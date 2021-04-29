Photo by gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) develops anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. Lead drug candidate is sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections (uUTI), complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), and complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI). The drug hasn’t done too well in most of these trials.

The company’s pipeline looks like this:

This pipeline list looks old; I did not find anything more recent in either the Corporate Presentation or the 10-K.

Lead candidate sulopenem

Sulopenem is an oral and IV penem antibiotic licensed from Pfizer in 2015. It was discovered at Pfizer in the 1980s in IV form, then an oral form was developed in a prodrug form, which went through preclinical and human phase 1 and 2 studies with encouraging results. However, Pfizer abandoned the program when it shifted focus elsewhere. Iterum licensed it and has developed it through phase 3 and an NDA.

In a recent phase 3 trial, oral sulopenem achieved the primary endpoint of statistical superiority to ciprofloxacin, a leading treatment for uUTI in the U.S., in patients with quinolone non-susceptible infections.

The company has completed three Phase 3 trials in three indications under special protocol assessments (SPAs) with the FDA. An SPA means the FDA has okayed the trial design and endpoints, so if the molecule meets the endpoint, it will be approved. The three indications are uUTI, cUT,) and cIAI.

All three trials missed (see page 3 of the linked Corporate Presentation) the primary endpoint specified by the SPA. According to the company, the cUTI and uUTI non-inferiority trials missed the primary endpoints due to asymptomatic bacteriuria and the cIAI missed the primary endpoint by one patient. No significant safety issues were seen with oral or IV sulopenem. The NDA was, however, accepted in January 2021, for oral sulopenem for uUTI in patients with a quinolone non-susceptible pathogen; PDUFA is July 25, 2021 with an advisory committee TBD. (Note - this was recently changed to an unknown future date because the FDA said they would need more time to review the NDA).

The NDA is based on, among other things, the phase 3 SURE1 trial, where sulopenem showed mixed data.

In a population of patients with baseline pathogens resistant to quinolones, sulopenem demonstrated superiority to ciprofloxacin (cipro) as determined by overall response rate (ORR) at the test-of-cure (TOC) visit. Specifically, the ORR for sulopenem was 62.6% compared to 36.0% for cipro (p<0.001).

In the second population of patients with organisms susceptible to quinolones, sulopenem failed to demonstrate non-inferiority (no worse than) to cipro, the related primary endpoint, with the difference in outcomes driven by the rate of asymptomatic bacteriuria post treatment. Specifically, the ORR in the sulopenem arm was 66.8% versus 78.6% in the cipro arm.

Hence the NDA has been filed for patients with a quinolone non-susceptible pathogen.

Market and competition

According to the company, the immediately addressable potential US market is represented by ~6.5 million annual infections due to quinolone non-susceptible pathogens. If Iterum is able to expand its label, there’s ~22 million total uUTI infections per year. If approved, sulopenem will be potentially the first oral and IV penem antibiotic and the first branded antibiotic for uUTI in over 20 years, an area where multi-drug resistance is steadily growing. Oral formulation has potential patent protection in the U.S. into 2034 (2029 plus potential extensions).

Financials

ITRM has a market cap of $222mn and a cash balance of just $16mn (but see below). The company has very little fund ownership and the retail public owns 90% of the company. Recently, RA Capital disclosed an 18.9% share. Sarissa Capital disclosed a 30.95% activist stake in November, which represents 19.29M shares. The company IPO-ed in June 2018. In February, the company raised $40mn by a direct sale of shares. In October, the company had raised more money - $17.5mn. The company has a history of diluting shares - I counted a number of offerings in the last two years.

In their latest earnings release, they said:

Research and development (R&D) expenses for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 were $2.4 million and $21.1 million, respectively, compared to $20.9 million and $90.8 million for the same periods in 2019. General and administrative (G&A) expenses for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 were $2.3 million and $11.1 million, respectively, compared to $2.3 million and $11.3 million for the same periods in 2019.

Taken along with interest expenses, their annual cash burn is in the range of $40mn-$45mn. If the drug is approved, this cash burn will increase substantially because of commercialization-related costs. That means they barely have a 12-month runway, which I consider too little, and also means near-term dilution.

Bottom line

I didn’t find a lot to be impressed here. They have a perpetual cash problem; they repurposed an abandoned drug; the drug failed most of its trials except one; the FDA is going to delay that NDA as well. Given all these negatives, I don’t see any reason to be interested.