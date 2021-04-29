Photo by niphon/iStock via Getty Images

JNK: High Liquidity and High Yield

JNK invests primarily in publicly issued U.S. dollar denominated high yield corporate bonds with above-average liquidity. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Very Liquid Index.

Here are the current trading data for JNK:

Net Assets: $10.37B

Three-month average trading volume: 9.8M shares

Net expense ratio: 0.40%

JNK has an average effective maturity of 3 years and, as such, has low exposure to interest rate risk. That has contributed to its outperformance over Treasury bonds during the past six months. See the comparative graph of the total returns for JNK and IEI.

Figure 1. Total returns of JNK and IEI.

Source: stockcharts.com Perf Charts.

While JNK can be used as a standalone investment, we will analyze its performance in the context of a portfolio made up of the following bond ETFs: ANGL, CWB, ICVT, JNK. See below a comparative graph of the total return of those funds.

Figure 2. Total returns of ICVT, CWB, ANGL, JNK.

Source: stockcharts.com Perf Charts.

In the above figure, we see that JNK has produced good returns with very low volatility over the last year.

Bond Portfolio

Here is the list of funds used in a bond funds portfolio.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF CWB)

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF ( NYSEARCA: JNK

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)

In this article, we apply the same version of the dual-momentum strategy used in our latest articles. For the sake of completeness, we repeat here a succinct description of the strategy.

We use a dual-momentum strategy with two regimes: risk-on and risk-off. During risk-on periods, the strategy allocates all the money equally in the top two bond funds with the largest total return over the previous 77 trading days. During risk-off periods, the strategy invests all the funds equally in the top three Treasury bond funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

iShares 10 - 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (UST)

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (TYD)

We generate signals for market state by using the following ETFs:

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB)

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Fund (UUP)

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP)

Two conditions must be satisfied simultaneously for switching to risk-off allocation: (1) the return of DBB is smaller than that of UUP over the relative strength evaluation period, and (2) similarly, the return of XLY is smaller than that of XLP.

Following is the list of parameter values used in simulations.

Initial Balance: $1,000

Absolute momentum period: 77 trading days

Relative strength period: 77 trading days

Assets to Hold: 2

The transition from risk-on to risk-off is made the following trading day after the condition for market-off is satisfied. The reverse transition from market-off to market-on is done after a delay of two trading days after the risk-on condition is detected.

The portfolio is rebalanced to equal weight on the last trading day of each quarter, regardless of the market being in risk-on or risk-off.

Simulation Results

The results for simulations from 1/1/2008 to 4/22/2021 are shown in the tables below. For comparison, we include the performance of IEF over the same time interval. Over the 13-year-long period, there were 86 regime changes. The market was at risk-off for 1228 trading days and at risk-on for 2124 days.

Portfolio Initial Balance Final Balance CAGR Stdev Max DD Sharpe ratio IEF $1,000 $1,767 4.40% 6.69% -10.20% 0.61 TOP Bond $1,000 $18,909 24.73% 12.99% -13.30% 1.85

Top Bond portfolio’s yearly returns:

12/31/2008 37.82% 12/31/2009 53.18% 12/31/2010 19.22% 12/31/2011 22.49% 12/29/2012 15.10% 12/31/2013 2.73% 12/31/2014 20.64% 12/31/2015 2.91% 12/31/2016 23.04% 12/30/2017 20.99% 1/1/2019 11.29% 1/1/2020 16.71% 12/31/2020 92.24% 4/23/2021 6.68%

Currently, the market is in a risk-on state. The bond portfolio invested fully in CWB and ICVT since 5/5/2020.

Figure 3. Equity plots of the bond portfolio and the buy-and-hold IEF - logarithmic scale.

Source: This chart is based on author computations

Conclusions

The momentum strategy applied to a bond portfolio that includes the high yield bond fund JNK has performed well over the period 2008–2021, including during the financial crisis of 2008–2009, and the pandemic crash in March 2020. It achieved excellent returns with relatively low volatility.

JNK has performed well under recent market conditions with raised expectations of high inflation and higher interest rates. It may successfully substitute the Treasury bond component in a mixed equities-bonds portfolio.