used in each MWh of vanadium storage battery,” Argus says. “China is expected to install around 30-60GWh of new energy storage capacity by 2030, corresponding to 28,000-56,000 t/yr of extra demand for vanadium pentoxide during 2021-2030.”

On April 14, Yahoo News reported:

Vanadium ion battery startup Standard Energy raises $8.9M Series C from SoftBank Ventures Asia.....The South Korea-based company says its batteries’ advantages over lithium ion include less risk of ignition and the ease of sourcing vanadium......Lithium ion batteries will continue to be used in hardware that needs to be mobile, such as electric vehicles or consumer devices like smartphones, but vanadium ion batteries are suited to “stationary” customers, like wind and solar power plants or ultra-fast charging stations for electric vehicles (Kim said Standard Energy is scheduled to ship its batteries to an ultra-fast charging station in Seoul soon).

On April 20, BestMag reported:

Ameresco launches phase two of US DoD funded flow battery investigation. Cleantech integrator Ameresco has begun phase-two of a multi-stage investigation with the Department of Defense [DOD] into how vanadium flow battery technology can support microgrids.

Vanadium miner news

Vanadium producers

Glencore [LSX:GLEN] [HK:805] (OTCPK:GLCNF)

Glencore is a large vanadium producer, but vanadium production represents only a small portion of their revenue.

On March 31, Glencore announced: "Glencore announces extension of its revolving credit facilities." Highlights include:

The extended Facilities are for general corporate purposes, comprising:

"USD 8.07 billion 12-month revolving credit facilities, with a 12-month term-out option at the borrowers discretion.

USD 4.65 billion revolving credit facility with final maturity in May 2026."

On April 12, Glencore announced:

China Huaneng Group and Glencore sign MOU on CCUS Project. On 10 April at the 6th China International Conference on CO2 Capture Utilization and Storage, China Huaneng Group Clean Energy Research Institute Co., Ltd. and Carbon Capture Transport and Storage Company of Glencore have signed a Memorandum of Understanding [MOU] for the cooperation on carbon capture utilisation and storage [CCUS] technology, commencing with the CTSCo Project in Millmerran power station in Australia.

On April 15, Glencore announced: "Glencore publishes 2020 Sustainability Report."

On April 22, Glencore announced: "US$625m non-dilutive cash-settled convert. bonds."

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF)

AMG Vanadium is a leading provider of products and services for the metals, manufacturing, refinery and petrochemical industries. AMG Vanadium produces ferrovanadium and related ferroalloys from spent refinery catalysts using a proprietary pyrometallurgical process.

No news for the month.

Bushveld Minerals Limited [LN- AIM:BMN] (OTCPK:BSHVF)

Bushveld is a diversified AIM-listed resources company with a portfolio of vanadium, tin and coal assets in Southern Africa and Madagascar.

On April 19, Bushveld Minerals Limited announced:

Unprotected industrial action. Bushveld....reports that an unprotected industrial action at its Vametco operation has temporarily stopped production with effect from the morning of 16 April 2021.

On April 21, Bushveld Minerals Limited announced:

Unprotected industrial action resolved and workers have started safely returning to work.....The impact, if any, of these five days of industrial action on production will be provided in the upcoming quarterly production report.

Largo Resources [TSX:LGO] [GR:LR81] (LGORF)

Largo Resources is a pure-play vanadium pentoxide producer from their Maracás Menchen mine in Brazil.

On April 16, Largo Resources announced:

Largo Resources announces approval for listing on the Nasdaq under the symbol "LGO”. Paulo Misk, President and CEO of Largo commented: “Listing on the Nasdaq represents a significant milestone in the evolution of Largo as we further execute on strategically developing our U.S.-based Largo Clean Energy division into an industry-leading, vertically integrated vanadium redox flow battery business.”....

On April 19, Largo Resources announced: "Largo Resources announces first quarter 2021 production and sales results; Strong vanadium market fundamentals continue." Highlights include:

"V 2 O 5 production of 1,986 tonnes (4.4 million lbs 1 ) in Q1 2021 vs. 2,831 tonnes in Q1 2020; Lower production in Q1 2021 was largely a result of the planned shutdown associated with the Company’s cost-efficient nameplate capacity increase.

O production of 1,986 tonnes (4.4 million lbs ) in Q1 2021 vs. 2,831 tonnes in Q1 2020; Lower production in Q1 2021 was largely a result of the planned shutdown associated with the Company’s cost-efficient nameplate capacity increase. Commissioning and ramp up of cost-efficient nameplate capacity increase to 1,100 tonnes of V 2 O 5 per month to be completed by the end of Q2 2021.

O per month to be completed by the end of Q2 2021. Global V 2 O 5 recovery rate 2 of 77.4% in Q1 2021, a 3% decrease over Q1 2020.

O recovery rate of 77.4% in Q1 2021, a 3% decrease over Q1 2020. Total V 2 O 5 equivalent sales of 2,783 tonnes in Q1 2021, a 12% decrease over Q1 2020 mainly due to lower production during Q1 2021.

O equivalent sales of 2,783 tonnes in Q1 2021, a 12% decrease over Q1 2020 mainly due to lower production during Q1 2021. Strong vanadium price increases with main indexes in Europe and U.S. up approximately 30% to 50% in Q1 2021 on the back of solid demand in all key regions.

2021 production, sales and cost guidance maintained."

On April 26, Largo Resources announced: "Largo Resources to release first quarter 2021 financial results on May 12, 2021."

Energy Fuels Inc. [TSX:EFR] (UUUU)

Energy Fuels state they are "the No. 1 uranium producer in the U.S. with a market-leading portfolio", as well as being a recent vanadium producer.

No vanadium related news for the month.

FAR is developing the giant Balasausqandiq vanadium deposit in Kyzylordinskaya Oblast of southern Kazakhstan. FAR state: "The ore at this site has a significantly higher grade than all other primary vanadium extraction sites, which allows for much lower processing costs."

No news for the month.

Vanadium developers

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCQX:WSTRF)

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. own the Sunday Mine Complex which is an advanced stage mine property consisting of five interconnected underground mines in Colorado, USA.

No news for the month.

Neometals 100% own the Barrambie Titanium Vanadium Iron Project in Western Australia. Barrambie's Eastern Band is one of the highest grade hard rock titanium deposits globally.

On April 16, Neometals announced: "MOU for Barrambie concentrate offtake." Highlights include:

"MOU executed with leading titanium slag producer Jiuxing Titanium Materials (Liaonging) Co. Ltd.

MOU contains an evaluation framework and key commercial terms for long‐term offtake of either a mixed or individual ilmenite (titanium) and iron‐vanadium concentrates.

Pricing benchmarked to published market prices and specifications, with a floor‐price mechanism based on actual delivered cost plus a margin.

Follows successful confirmation beneficiation testwork at pilot scale in China by IMUMR and multiple bench‐scales melting testwork by Jiuxing.

Leading mining service providers have been requested to provide proposals for the development of a mine and concentrator at Barrambie on a capital‐light “Build‐Own‐Operate” basis."

On April 21, Neometals announced: "Study confirms lowest quartile operating cost potential." Highlights include:

"Engineering Cost Study component of PFS completed with assistance from leading consulting engineers Hatch Pty Ltd.

Operating cost estimate of US$4.25/lb V2O5 places project in lowest quartile of the industry cost curve.

Capital cost estimate of US$ 184M (including 20% contingency).

Pilot plant on schedule for commencement in June quarter.

Permitting activities well advanced with initial Environmental Impact Assessment Program document submitted to Finnish regulators.

Vanadium Recovery Project investment decision on track for second half of 2022."

On April 23, Neometals announced: "Neometals to list on the London Stock Exchange." Highlights include:

"Neometals to seek a secondary ‘Introduction’ quotation on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (“AIM”).

Preparatory work underway with advisers for targeted admission to trading on AIM in Q321.

Admission to AIM seeks to raise Neometals’ profile in Europe and improve access to investors searching for sustainable opportunities."

Australian Vanadium [ASX:AVL] [GR:JT71] (OTC:ATVVF)

Australian Vanadium is an emerging vanadium producer focused on their Australian Vanadium Project in Western Australia.

On April 7, Australian Vanadium announced: "AVL lodges application for Federal Government Manufacturing Grant." Highlights include:

".....Application is for matched funding to support AVL’s plan to: Include a high-purity vanadium pentoxide processing circuit to produce battery, chemical and master-alloy grade from the Australian Vanadium Project. Build and operate a commercial vanadium electrolyte plant based in WA, to support the rollout of vanadium redox flow batteries [VRFBs] in Australia. Assemble and manufacture prototype/demonstration residential and Stand-Alone Power Systems [SPS] based on VRFB technology for distribution in Australian energy markets."

On April 12, Australian Vanadium announced: "AVL lodges patent application for vanadium processing circuit."

Catalysts include:

2021 - Possible further off-take and/or JV partner announcements.

Mid - 2021 - BFS due.

Technology Metals Australia [ASX:TMT] (OTCPK:TMAUF)

The Company's primary exploration focus is on the 100% owned Gabanintha Vanadium Project located 40km south east of Meekatharra in the mid-west region of Western Australia.

No vanadium related news for the month.

TNG Ltd [ASX:TNG] [GR:HJI] (OTCPK:TNGZF)

TNG is an Australian resources company focused on the evaluation and development of its Mount Peake Vanadium-Titanium-Iron project. The Mount Peake Project is located 235km north-northwest of Alice Springs in the Northern Territory of Australia. TNG Ltd is well advanced with a massive $4.7b NPV8%, but relies on titanium and iron with a lower grade vanadium by-product.

On April 9, TNG Ltd. announced: "Update on Mount Peake front-end engineering and design study for the beneficiation plant and TIVAN® processing facility."

".....FEL-3 for the Beneficiation Plant for the Mount Peake mine site has already been completed and delivered by SMS (as advised on 15 March 2021) and reviewed in detail by TNG’s technical team.

The Beneficiation Plant has been designed to process up to 2.1 Mtpa of titanomagnetite ore and produce up to 0.7 Mtpa of magnetite concentrate.

The magnetite concentrate produced by the Beneficiation Plant is planned to be transported to the DPF for processing into vanadium pentoxide, titanium pigment and iron oxide fines for global export.

The indicative FEED capital cost for detailed engineering, procurement and construction of the Beneficiation Plant has been estimated at $146M (+/-10%), including contingency, subject to finalisation of the delivery proposal.

The execution plan for the Beneficiation Plant will now be finalised, allowing TNG and SMS to complete the commercial process for the delivery of firm contract pricing.

TNG and SMS will now develop an enhanced, final project execution model to optimise capital expenditure for the Mount Peake Project."

On April 13, TNG Ltd. announced: "TNG poised to enter green energy market with execution of heads of agreement for joint venture with leading vanadium Redox Flow Battery manufacturer." Highlights include:

"Heads of Agreement (“ HoA”) signed with Singaporean-based company V-Flow Tech (“V-Flow”) for establishment of a joint venture to commercialise Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (“VRFB”) systems in regional Australia.

V-Flow is a battery technology development company that specialises in the design, manufacture and installation of innovative VRFB systems.

Under the proposed joint venture, the parties will collaborate on the development and delivery of new energy power systems underpinned by VRFBs; V-Flow intends to supply the battery systems, and TNG intends to supply the high-purity vanadium electrolyte required to operate the batteries.

Proposed plan will be undertaken in parallel with development of the V-Ti-Fe Mount Peake Project.....

The joint venture intends to work collaboratively with State and Territory Governments to plan and install new green energy and VRFB systems at targeted sites to replace high-cost fossil fuel systems and significantly reduce carbon emissions."

On April 22, TNG Ltd. announced: "March 2021 quarterly activities report." Highlights include:

".....Coordination on final approvals and tenure now progressing directly with the Northern Territory Government Chief Minister’s Department.....

Corporate

"$3.7 million raised via successful placement of the short fall from TNG’s non-renounceable pro rata entitlement issue, which closed in November 2019.

$5.14 million received as a refundable tax offset under the Federal Government’s Research and Development (“R&D”) tax incentive scheme for eligible R&D activities undertaken during the 2019/2020 financial year.

Jonathan Fisher, a former senior executive with Tellus Holdings, Atlas Iron and Atlantic, joined TNG as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) to spearhead project financing for the Mount Peake Project.

The Company’s cash position at 31 March 2021 was $14.9 million."

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. [TSX:ELEF] (OTCQX:SILEF) (100% owned subsidiary Nevada Vanadium LLC)

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. is a Canadian public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company's objective is to advance the Gibellini Black Shale primary vanadium project and the Bisoni Vanadium Project. Gibellini aims to be the first active primary vanadium mine in North America. They also have huge silver assets in Bolivia.

No vanadium news for the month.

Vanadium Resources Limited [ASX:VR8]

Vanadium Resources is a junior exploration company established with the purpose of exploring and developing gold zinc, lead, copper and other mineral opportunities. Vanadium Resources owns 74% of a globally significant vanadium project, the Steelpoortdrift [SPD] Project, in Gauteng Province, South Africa.

On April 1, Vanadium Resources Limited announced: "VR8 to acquire integrated ESG processing technology by way of an earn-in JV, and capital raising." Highlights include:

Company to acquire up to a 74% interest in an ESG integrated extraction, processing, refining, and manufacturing technology developed by TCM Research Ltd [TCM], that innovatively utilises existing processing methodologies to produce battery grade Vanadium Pentoxide and high-end Vanadium products, including other products arising from the Steelpoortdrift Ore such as Iron, Titanium, Silicon and Aluminium, which are not currently extracted using conventional processing methods.....

The processing technology is carbon-efficient and has hydrogen-and power-generating proficiencies that envisages: Zero CO2 emissions by converting CO2 into saleable mineral carbonate products.....

Studies conducted will include investigation to treat waste from the Salt Roast process and remediate waste from other vanadium tailings storage facilities globally.

Existing studies for the PFS and DFS for the Steelpoortdrift Vanadium Project utilising the conventional salt roast method will continue unaffected.

Firm commitments received to raise A$2,000,000, with funds to be utilised to pursue integrated ESG processing technology studies, immediate commencement of the Steelpoortdrift Vanadium Project DFS (at completion of PFS) and to provide working capital."

On April 22, Vanadium Resources Limited announced: "Pit shell optimisation indicates high grade feed opportunity."

"......Trade-off studies are being conducted as part of the PFS to balance optimal production capacity with financial metrics including impact on Capex.

The PFS is progressing on time and within budget with completion scheduled for May2021.

Initial cost estimates to complete the Feasibility Study [FS] are expected to range between USD$3m and USD$4m.

Initiatives are being investigated to further reduce project carbon footprint through the inclusion of renewable energy supply into the design."

King River Resources [ASX:KRR] (formerly King River Copper)

King River holds 785 square kilometres of mineral leases covering a unique geological feature in the Eastern Kimberley of Western Australia, called the Speewah Dome. The company state on their website: "The focus of King River Copper Limited is the exploration for Gold, Silver and Copper." However their deposits also contain vanadium.

On April 22, King River Resources announced: "Quarterly activities report 31 March 2021."

".....KRR is also advancing the Speewah Specialty Metals (“SSM”) Proj ect in the East Kimberley of WA. KRR’s initial plan was to produce High Purity Alumina (HPA) from the SSM, with Vanadium (V 2 O 5 ), Titanium (TiO 2 ) and Iron (Fe oxide) as potential co-products at a later stage. With the current plan to develop the HPA operation at Kwinana, the Speewah metallurgical testwork focus has shifted to extract high purity vanadium and titanium products to address the current interest in batter y metals and master alloy compounds of the green economy."

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. [TSXV:VRB][GR:NWN] (OTCPK:VRBFF)

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. 100% owns the Lac Dore Vanadium-Iron-Titanium project in Quebec Canada. The Company also has royalties on the Raglan Nickel-PGM mine. The Company is looking to take a vertically integrated approach and is also developing leading process technologies ‘VanadiumCorp-Electrochem Processing Technology’ and "Electrochem globally patented Electrowinning" technology.

No news for the month.

First Vanadium Corp. [TSXV:FVAN] (FVANF) (formerly Cornerstone Metals Inc.) (CCCCF)

Cornerstone’s Carlin Vanadium project hosts one of North America’s largest richest primary vanadium deposits, located in Nevada. Its West Jerome project targets a large scale high grade copper and zinc deposit in Arizona. Carlin has a historic Inferred Resource 28Mt at 0.525% V2O5 (2010 SRK).

On April 15, First Vanadium Corp. announced: "First Vanadium announces up to $6,000,000 private placement financing."

Graphite miners with potential vanadium projects

Syrah Resources [ASX:SYR] (OTCPK:SYAAF) (OTC:SRHYY)

Triton Minerals [ASX:TON] [GR:1TG]

Battery Minerals [ASX:BAT] (OTCPK:BTRYF)

NextSource Materials [TSX:NEXT] (OTCQB:NSRCF)

DNI Metals [TSXV:DNI] [GR:DG7N](OTCPK:DMNKF)

Other listed vanadium juniors

BlackRock Metals (Private)

Gladiator Resources [ASX:GLA]

Golden Deeps [ASX:GED]

Intermin Resources [ASX:IRC]

Maxtech Ventures [CSE:MVT] (OTCPK:MTEHF)

New Energy Minerals [ASX: NXE] (formerly Mustang Resources)

Pursuit Minerals [ASX:PUR]

QEM Limited [ASX:QEM]

Sabre Resources [ASX:SBR]

Trigon Metals Inc. [TSXV:TM] (OTCPK:PNTZF)

Vanadium One Energy Corp. [TSXV:VONE] [GR:9VR1] (OTCPK:VDMRF)

Vanadium One Iron [TSXV:VONE]

Venus Metals [ASX:VMC]

Victory Metals [TSXV:VMX]

VRFB Companies

Protean Energy [ASX:POW] [GR:SHE1]

CellCube Energy Storage Systems [TSXV:CUBE] [GR:01X] (OTCPK:CECBF)

Invinity Energy Systems (LSE:IES) (OTCPK:IVVGF)

EV metal miners royalties companies

Electric Royalties [TSXV:ELEC]

Conclusion

Europe vanadium pentoxide spot prices were slightly down in April, but China ferrovanadium prices were higher.

Highlights for the month include:

Roskill believes that vanadium prices reached a low in Q4 2020 and should gradu ally rebound in 2021.

China’s big battery sector lights a rocket under vanadium prices. China is expected to install around 30-60GWh of new energy storage capacity by 2030, corresponding to 28,000-56,000 t/yr of extra demand for vanadium pentoxide during 2021-2030.

for vanadium pentoxide during 2021-2030. Bushveld's operation halted then resolved during April.

Largo Resources announces approval for listing on the Nasdaq under the symbol "LGO”. Largo Resources commissioning and ramp up to 1,100 tonnes of V 2 O 5 per month to be completed by the end of Q2 2021.

Largo Resources commissioning and ramp up to 1,100 tonnes of V O per month to be completed by the end of Q2 2021. Neometals signs MOU for Barrambie concentrate offtake with Jiuxing Titanium Materials (Liaonging) Co. Ltd. Barrambie operating cost estimate of US$4.25/lb V2O5 places project in lowest quartile of the industry cost curve. Neometals to list on the London Stock Exchange - AIM about Q3 2021.

Australian Vanadium lodges application for Federal Government Manufacturing Grant for matched funding.

TNG signs HOA with Singaporean-based company V-Flow Tech for establishment of a joint venture to commercialise VRFB systems in regional Australia.

Vanadium Resources to acquire integrated ESG processing technology by way of an earn-in JV.

