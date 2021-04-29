Photo by Hello my names is james,I'm photographer./iStock via Getty Images

On Monday, Fortuna Silver (FSM) announced it was buying Roxgold (OTCQX:ROGFF) in an all-stock transaction at a 42.1% premium to where ROGFF closed last Friday. Unfortunately, for both sets of shareholders, the market hasn't reacted kindly to this acquisition as FSM has declined almost 23% since the announcement. This has resulted in only an 8% increase in ROGFF.

Data by YCharts

The negative reaction appears to be mostly based on the belief that Fortuna far overpaid for Roxgold, and this acquisition brings no value or synergy to FSM. But clearly, most investors are uniformed and aren't aware of the Roxgold story and the exceptional value that it brings to the table.

I added Roxgold to The Gold Edge portfolio in May 2020 because I saw the potential for a strong re-rating. Since then, the shares have increased by over 76%, and that performance should be put into context, considering the HUI is down 2% during that time, and gold is only up 1%. The goal is always to find stocks in this sector that don't need to rely on the price of gold to generate outsized returns. ROGFF is the perfect example, and it has been a big winner for the portfolio and subscribers.

I've been saying for the last 6-12 months that I see no reason why Roxgold can't reach a market cap of $1+ billion, and it doesn't need for the gold price to ramp up to support that valuation. The current market cap of the company is just $622 million.

In this article, I will explain why FSM shareholders should be applauding this deal rather than trashing the stock.

How I Arrive At A $1+ Billion Valuation For Roxgold

There are two parts to this Roxgold story:

1. The company's Yaramoko mine in Burkina Faso is expected to produce 120,000-130,000 ounces of gold this year at an AISC of $895 – $975 per ounce. At current gold prices, that equates to ~$100 million of pre-tax cash flow in 2021. Yaramoko has always been a mine without too many ounces in front of it, but Roxgold keeps replacing what it has mined, and Yaramoko still has 7-8 years of production remaining. The recently updated resource showed that M&I resources nudged up to 857,000 ounces at the end of 2020 compared to 827,000 ounces in 2018, and that includes reserves of 710,000 ounces (vs. 658,000 ounces 2 years ago). So despite over 200,000 ounces of depletion, Roxgold has replaced all of those ounces, and then some. Grade is a respectable 7 g/t in reserves and a robust 10 g/t in M&I.

(Source: Roxgold)

There also remains exploration upside at depth at Yaramoko that could further enhance the value of this asset.

The NPV (5%) of Yaramoko at $1,750 is around $500 million. Yaramoko alone supported the pre-merger valuation, but that's not even the interesting part of the Roxgold bullish thesis.

2. The other half of this story, and the one that is worth potentially far more, is the Séguéla Gold project in Côte d’Ivoire. Below is a map of all of the mineable deposits at Séguéla, along with high-priority exploration targets. I will discuss the most important deposits — Antenna, Ancien, and Koula — in more detail in a bit, but first, I want to show the close proximity of these deposits to one another, as they are all within a ~5km radius.

(Source: Roxgold)

What makes this project so special is the grade. Grade is king in this sector, and the deposits at Séguéla are shallow, open-pits at high to ultra-high grade. We are talking about one of the richest grade open pits in West Africa.

Antenna is the main deposit at the project and contains 600,000+ ounces of gold resources at a grade of over 2 g/t. But it only gets better as Roxgold has discovered high-grade mineralization within a few km of Antenna.

(Source: Roxgold)

Ancien contains 250,000 ounces of indicated resources at a grade of 5.4 g/t. As noted below, drilling since the PEA has defined additional mineralization within the pit, and Ancien remains open to the north and at depth. Notice the wide, exceptionally high-grade intercepts below the pit shell.

(Source: Roxgold)

I haven't even discussed the best part about Séguéla either. In fact, Roxgold pulled the drills off Ancien despite its wildly promising exploration potential to focus on an even higher grade discovery that was made in September 2020.

That new discovery is known as Koula, which currently has a mineral reserve of 243,000 ounces of gold at a stunning grade of 6.5 g/t. That's open-pitable ore, and it starts almost right at the surface. For the last several months, most of the focus has been on infill drilling the Koula deposit in order to include it in the Feasibility Study. Roxgold released some spectacular infill drill results in January and February 2021. One of the most notable holes intercepted 42.9 g/t gold over 14 meters (60% true width) at a depth starting at just 61 meters (the location is included in the diagram below). This is a phenomenal drill hole considering the combination of ultra high-grade, thickness, and shallow depth. I also want to point out that the mineralization at Koula remains open along strike to the south and extends at least 350m down plunge. A discovery like Koula supercharges what was already a robust project.

(Source: Roxgold)

The 2020 PEA called for an 8.2-year mine life with 841,000 ounces of total gold production over the life-of-mine or 103,000 ounces annually. However, the goal was to get this mine plan to 10+ years and 150,000 ounces per year, and Koula got them closer to this target.

A few weeks ago, I expected that the upcoming Feasibility Study would likely result in total gold production of over 1 million ounces, as the FS would include Koula, additional in-pit ounces defined at Ancien, and other ounces discovered since the PEA.

Last week, the company announced the results of the 2021 FS and, as expected, total gold production at Séguéla is now over 1 million ounces over the life-of-mine (LOM), thanks mostly to the addition of Koula. The LOM increased slightly to ~9 years, and annual production during that time will average 120,000 ounces compared to 103,000 ounces in the PEA. Annual production over the first 6 years will be 133,000 ounces, vs. 143,000 ounces over the first 3 years in the PEA. The head grade improved to 2.8 g/t thanks to the ultra-high open-pit grade at Koula. Cash costs over the LOM declined in the Feasibility, but AISC increased to $832 per ounce. Initial Capex was unchanged at a low $142 million, but sustaining capital from mining is now $141 million (which is why AISC went up). The one negative surprise is the strip ratio substantially increased as total waste mined is now almost 60% higher than in the PEA, which impacts sustaining costs, and results in higher AISC. The after-tax NPV and IRR of the two studies aren't apples to apples as the gold price assumption in the FS is $1,600 vs. $1,450 in the PEA.

(Source: SomaBull)

The FS still has the superior overall return and cash flow, as at $1,750 per ounce, the PEA had an NPV of $387.5 million compared to $451.5 million in the FS using the same gold price. In other words, the project economics notably improved. There remains plenty of upside to that figure as rapid discoveries are being made at Séguéla seemingly every few months.

(Source: Roxgold)

The following graph shows the pit sequence and also details production levels by year. With Koula in the picture, mined ounces from Ancien have been deferred.

(Source: Roxgold)

Since this project is now at the feasibility level, there are reported reserves of almost 1.1 million ounces. The reserve grade of these deposits is outstanding, as again, this is open-pit mill feed at an average grade of 2.8 g/t. Koula is off the charts at 6.5 g/t.

(Source: Roxgold)

I believe that Séguéla's NPV will continue to increase as Roxgold keeps discovering high-grade deposits around the main Antenna deposit. For example, Sunbird is the most recent discovery and isn't included in the FS. Many current deposits are also open at depth, and down plunge exploration drill results at Ancien and Koula highlight the potential for underground ounces at these two deposits. As the company stated in the FS news release:

Importantly, the Séguéla project as outlined today is just a snapshot in time of the potential value of the project... As we continue to drill and define additional targets on our property package, our understanding of the drivers of the mineralization throughout the property continues to improve, increasing the likelihood of additional successes to come from the twenty plus targets on the property yet to be tested. It is our belief that, with continued drilling success, there is the potential to continue to add significant production ounces and value to Séguéla.

Focusing on the 20+ targets on the property yet to be tested statement, investors can hopefully get an idea of the potential upside of Séguéla. We can only model "knowns," and I don't like to speculate, but given the grade of all the current deposits, it's certainly possible that Séguéla hosts something substantial that is waiting to be discovered.

(Source: Roxgold)

Séguéla is advancing quickly, and there is still ample upside to this project. It's one of the most interesting gold projects under exploration/development, given the mega open-pit gold grade.

As-is, Séguéla + Yaramoko puts the company on track to become a 200,000-250,000-ounce gold producer by 2023 at an AISC of around $800 per ounce. Costs could be even less than that figure if Yaramoko's AISC remains below $1,000. Those two assets would generate annual pre-tax cash flow of a quarter of a billion dollars at $1,800 gold. I think Séguéla's NPV will be well north of $500 million soon, which will easily support a $1 billion valuation for these assets.

(Source: Roxgold)

The Roxgold story reminds me of Alacer Gold, as Alacer had the sulfide plant at Çöpler in the pipeline, but the market applied little to no value to the project. The market was wrong, and Alacer was a huge winner for The Gold Edge portfolio. In this sector, investors tend to ignore the growth ahead and just look backward.

Fortuna Did Not Overpay

I've clearly shown the deep value in Roxgold and the upside potential of its assets. FSM was still getting ROGFF at a 20-25% discount to NPV when it offered the 42.1% premium to last Friday's close. If you look at the structure of the deal, it's also apparent that FSM is not overpaying.

Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders will own approximately 64.3% and 35.7% of the pro forma company, respectively. Yet, when Séguéla is online in 2023, Roxgold's assets will generate 46% of the EBITDA and 48% of the Free Cash Flow of the combined entity. Either Roxgold was undervalued, or Fortuna was overvalued coming into this transaction; FSM investors are getting a bargain no matter which way you look at it.

(Source: Roxgold)

Some might argue that this is an odd combination as Fortuna is a gold and silver producer with assets in Latin America, while Roxgold is a West African gold producer. However, in this sector, it's not uncommon for companies to expand into new regions. SSR Mining (SSRM) was a North/South America-focused gold and silver mining company, but they acquired Alacer Gold, which owned a gold-producing mine in Turkey. I see this Fortuna/Roxgold combination as similar to the SSRM/Alacer merger. At the end of the day, gold is gold, no matter what region of the globe you mine. As for jurisdictional risks, considering what's occurring in Peru with the election and increased uncertainty in Mexico and Peru — all regions where Fortuna operates — the difference in regional risks isn't as pronounced as some might assume.

(Source: Roxgold)

I sold half of my shares in ROGFF the day this transaction was announced, but I held the other half because I believe that the market will eventually get this right and understand the value of Roxgold. I think ROGFF can increase to $1.85-$2.00 once investors are done with their temper tantrums and knee-jerk selling.