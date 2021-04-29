Billboard REITs: In Your Face, But Under-The-Radar

Photo by thisnight/E+ via Getty Images

REIT Rankings: Billboards

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, Co-Produced with Colorado Wealth Management)

Billboard REIT Sector Overview

Advertising billboards have become a symbol of American consumerism and an inescapable fixture of the typical American commute. In the Hoya Capital Billboard REIT Index, we track the two billboard REITs, which account for roughly $13 billion in market value: Lamar Advertising (LAMR) and Outfront Media (OUT) which combine to control roughly half of all advertising billboards in the United States. We also track non-REIT Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO), which is the third-largest billboard operator. Billboard REITs comprise roughly 1% of the broad-based commercial Real Estate ETF (VNQ).

Billboard REITs are the largest players in the "Out-of-Home" (OOH) advertising market and own a commanding share of the 300,000 billboards in the United States. Outfront emerged in 2014 from a spin-off from CBS Outdoor, converting to a REIT soon thereafter while Lamar Advertising went public in 1996 and converted to a REIT in 2014. Clear Channel remains a corporation but has explored a REIT conversion at various points in the last half-decade. Ad spending is one of the first line items that businesses cut when times get tough, so naturally, Billboard REITs are one of the most economically sensitive REIT sectors, an attribute that was on full display in 2020.

In the era of highly personalized advertising and advanced tracking and ad-conversion metrics, OOH remains an attractive and cost-effective medium for mass-market and local advertisers as ads can't be skipped, blocked, fast-forwarded, or consumed by "bots." Spending on OOH advertising remains a small, but steadily growing segment of the advertising landscape. A report from PwC shows that spending on OOH is expected to fully recovery by the end of 2022 and will have grown at a roughly 3% annual rate between 2019 and 2024, the second-strongest rate of growth behind internet advertising.

On a "cost-per-impression" or CPM basis, OOH advertising consistently ranks as the cheapest advertising medium and is especially effective for national mass-market brands and for local services (restaurants, gas stations) in the immediate proximity. These three companies combine to control more than half of all billboards and transit displays in the United States, but the remaining third is quite fragmented with thousands of individual landowners and permit-holders. These REITs are in the process of converting many of the highest-value locations from static billboards into digital display boards, which can bring in 2-4 times more revenue than typical static display boards.

Unlike other media, there's "only one channel" on the highway. Barriers to entry are significant as signage remains one of the most highly regulated industries dating back to a 1965 law that limited new billboards along federal highways. These companies derive around 75% of their revenues from billboards and the rest through transit advertising and other signage. Lamar operates as the most "pure-play" billboard company of the three while Outfront has a large transit-oriented business, underscored by the company's massive transit deal with the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The majority of existing billboards are "grandfathered-in" as "legal non-conforming" uses, which limits future supply growth but also makes it a challenge to upgrade or improve the displays. Some cities, for instance, require the removal of 2-3 existing billboards for every new digital upgrade. Sharing similar characteristics to the cell tower REIT industry (and in fact, many billboards host cellular equipment), billboard REITs own the display structure and the use-permit but not the land underneath, leasing it from thousands of individual landowners for terms of 5-15 years.

Advertising contracts, meanwhile, typically run for 1-12 months and pricing is based on the billboard's size, viewability, and impressions. Somewhat ironically, many of the heaviest users of OOH advertising are technology companies including Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), AT&T (T), Netflix (NFLX), and Facebook (FB). As it relates to total OOH spending, the top ten product categories include local services, retail, professional services, politics, and fast-food restaurants like McDonald's (MCD).

Billboard REIT Fundamentals

The lack of a commute for many Americans throughout the pandemic slammed these REITs last year as far fewer eyeballs were looking at Out-of-Home advertising displays. The mass transit segment of the OOH market has been hit particularly hard amid a plunge in ridership. Outfront's massive deal with the MTA has been especially unfortunate underscored by the 65% year-over-year plunge in transit advertising revenues in OUT's most recent quarter. Traditional billboards - generally those located adjacent to highways - have fared far better with a full recovery expected this year.

As discussed in our REIT Earnings Recap, results in the most recent quarter highlighted this substantial bifurcation as Lamar Advertising boosted its dividend and reported that its AFFO/share declined by a rather modest 12.1% in full-year 2020 while providing guidance that indicates that its AFFO per share will bounce back in 2021 with roughly 4% growth this year. Outfront Media - which has been burdened by its more transit-exposed portfolio - reported that its full-year AFFO per share dipped more than 70% in 2020, but noted that it expects to return to positive revenue growth in Q2 of this year.

Billboard REIT Stock Performance

Billboard REITs were slammed harder than any other property sector besides hotels during the depths of the pandemic, plunging more than 65% from peak to trough last March. The vaccine-driven rebound and the optimistic outlook for a recovery in OOH spending salvaged the sector's performance last year and remarkably billboard REITs finished the year with average total returns of -11.9%, only slightly worse than the broad-based NAREIT All Equity REIT Index which produced total returns of -8.0% last year.

Billboard REITs have continued the momentum in late 2020 into early 2021 as the sector has gained another 19.8% this year, outpacing the 15.7% gains from the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ). Lamar's relatively conservative balance sheet and more pure-play focus on the higher-margin billboard business has been rewarded by investors while Outfront's outsized exposure to transit advertising - specifically with the massive New York MTA deal - has been a continued source of concern for investors.

Billboard ownership is a relatively low-margin and operationally-intensive business that requires a large advertising salesforce and fairly continual maintenance in the form of posting and maintaining static signage. Operating margins are below 30% compared to the 65-70% REIT sector average and, as seen on full display during the pandemic, these businesses operate with a high degree of operating leverage due to the long-term nature of their ground lease liabilities and the short-term nature of their advertising contracts.

Capital expenditure needs, however, are relatively low at roughly 5% of revenues. The transition to digital may help to improve long-run operating margins but will result in elevated cap-ex as displays will need to be updated periodically with newer display technology to achieve the highest potential revenue. Access to capital - and cost of capital - will be especially important as these REITs invest in the digital transition. Lamar's balance sheet - with a debt ratio that is below the REIT sector average - is in healthier shape than that of Outfront's, and appears far better-positioned to make these investments.

Billboard REIT Dividend Yield

Before the pandemic, billboard REITs were among the highest-yielding REIT sectors, but after both REITs cut their distributions last year, billboard REITs now rank below the REIT sector average with an average dividend yield of 2.2%. Lamar cut its dividend in half last year - from $1.00 to 0.50 - but boosted it up to $0.75 earlier this year and now yields roughly 3.0%. Outfront, meanwhile, suspended its dividend last March.

Valuation of Billboard REITs

After more than doubling from their lows last March, Billboard REITs are no longer "cheap" and back to trading at valuations that are roughly in line with their historical averages. Billboard REITs trade at a forward Price to FFO multiple of 16.1x, which compares to the 21.4x REIT sector average. Billboard REITs have recorded average annual FFO growth of around 3% over the past five years, which ranks below the REIT sector average of 5%.

The Bull & Bear Thesis For Billboard REITs

Below, we outline five reasons that investors are bullish on Billboard REITs.

Below, we outline five reasons that investors are bearish on Billboard REITs.

Key Takeaways: Expect An Uneven Recovery

The lack of a commute for many Americans throughout the pandemic slammed these REITs as far fewer eyeballs were looking at Out-of-Home ("OOH") advertising displays. The mass transit segment of the OOH market has been hit particularly hard amid a plunge in ridership and Outfront's massive deal with the New York MTA has been especially unfortunate. Traditional billboards have fared far better and we expect Lamar to continue to deliver superior results, consistent with our outlook that work from home is the "new normal" and that the migration out of dense cities and into the suburbs will continue.

Unlike other media, there's "only one channel" on the highway and we typically like sectors with clear supply constraints. Billboard REITs are well-positioned to capture the steadily rising ad spending towards OOH, but investors should keep in mind that these REITs are among the most economically sensitive sectors - which was on full display during the pandemic - as advertising is the first line item to be cut when times get tough.

