The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) continues to be a major player in the current battle against COVID-19. The company recently signed on to become the Official Cleaning & Disinfection Products Partner of several sports teams and entertainment venues. On the East Coast, this includes the Knicks, Rangers, and Madison Square Garden Arena. On the West Coast, the company is the exclusive Cleaning, Disinfecting, and Sanitizing Product Partner of the Washington Wizards, Washington Capitals, Washington Mystics and Capital One Arena. This will provide Clorox with significant advertising, signage, and in-game mentions. Clorox understands that cleaning and disinfecting play an important role in creating safer spaces and instilling confidence as people return to in-person events, and is capitalizing on their expertise in this area.

The Clorox Company is focused on ensuring its products are effective too. The company recently performed third-party testing to confirm that several of its most popular disinfecting products are effective against the three most prevalent variant strains. These include the variants that originated in the U.K., South Africa, and California. Senior Vice President Denise Gardner stated that “As new SARS-CoV-2 variants circle the globe, people need to have confidence and trust in the disinfecting products they rely on to keep their homes, businesses and loved ones healthy.” The company plans to submit the findings to the EPA for review.

While current news stories, good or bad can sway our opinion about investing in a company, it's wise to analyze the fundamentals of the company and to see where it's been in the past and in which direction it's heading.

This article will focus on the long-term fundamentals of the company, which tend to give us a better picture of the company as a viable investment. I also analyze the value of the company versus the price and help you to determine if CLX is currently trading at a bargain price. I provide various situations which help estimate the company's future returns. In closing, I will tell you my personal opinion about whether I'm interested in taking a position in this company and why.

Snapshot of the Company

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer’s company rating score. It shows a score of around 88/100. Therefore, Clorox Co. is considered to be a good company to invest in, since 70 is the lowest good company score. CLX has high scores for 10 Year Price Per Share, ROE, Earnings per share, Ability to Recover from a Market Crash or Downturn, ROIC, and Gross Margin Percent. It has a low score for PEG Ratio. A low PEG Ratio score indicates that the company may not be experiencing high growth consistently over the past 5 years. In summary, these findings show us that CLX seems to have better than average fundamentals since the majority of categories produce good scores.

Before jumping to conclusions, we’ll have to look closer into individual categories to see what’s going on.

Fundamentals

Let’s examine the price per share history first. In the chart below, we can see that price per share has been mostly consistent at increasing over the last 10 years, with the exception of the last year where share price slightly declined. Overall, share price average has grown by about 170.5% over the past 10 years or a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 11.69%. This is a decent return.

Earnings

Looking closer at earnings history, we see that earnings have grown overall during the past 10 years. The earnings grew gradually during the first half of the decade. Then the earnings growth accelerated throughout the remaining years of the decade.

Consistent earnings make it easier to accurately estimate the future growth and value of the company. So, in this regard, CLX is a good candidate of a stock to accurately estimate future growth or current value.

Since earnings and price per share don’t always give the whole picture, it’s good to look at other factors like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

Return on Equity

The return on equity saw a huge drop from 2016 to 2018. In most situations, I would be concerned, but from 2018 onward, ROE has remained stable and is still at terrific levels. Five-year average ROE is excellent at around 173%. For return on equity (ROE), I look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So, CLX easily meets my requirements.

Let’s compare the ROE of this company to its industry. The average ROE of 140 Household Products companies is 31.60%.

Therefore, Clorox Co.’s 5-year average of 173.0% and current ROE of 128.0% are well above average.

Return on Invested Capital

The return on invested capital has fluctuated very little between a range of about 27 to 30. Five-year average ROIC is very good at around 28%. For return on invested capital (ROIC), I also look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So, CLX easily passes this test as well.

Gross Margin Percent

As with ROIC, the gross margin percent (GMP) of CLX shows very little fluctuation. Five-year GMP levels are very good at around 45%. I typically look for companies with gross margin percent consistently above 30%. So, CLX has proven that it has the ability to maintain acceptable margins over a long period.

I was expecting Clorox to have fairly high margins since one of their main products (household bleach) is comprised of sodium hypochlorite, which is relatively cheap compared to the premium price of Clorox bleach.

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity is greater than 1. This is a concerning indicator, as it tells us that the company owes more than it owns.

CLX’s Current Ratio of 1.21 is satisfactory, indicating that it has an adequate ability to use its assets to pay its short-term debt.

Ideally, we’d want to see a Current Ratio of more than 1, so CLX exceeds this amount.

According to the balance sheet, the company appears to be in so-so financial health. In the long term, the company could use some improvement in regards to its debt-to-equity. In the short-term the company’s financial situation seems fine.

The Price-Earnings Ratio of 19.7 indicates that CLX might be selling at a high price when comparing CLX’s PE Ratio to a long-term market average PE Ratio of 15. The 10-year and 5-year average PE Ratio of CLX has typically been between 23.9 and 23.6, so this indicates that CLX could be currently trading at a low price when comparing to CLX’s average historical PE Ratio range.

CLX currently pays a dividend of 2.35% (or 2.28% over the last 12 months).

The Story Behind The Dividend

In regards to dividend history, I’m first interested in knowing if the payout ratio is sustainable. At this time, it’s around 45%, which means that there is still room to grow the dividend. Also notice that CLX has a regular history of buying back shares, which contributes to higher payout ratios.

If we look only at the dividend yield, we see a range of 2.15% to 2.78%. This stock pays out a decent dividend. Dividend payouts have increased somewhat consistently over the 5 year period, therefore this stock may be desirable for some dividend investors. The dividend yields have not increased overall during this period, but that is mostly because the share price has steadily risen during this same period.

Although CLX participates in share buybacks, sometimes buybacks don’t make sense, as according to Warren Buffett: “There is only one combination of facts that makes it advisable for a company to repurchase its shares: First, the company has available funds -- cash plus sensible borrowing capacity -- beyond the near-term needs of the business and, second, finds its stock selling in the market below its intrinsic value, conservatively calculated.”

In the example of CLX, the company does have a decent cash reserve of about $732 million. But it’s debt of $2.78 billion can be intimidating. However, “since publicly traded Clorox shares are worth a very impressive total of US$24.3b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat.” Hence, I’m not too worried about Clorox’s borrowing capacity.

Now to see if the buyback timing made sense. From the view of a share price chart over the past 5 years, the worst time to do share buybacks would have been when CLX was climbing highest in stock price from 2019 to 2020. If we look at the dividend chart above, we can see that during 2019 to 2020, was a time when Clorox was cutting back it share buybacks significantly from 2.96 to 0.94. Therefore, it seems that Clorox is making some effort to strategically plan its buy backs for the benefit of shareholders.

If I were currently interested in buying CLX now for the dividend, I would be trying to buy when the dividend yield was highest relative to its past. From the chart below, we can see that the dividend yield is near a somewhat low point relative to the past 10 years. Therefore, it’s not a good time to buy now if my priority is a better than average return through dividends.

Overall, the dividend situation with CLX is better than average. On the positive side, the stock pays a decent and consistent dividend. The dividend per share has been increasing consistently over the years. The payout ratio leaves room to grow the dividend. Clorox also aims to regularly return value back to shareholders through buy backs.

On the negative side, the dividend yield is near a somewhat low level when compared with the past 10 years.

This analysis wouldn’t be complete without considering the value of the company vs. share price.

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using a diluted EPS of 7.36. I’ve used various past averages of growth rates and PE Ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios, and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

According to this valuation analysis, CLX is slightly undervalued.

If CLX continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years earnings growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

If CLX continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years earnings growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

If CLX continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years book value growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If CLX continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years total equity growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

According to CLX’s typical PE ratio relation to the S&P 500's PE Ratio, CLX is undervalued.

If CLX continues with a growth average as forecasted by analysts, then the stock is overpriced.

This analysis shows an average valuation of around $192 per share versus its current price of about $188, this would indicate that Clorox Co. is slightly undervalued.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

According to the facts, Clorox Co. could use improvement with its debt to equity, but overall, it uses its borrowing capacity conservatively. Its current ratio is also sufficient since it has enough cash to cover current liabilities.

Other fundamentals are rock solid, including Gross Margins, ROE, ROIC, and EPS.

The dividend situation is better than average as the company pays a decent dividend that has been steadily increasing over the past 5 years.

Lastly, this analysis shows that the stock is slightly undervalued.

When considering long-term performance of Clorox vs. the S&P 500 standard benchmark, the chart below is revealing. Clorox appears to be fairly recession-resistant as compared with the more volatile S&P 500 during the 2008 economic crisis and the March 2020 Coronavirus recession. Otherwise, Clorox follows along with or slightly underperforms against the benchmark in most other times. In more recent years, Clorox has also had more volatility, which presents opportunities to buy in valleys and sell at peaks for some quicker swing trade situations. Or for the long-term investor, it seems to be a solid hold to steadily build wealth.

Predicted Growth

Over the next five years, the analysts that follow this company are expecting it to grow earnings at an average annual rate of 5.07%. This year, analysts are forecasting an earnings increase of 13.5% over last year. Analysts expect earnings decrease next year of -32.4% over this year's forecasted earnings” (Source: Forecast Earnings Growth)

If you invest today, with analysts’ forecasts, you might expect about 5% growth per year. Plus, we’ll add the current 2.35% forward dividend. This brings the annual return to around 7.35.

Here is an alternative scenario based on CLX’s past earnings growth. During the past 10 and 5-year periods, the average EPS growth rate was about 6.2% and 8.3%, respectively. Plus, the average 5-year dividend yield was about 2.42%. So, we’re at a total return of 8.62 % to 10.72%.

But when considering cash flow growth over the past 10 and 5 years, the growth has been 10.6% and 16.3%, respectively. Plus, the average 5-year dividend yield would give us a total return of 13.02% to 18.72%. Therefore, considering an average of these returns, our annual return could likely be around 11.6%.

If considering actual past results of Clorox Co, which includes affected share prices, and long-term dividend yields, the story is a bit different. Here are the actual 10 and 5-year return results.

10 Year Return Results if Invested in CLX:

Initial Investment Date: 4/26/2011

End Date: 4/26/2021

Cost per Share: $68.56

End Date Price: $187.62

Total Dividends Received: $33.04

Total Return: 222.14%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 12%

5 Year Return Results if Invested in CLX:

Initial Investment Date: 4/26/2016

End Date: 4/26/2021

Cost per Share: $123.76

End Date Price: $187.82

Total Dividends Received: $19.20

Total Return: 67.28%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 11%

From these actual scenarios, we have produced results from 11% to 12%. This is right in-line with the average estimated future returns that I calculated of 11.6%.

I feel that if you’re a long-term patient investor and believer in CLX, and its existing main products (household cleaners and disinfectants), you could expect CLX to provide you with around at least 7% in a bad year and more likely 11% to 12% in regular years.

As a comparison, the S&P 500’s average return from 1928 – 2014 is about 10%. So, in a typical scenario with CLX, you could expect to earn a similar return result as compared with an S&P 500 index fund.

Plus, you have the advantage of Clorox’s recession resistant attributes and a growing line of diversified products including “cleaning supplies, laundry care, trash bags, cat litter, charcoal, food dressings, water-filtration products, and natural personal-care products. In addition, the firm’s portfolio includes Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, SOS, Tilex, Kingsford, Fresh Step, Glad, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, Brita, and Burt’s Bees.”

For me, the choice is certain. I would take an objective look at this company and realize that Clorox is a chance to own an ever-popular household name with excellent long-term fundamentals and loyal customers who demand its products.

It’s not all roses though. The current situation for Clorox is bright, mostly aided by the company being in the right place at the right time (during a viral pandemic, it pays to be a seller of sanitation products). However, analysts who cover the company are painting a dim picture for next year’s forecasted growth of -32.4%.

I personally feel that Clorox’s product demand will decrease as the pandemic is reined in. But I also realize that Clorox is no longer just a bleach company and it is diversified enough to pull through the next couple years without suffering too much of a setback. The demand might not be as aggressive, but its staple household products will continue to be in regular demand as usual to keep the company chugging along just fine. If I’m able to buy up some Clorox stock at a discounted price, then count me in.