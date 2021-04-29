Fed Holds On Rates, Acknowledges Improved Outlook And Higher Inflation

Apr. 29, 2021 7:20 AM ETTLT, TBT, IEF, UUP, SHY, IEI, EDV, TMV, TMF, VGLT, VGSH, UDN, TBF, BIL, SHV, IVOL, GSY, SPTL, VGIT, RINF, GOVT, SCHO, ZROZ, TTT, TLH, USDU, SCHR, PST, GBIL, SPTS, UBT, PLW, TYD, UST, TYO, SPTI, TBX, VUSTX, DTYS, EGF, CLTL, TAPR, DFVL, DFVS, SCHQ, FIBR, DTUS, USTB, DLBL-OLD, DTYL, BBSA, SGOV, DTUL, OPER, AWTM, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, BILS, BTYS, FLGV1 Like
TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
3.34K Followers

Summary

  • U.S. Fed holds rates steady.
  • Colbourne: Higher inflation likely transitory.
  • Colbourne: Pressure on U.S. dollar to continue over the balance of the year.

The U.S. Fed keeps its key interest rate on hold near zero, and gives no indications that things will change anytime soon. Anthony Okolie speaks with Scott Colbourne, Managing Director, TD Asset Management, about the Fed's easy-money policy and implications for markets.

Original Post

This article was written by

TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
3.34K Followers
TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.
Follow
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.