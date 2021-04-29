Photo by AlexanderFord/E+ via Getty Images

Fortress Bio (NASDAQ:FBIO) is a commercial stage company conglomerate that markets dermatology products and has a development pipeline for drugs related to pain, cancer, genetic and immune diseases, and most other diseases you can name. It has a bevy of MDs/PhDs etc who scour the landscape looking for exciting but undervalued assets. It then takes these products through trials and commercialisation through one of its partner companies - at least that is the idea. Recently FBIO had a big fall after its NDA for IV tramadol was rejected by the FDA. The company’s pipeline looks like this:

The company’s late stage product pipeline is given below:

They have one candidate with an NDA filed - this is IV tramadol for post-surgical acute pain. Two programs are in phase 3 - CUTX-101 for Menkes Disease and CAEL-101 for AL Amylodiosis. The rest are in phase 2. Besides this, they have, like we said, a couple dozen programs in early and preclinical stages.

The commercial products list is here:

How does a $430mn company manage this feat? It can, because Fortress is not a single company but a conglomerate of nearly ten companies, some private, some publicly traded. These companies are - Aevitas Therapeutics, Inc., Avenue Therapeutics, Inc., Baergic Bio, Inc., Caelum Biosciences, Inc., Cellvation, Inc., Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., Cyprium Therapeutics, Inc., Helocyte, Inc., Journey Medical Corporation, Mustang Bio, Inc. and Oncogenuity, Inc. Of these, Journey Medical, for example, markets the dermatological products listed above. As of 1/29/2021, Fortress owns 93% of Journey on an outstanding share basis and 62% on a fully diluted basis. Avenue and the rest manage pipeline drugs.

The company is currently heavily focused on oncology, followed by rare diseases and dermatology. It has 7 marketed products, 26 product candidates, 8 ongoing preclinical programs and 27 ongoing Clinical Trials. Below is a list of the company’s oncology clinical trials and targets:

The dermatology product franchise is FBIO’s major revenue earner at present. They are launching two new products in the first half of 2021 and potentially launching a third new product in the second half of 2021. The products are reaching over 70% of the market through the top 5000 dermatologists in the US. A list is here:

Ximino®: Ximino (minocycline hydrochloride) extended release capsule is a tetracycline-class drug indicated to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris. Targadox®: Targadox (doxycycline hyclate USP) 50mg tablets is a tetracycline-class drug indicated as adjunctive therapy for severe acne. Exelderm®: Exelderm (sulconazole nitrate, USP) Cream and Solution are antifungal agents indicated for the treatment of tinea infection, such as ringworm and jock itch. Ceracade®: Ceracade Skin Emulsion is a steroid-free, ceramide-dominant formulation used to treat dry skin conditions and to manage and relieve the burning and itching associated with various types of dermatitis and radiation dermatitis. Luxamend®: Luxamend Wound Cream is a water-based emulsion formulated for the dressing and management of superficial wounds, minor abrasions, dermal ulcers, donor sites, first- and second-degree burns, including sunburns, and radiation dermatitis. Accutane®: Accutane (isotretinoin) capsules is an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

In the 5 years since first approval, the franchise has grown strongly:

Near term value in pipeline and partnerships

The company has potential to make money from three collaborations/acquisitions. The first is an offer from a subsidiary of Cipla to buy Avenue Therapeutics upon FDA approval and other conditions. The value was set at $180 million aggregate cash purchase, with FBIO getting 29% or eligible to receive up to ~$48M of the distribution, net of fees, and other potential additional payments pursuant to Contingent Value Rights at payout of 10- 20% of gross profits. However, InvaGen, the subsidiary, has shown reluctance to complete the purchase, first after the pandemic, and second after Avenue received a CRL for its IV tramadol. The NDA was resubmitted, and the FDA communicated in April that it will take more time to review it. Fortress disagrees with InvaGen that these constitute a Material Breach of Contract; however, the thing as it stands now is uncertain.

The second avenue is Alexion’s (ALXN) interest in Caelum, for which it paid $76M for a minority stock position in Caelum and provided $50M in development funding, with an additional $14M in funding due upon achievement of a site enrollment milestone. Now that AstraZeneca (AZN) has begun the process of acquiring Alexion, it has 6 months to close the Caelum deal. If it does, the terms are:

Up to $500M payable to non-Alexion shareholders of Caelum in connection with Alexion/acquirer exercise of option (timing for decision accelerated if there is an Alexion change of control).

$150M upfront.

Up to $350M in contingent approval / sales milestone payments.

FBIO owns ~29% of Caelum and is eligible to receive ~43% of upfront and approval/sales milestone proceeds in event of Alexion's exercise of the option.

The third opportunity is Sentynl’s $20mn acquisition of CUTX-101, plus regulatory milestone payments through NDA approval. FBIO’s partner Cyprium is eligible to receive sales milestones totaling up to $255M. Royalties on CUTX-101 net sales are also payable:

6% due on portion of annual net sales up to $75M.

17.5% due on portion of annual net sales between $75M and $100M.

25% due on portion of annual net sales over $100M.

Cyprium will retain 100% ownership over any FDA Pediatric Review Voucher that may be issued at NDA approval for CUTX-101. Data suggests PRVs may be worth ~$75M to ~$110M, each. FBIO owns ~72% of Cyprium.

CUTX-101 is targeting Menkes Disease, a rare genetic disease leading to copper deficiency, which is often fatal in infants. If approved, CUTX-101 will be the first FDA-approved drug in the indication. The molecule has received a Rare Pediatric Disease designation, which can translate to a PRV voucher worth over $100mn if approved; it also has Orphan Drug, Fast Track, and Breakthrough Therapy designations, as well as a positive CHMP opinion.

In phase 3 trials, CUTX-101 reported positive topline clinical efficacy data, showing a nearly 80% reduction in the risk of death (Hazard Ratio = 0.21, p<0.0001). Rolling NDA submission should start in the second half of 2021. The target market is around $175mn.

Financials

FBIO has a market cap of $422mn and a cash reserve of $233mn; it owns shares in a number of its partners with a total value of $135mn. The company has around 66% of fund ownership and the rest is owned by the retail public. Insiders are not too active in buying shares of their company.

The company reported earnings on March 31. The dermatology franchise increased revenues by 28% YoY, generating net revenues of $44.5mn in 2020.

Bottom line

Fortress Bio is an interesting company. Not a lot of biopharma companies operate under this particular model. If I were looking for an analogy, I would compare FBIO with a big, multi-brand retail shop outside town, selling a vast number of little things, a sort of high volume low average profit model. Such a company will never die off due to any particular trauma - not even Tramadol IV’s current dire situation could do that. However, such companies, by being too spread out, will never be exciting, multi-bagger exciting. I would buy such stocks to keep my portfolio anchored, and I would buy at the lowest possible price. That happened in October.