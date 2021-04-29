Photo by sendy lu/iStock via Getty Images

The semiconductor industry is booming, and chipmakers have been increasing capacity utilization over the past two years and are anticipated to further increase utilization in 2021 to meet demand.

Source: Semiconductors.org

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) chipmaker TSMC’s (NYSE:TSM) CEO said in a letter to customers that the company’s fabs have been running at over 100% utilization over the past year, but demand still exceeds supply.

While chipmakers have turned to immediate solutions such as increasing capacity utilization and software upgrades to boost short term output, over the long run, global fab capacity will have to be increased to meet demand growth for chips which cannot be met through higher utilization alone.

Emerging technologies such as AI, IoT, 5G, electric vehicles (EVs) are expected to drive long term demand for larger quantities of diverse semiconductors with better performance. Semiconductor manufacturers are building capacity in response to what IC Insights described as a “golden opportunity”. TSMC, the world’s largest foundry, is spending a record USD 100 billion in capital expenditure over three years to grow capacity.

TSMC has said this capex is not in response to the current chip shortage, rather this is a long term investment capitalize on anticipated demand growth for advanced chips in the coming years with TSMC reportedly seeing stronger engagement with more customers on 5nm and 3nm.

We always work closely with our customers, and we do not build speculative capacity.” - TSMC

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) meanwhile has changed strategy with its announced foundry comeback in March, aimed at serving an anticipated growth in global chip demand. Intel is spending USD 20 billion to build two plants in Arizona to make leading edge processors to capitalize on the opportunity.

Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) meanwhile has not provided guidance for its 2021 chip investment; however, the company, which has been the world’s largest semiconductor capital expenditure spender since 2010 according to IC Insights is very likely to continue splashing out big bucks on capex this year as well as competition with TSMC intensifies, and Samsung battles to catch up to its Taiwanese rival.

Source: IC Insights

IC Insights expects Samsung’s capex to amount to about USD 28 billion and combined with the capex of TSMC, the duo is expected to account for at least USD 55 billion in capex spending this year alone, representing 43% of the entire semiconductor industry’s capital spending this year.

Source: IC Insights

Semiconductor equipment set to capture a major share of that spending

A big chunk of that spending will go towards semiconductor manufacturing equipment which gets more expensive with every new generation of chip.

Beneficiaries in this favorable climate are chip equipment players. The chip equipment market is dominated by Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), ASML (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:ASML), Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC), and Tokyo Electron (OTCPK:TOELF) which together account for more than 70% of the market.

ASML in particular is well positioned to benefit. Semiconductors are typically characterized by the distance between each transistor on the chip, measured in nanometers (NMs). The smaller the gap, the more complex the chip manufacturing process and as smartphones and devices becoming increasingly demanding in terms of performance to handle new technologies such as AI capabilities, the way forward is to cram increasingly greater numbers of transistors into these chips. This in turn demands greater investment into new leading edge manufacturing processes. TSMC for instance has committed USD 28 billion in capex this year, a nearly USD 10 billion increase from last year. About 80% of that will be spent on the company’s most advanced chipmaking processes – 7nm, 5nm, and 3nm.

TSMC didn’t disclose what sort of equipment will be purchased. However given that beyond 7nm, chipmakers heavily rely on EUV, the next generation lithography technology it is safe to say that a big chunk of that spending will be on EUV machines. TSMC’s N7+ was the company’s first node to make use of EUV lithography and the company’s N5 process will likely depend heavily on EUV.

Major chip makers began full use of EUV technology a few years ago and ASML is the sole producer of EUV machines, commanding a monopoly position with 100% market share. Over the coming years, ASML stands out as a prime beneficiary of the semiconductor upcycle as demand for high-end chips increase (such as chips for 5G smartphones) leading to increasing penetration of EUV machines.

EUV penetration has been growing over the past few years, and is gathering momentum. TSMC, which was the first company to use ASML’s EUV lithography machines for high-volume production, claims to have more than 50% of the world’s EUV installed base and 60% of the industry’s cumulative EUV wafer production.

Source: Anandtech

TSMC plans to stay ahead having placed orders for ‘at least’ 13 machines with ASML due to be delivered this year. With the company continuing its aggressive capex plans, it looks set to continue maintaining that capacity lead while other chipmakers catch up.

One of those feverishly working to catch up is Samsung, which currently lags TSMC in EUV installations (according to industry officials Samsung has about half the quantity owned by its bigger rival TSMC).

Samsung uses EUV to make some DRAMs and 7LPP, but as Samsung expands its usage of EUV for logic and EUV-based DRAM, EUV purchases look set to increase in the coming years. Intel too is reportedly planning on deploying EUV systems to make chips using its 7nm node adding further to ASML’s order book in the coming years. Meanwhile DRAM giant SK Hynix plans to use EUV in volume production. Micron (NADAQ:MU) expects to deploy EUV a few years ahead.

Thus demand for EUV tools is anticipated to increase in the coming years. However with ASML having a production capacity of just about 50+ EUV systems per year, ASML appears to be in the rather enviable position of demand potentially outstripping production and installation capacity. Last year alone, Samsung is understood to have ordered 20 new machines from ASML as part of the Korean giant’s effort to match TSMC’s ambition to volume produce 3nm chips by 2022 and Samsung’s urgency was reflected when vice-chairman Lee flew to ASML headquarters to press ASML for faster delivery.

Financials

Results are already beginning to show up on ASML’s financial statements. Revenue, operating profit, and net income grew by double digits last year. ASML posted record sales of nearly EUR 14 billion in 2020, up 18% year on year. The figure includes shipments of 31 EUV systems which generated EUR 4.5 billion.

Going forward, as chipmakers increasingly invest in advanced chip-making technologies, EUV shipments look set to continue their upward trend accounting for a greater share of ASML’s revenues. Cowen estimates ASML shipments will increase to 40 EUV units in 2021, 53 in 2022 and 56 in 2023. This should drive revenue growth. At a unit price of EUR 145 million (equal to approximately USD 175 million) this would imply a 28% YoY revenue growth in 2021 for EUV systems. This tallies with management forecast EUV system sales to rise 30% this year to EUR 5.8 billion.

As annual shipments continue to trend upwards, ASML’s service revenues look set to continue trending upwards as well along with a growing installed base of EUV machines. Service revenues rose from EUR 2.8 billion in 2019 to EUR 3.6 billion in 2020, a 28% YoY increase.

The revenue potential however doesn’t stop at EUV; every EUV machine order drives DUV demand as well (ASML again is the market leader in the DUV market with a market share of more than 80%). In 2020 ASML generated EUR 5.4 billion worth of DUV systems which included 68 immersion systems – the most advanced DUV machines – which generated EUR 4 billion in revenue.

Source: Bits&Chips

Meanwhile, gross margins rose from 44.6% to 48.6% in 2020, benefiting from higher EUV shipments which rose from 26 in 2019 to 31 in 2020. Margins look set to continue rising as well as shipment volumes grow.

Overall, ASML is ahead of competitors in terms of profitability, revenue growth and leverage as well. KLA Corporation and Lam Research are relatively highly levered while Tokyo Electron lags peers in terms of net profit margins. Applied Materials quite closely tracks ASML although the latter has slightly better margins and slightly more than half the debt burden relative to equity, perhaps a reflection of its monopoly position in the lithography market.

Source: Author, latest company annual reports

It took decades and billions of dollars to develop current EUV technologies and there are no viable competitors to threaten ASML’s near monopoly position in the foreseeable future. As chips become increasingly advanced, the chip making landscape is becoming increasingly concentrated among the fittest few who can maintain the necessary capital expenditures to remain competitive amid rapidly advancing semiconductor technologies. Intel was at one time one of the top few leading semiconductor manufacturers in terms of capital expenditure and capabilities, but now appears to be struggling to keep pace with the current leaders Samsung and TSMC.

A similar trend appears to be playing out in the semiconductor equipment market as well; Nikon (OTCPK:NINOF) and Canon (NYSE:CAJ), ASML’s two main competitors in DUV both lacked the volume to justify the levels of R&D comparable to ASML resulting in both giving up on their respective efforts on next generation lithography technologies. ASML on the other hand continued its focus and now looks set to ride this structural uptrend as the market’s sole supplier of EUV systems.

Risks

China accounted for about 16% of ASML’s sales in 2020 up from 11% a year earlier, making China ASML’s third-biggest market after Taiwan and South Korea. Much of those sales were for older machines (not the latest EUV machines which Chinese chipmaker SMIC (OTCQX:SMICY) has been trying to buy but was denied as a result of U.S.-imposed export restrictions). However, there is a risk that the U.S. may also impose further restrictions on sales of DUV machines as well. A report released last month by the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence appears to propose that the export control policies of the U.S., Japan, and the Netherlands should be aligned to restrict exports of high-end semiconductor equipment to China, “particularly extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) equipment and argon fluoride (ArF) immersion lithography equipment which is capable of producing chips at the 16nm node and below”.

Thus, there is the risk that ASML will be cut off from selling to what is becoming a large and growing market. However, this could be mitigated by the possibility of other players such as TSMC and Samsung filling the void.

The longer term risk however is potentially significant. China is not sitting still and the country’s domestic players, while generations behind their western counterparts have tremendous support from the Chinese government which is pouring billions of dollars into building domestic semiconductor technology in an effort to reduce reliance on U.S. technology. And all that investment is giving rise to shoots which could potentially grow into future challengers; Shanghai Micro Electronic Equipment (SMEE) for instance is reportedly on track to deliver its second-gen deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography scanner by the end of this year. The tool can produce 28nm chips and uses components from China and Japan which means China could potentially produce 28nm chips with zero U.S. technology.

While these 28nm chips can hardly be used for smartphones and PCs that use leading-edge chips, they could however be used for IoT devices which are expected to proliferate along with the rise of 5G and edge computing.

It may be years before Chinese players catch up to ASML if at all; however, the wheel is in motion and the possibility of a Chinese challenger cannot be ruled out. China’s domestic players have the advantage of a massive home market, a highly supportive government, as well as a ready customer base of local device manufacturers who, skittish about the prospect of being placed on U.S. entity list are on the hunt for non-American alternatives; Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) for instance saw its market share in China’s mobile chipset market plunge by 48.1% YoY last year, losing its number one spot to Taiwanese mobile chip supplier MediaTek (OTCPK:MDTKF) who took the crown. This dramatic shift in market share was largely driven by the U.S., government’s sanctions on Huawei but it was also partly driven by local smartphone makers such as Xiaomi (OTCPK:XIACF), Oppo, and Vivo, which activated contingency plans, scrambled to diversify their supply chains to avoid becoming the next Huawei.

This scenario however is likely to be years away and by then ASML may have progressed to more advanced technologies (ASML’s next generation EUV technology called high-NA is targeting 3nm in 2023). Chinese players have a lot of catching up to do and until then, ASML looks poised to retain its dominant position in the lithography market.

Valuation

Valuation is subjective and not addressed. ASML is quite pricey with a P/E of more than 50. On the other hand, however, it could be argued that it is a price to pay for a high quality company with a monopoly position in a growing market. In any case, ASML is worth considering in the event of a pullback.