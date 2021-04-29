Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Sony Corp (NYSE:SONY)(OTCPK:SNEJF) has been a somewhat overlooked company by U.S. investors for many years. This is despite its ever-improving profitability and the great returns it has provided for stockholders.

The 5-year stock chart as per Charles Schwab Inc is illustrated below:

Charles Schwab Inc.

Recent Company Earnings

The company reported earnings for the 4th quarter ending end-March on 28th April. It continued its recent history of positive surprises. It had a strong growth year despite the Covid pandemic as its consolidated results for the full year 2020 below illustrate:

Sony Corp

For the most recent quarter the company produced a remarkable sales increase of 27% and operating income increase of 88%. The full slide deck presentation from the company can be seen here.

Jefferies recently issued a very bullish analysis of the company and its future price potential. As they pointed out, on a discounted cash flow basis the company trades at a substantial discount to the sum of its parts. It has healthy cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet. The tremendous rate at which it was producing free cash flow is 2020 is shown in their results.

Sony has done well to turn around the previously loss-making and now re-organised Electronics division. The growth elsewhere segment by segment is illustrated here:

Sony Corp

The valuation compared to its competitors is well represented by this chart from Charles Schwab:

Charles Schwab Inc

As the world emerges out of lockdown Sony should benefit still further. It is perfectly in line with secular growth trends. It is aimed very much at the affluent youth market. It is located in Asia, the continent emerging most strongly from the pandemic.

PlayStation, its most prominent division, is growing as the new PS5 console gains traction. Its mobile gaming unit has exceeded expectations. The moves into anime are proving fruitful and well-timed.

As patrons return to cinemas, so the backlog of blockbuster movies should produce substantial new revenues. Through a series of smart moves it is becoming a streaming giant without paying to become a streaming giant.

Its world leading position in image sensors will gain from changes in application. This is one area into which Sony may surprise people with its opportunities in the breakneck growth industry which is the EV space.

The company's concentration in recent years on investment in growth areas and capex spending has put in a very strong position. It makes a favourable comparison with much of the Western-based pre-occupation with short-term gains for stockholders and employees on the back of indicators such as share buybacks. In fact the company's shareholder approval from stockholders to buy back shares recently lapsed as the company saw no need to do so. The company was quite happy with its financial position. This was partly enabled because of the rise in the price of its common stock.

Sony has refusal to break up the company to make short-term gains. This was urged by some counter-intuitive ideas from Third Point's Dan Loeb. Sony's decision was a good indicator of the sensible management of the company. I detailed this saga in my article of October 2019.

There may I believe be further investor sentiment in favour of growth companies with a value composition like Sony in preference to fast growing non-profitable companies. Recent investments Sony has made show the company is keen to continue to expand by sensible purchases, capex investment and organic growth.

Sony always gives cautious guidance. However its positivity on a division by division basis is shown by the cash flow forecast per division for 2021 published with the annual results:

Sony Corp

Pictures

This division was being successfully turned around when the pandemic arrived and emptied cinemas. The re-opening leaves the division well-placed to see revenues surge. The company is forecasting revenues to grow by 50% this year and to be ahead of those of 2019. This could be head-lined by the new "Spider Man" movie currently due out in December.

Through the Pictures division, the company is becoming a streaming giant without bearing the up-front costs of becoming so. One of the most valuable assets is the Spider-Man franchise. The company recently signed a multi-year streaming agreement with Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). This could be a brilliant move by Sony. It put them into the streaming wars picture but without having to pay the huge amounts of money being played out by the players in there. Other franchises are subject to the deal with Netflix. They include "Bad Boys", "Jumanji" and "Seinfeld". Netflix will also it seems get first look at new Sony movies for streaming internationally.

The great deal with Netflix was followed up by a deal with Disney (NYSE:DIS) starting next year. This brings Spider-Man and Marvell titles such as "Venom" and "Morbius" to the Disney Plus channel. This will have meaningful implications for Sony's revenues. Disney see this as a way of retaining subscribers to Disney Plus with a wave of new characters to add to their offerings.

The Pictures division also gives Sony a tremendous horizontal integration advantage. It can make games from movies and movies from games.

PlayStation & Gaming

The company is forecasting another strong growth year for 2021, though not at the rate of 2020 when sales grew 34%. Many observers had opined that the secular move from console gaming to mobile gaming would cause serious revenue problems for Sony. This has not happened. Indeed the company cannot make the new PS5 console fast enough to meet demand.

The PS5 had sold in greater volume than the PS4 had at its same stage of development. Roll-out may however get slowed down somewhat due to chip shortages.

Their PS division gives the company a tremendous installed user base advantage. It is similar to what Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) enjoys from its iPhone base. The company has over 60% of the market despite the fierce competition from Microsoft (MSFT) and Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY). The technical specifications of the new PS5 and the new Xbox Series X are probably fairly equivalent. However Sony's games library keep improving while that of Microsoft stultifies. As an example of this, in April Sony announced a further investment of $200 million in its partner Epic Games. This has been a very fruitful collaboration.

In addition Sony has been quick to gain a strong foothold in the fast-growing e-sports business. It could be set to dominate. RTS, its e-sports venture, has bought and now organises the "Evo Online" (Evolution Championship Series) e-sports event. This is the largest such event in the fast-growing world of e-sports.

Sony's move into anime also seems to have been an excellent strategic move. It would be the world's dominant player if its planned purchase of "Crunchyroll" from AT & T (NYSE:T) gets the go-ahead from regulators. That though is not certain.

It is already the world's largest anime games provider. Investors outside Asia may not be aware of just how significant the anime business is, and how much it may grow in coming years. Last year the company had the highest grossing anime film of all time and the highest grossing Japanese film of all time.

Images & Sensing Solutions

Sales were fairly flat in 2020 and growth is expected to be gradual in 2021. The volume was hit by a temporary halt on huge shipments to Huawei after U.S. sanctions on that company. Long-term though the prognosis is good.

The division tends to get little publicity but Sony is the world leader in this market. It is the leading player in its application for the smartphone market with an estimated 50% market share. It has wisely concentrated on the trend towards CMOS sensors. It has recently invested substantial capex to increase production and meet demand. Their new "Fab 5" building for CMOS image sensors for smartphones opened this month at their Nagasaki Technology Centre. It is pictured below:

Sony Corp.

This new facility maintains Sony's technological and production lead. Image sensors is not an easy market for new competitors to enter due to its capex requirements and technological complexities.

Sony is well placed for the increasing trend towards CMOS image sensors. It has a promising partnership with Microsoft for that company's "Azure" product. In March the company announced the creation of a large format CMOS image sensor for industrial equipment. Their "Pregius" technology enables them to work with further such applications for their patented global shutter pixel offering.

Music

The steady growth of 2020 is forecast by the company to continue in 2021. My article in June 2018 detailed the strategic importance of music to Sony. Music has changed the way it is offered and listened to in recent years. It now seems to have reached a sustainable profitability point for its providers. This suits Sony as the world's largest music publisher and the USA's second largest record company.

The company increased its share in EMI in 2018. Its music revenues have more than tripled in recent years. It has a strategic and profitable investment in Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT). It is forecasted by most analysts that the growth and value of music streaming will continue to grow in coming years. As such it should represent a secure source of growing revenue for years to come.

April saw an example of Sony's intention to continue growing their music division. Through their subsidiary Sony Music Entertainment they announced the purchase of Brazilian music company Som Livre at a cost of $255 million this month.

EVs

Not many people associate Sony with the EV industry. This could become an unexpected revenue generator for the company. They have a concept car on trial. They recently revealed pictures of this "Vision S" concept car driving on European roads:

Sony Corp.

The specs are detailed on their the website. If they proceed with a Sony brand car it is most likely to be an OEM with someone such as Canadian outfit Magna (NYSE:MGA). I believe it is less likely though that we will see Sony brand EV's plying the world's roads. More likely we will find Sony tech being incorporated in EV's. Safety measures can be enhanced through their imaging and sensing technology. Their audio-visual technology can be extended for a range of auto uses. Their AI and network technology can be consolidated on the cloud. In April the company announced a partnership with Vodafone in Germany. In this they aim to use 5G further to leverage on their mobile phone expertise for mobility in transport applications.

For Sony to become an auto manufacturer strikes me as a financial risk not worth taking. EV business could become a profitable arena centred around their strong position in LiDAR sensors and cameras. This would build on the Images & Sensing Solutions division.

One area the company has been trialling has been remote vehicle management. Again this is using its patented image sensors. It recently successfully instituted a remote control test on its SCI ("sociable cart vehicle"). This provided better than human vision using 5G at a distance of 2,500 kilometres.

Risks to the Positive Thesis

* Pictures division many find their blockbusters are not as successful as expected. Movie revenues are always hard to predict.

* Both PS and Autos development may be adversely affected by chip shortages.

* Images division may be further hit by trade tensions between the USA and China.

* In general the divisions seem fairly risk free within themselves but may get hit by macro factors such as continuing Covid problems or trade wars.

Conclusion

Sony's vertical integration model across its divisions will stand it in good stead as the world re-opens. It is targeted at secular growth industries. It is primed to take advantage of moves to the Internet of Things. It is a digital entertainment hub aimed at the all-important youth dynamic. Their strong positions in e-sports and in anime is consolidating this youth dynamic strength. It is becoming a major streaming player. It has possible but not certain future revenue opportunities in EV's. It has interesting new technological developments across the realm of AI and in areas such as robotics, drones, and medical solutions.

Most of all the company has excellent far-sighted management which invests for the future. Its stock price and profitability have stood up well in the pandemic. It remains a long-term Buy.