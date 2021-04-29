Fed Holds On Rates, Acknowledges Improved Outlook And Higher Inflation
Apr. 29, 2021 7:20 AM ETTLT, TBT, IEF, UUP, SHY, IEI, EDV, TMV, TMF, VGLT, VGSH, UDN, TBF, BIL, SHV, IVOL, GSY, SPTL, VGIT, RINF, GOVT, SCHO, ZROZ, TTT, TLH, USDU, SCHR, PST, GBIL, SPTS, UBT, PLW, TYD, UST, TYO, SPTI, TBX, VUSTX, DTYS, EGF, CLTL, TAPR, DFVL, DFVS, SCHQ, FIBR, DTUS, USTB, DLBL-OLD, DTYL, BBSA, SGOV, DTUL, OPER, AWTM, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, BILS, BTYS, FLGV1 Like
Summary
- U.S. Fed holds rates steady.
- Colbourne: Higher inflation likely transitory.
- Colbourne: Pressure on U.S. dollar to continue over the balance of the year.
The U.S. Fed keeps its key interest rate on hold near zero, and gives no indications that things will change anytime soon. Anthony Okolie speaks with Scott Colbourne, Managing Director, TD Asset Management, about the Fed's easy-money policy and implications for markets.
This article was written by
TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.