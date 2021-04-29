Strategies For Thriving In An 'Adapt Or Die' Post-COVID-19 World

Apr. 29, 2021 10:11 AM ET1 Like
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.45K Followers

Summary

  • Wealth management firms are notoriously slow at adapting new technology to their operations.
  • Building your roster with the right type of clients for you is important.
  • Before we opened our doors, we believed that establishing a brand presence in our community would be vital, and it's proving to be true.

Business Leaders Brainstorming with Notes
Photo by adamkaz/E+ via Getty Images

By James Chapman

Welcome to the Advisor Insights series, your ongoing opportunity to gain fresh perspectives and insights on a range of financial topics from guest bloggers at established financial advisory firms. Today we spoke with James Chapman, Wealth Advisor and Chief Innovation Officer, at Clearwater Capital Partners, an independent wealth management firm serving individual and institutional clients across the United States.

WisdomTree: "Adapt or die" has never been more relevant than it is today. What do you see as the short- and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on the wealth management industry?

Chapman: Wealth management firms are notoriously slow at adapting new technology to their operations. You've seen those businesses with the Post-it notes all over the room. Those are the firms that endured more of a breakdown when COVID-19 hit, and many are still playing catch-up. But the ones that had integrated tech early and could bring virtual services into the pandemic, they adapted pretty seamlessly. At Clearwater Capital, we closed our doors one day, opened our laptops the next and it was pretty much business as usual.

Long term, COVID's really accelerated overall client willingness to go virtual. There's no substitute for the in-person handshake, of course, and there never will be. But even clients who might've been reluctant to embrace a virtual meeting-particularly the older generation of clients-even they've become okay with leaning-in on tech. Now we hear things like, "No problem, we zoom all the time with our grandkids!" As more clients increasingly get on board, firms are realizing how much more they can accomplish using technology.

WisdomTree: Even tech-savvy firms like yours must have been pushed to make some changes.

Chapman: Sure. Before COVID-19, I think every firm had things they knew they wanted to do, but never got around to because they were focused on serving clients every day. You know, the shoemaker's children. In our case, it was building out our webcasts. When the lockdowns came, we suddenly realized, "Man, it's now or never." And it was a blessing. Now we reach a far wider audience by bringing things like our annual symposium to a wider universe of prospects.

WisdomTree: Besides upping their tech game, what do you think wealth management firms should focus on to stay competitive?

Chapman: There are things that should never change. I'd say, be obsessive about your hiring. When we interview, we have two absolute non-negotiables. Character, and competency. Think about it. The smartest person you've ever met may not be trustworthy. The nicest person may not have the chops to be a full-time advisor to wealthy clientele. We want the sharp people who are intrinsically driven to do what's best for their clients, not themselves. Doing what's right always comes back to you in the long run. We can attest that you'll always be rewarded when that's your focus.

WisdomTree: Do you bring a similar discipline to client acquisition and service?

Chapman: Building your roster with the right type of clients for you is important. We've been blessed to work with many great companies like WisdomTree, but as an independent firm, we don't have allegiance to a particular provider. So we never begin work for a client with a product in mind, and try to fit that product into their situation. To advisors out there with that same flexibility, I'd say, flip that model upside down. We do it using an approach internally called "C3." It's a simple process you can apply to every potential new client, and it's all about finding the right fit for both parties.

C3 means clarity, conviction and commitment. We start with what the client is trying to accomplish, and what they have to work with. That provides the clarity. The second C, conviction, is about identifying the right solutions to recommend given the situation. The third C is commitment, and that's about getting the client to commit fully to the investment strategy and financial plan. That's different from the typical wealth management paradigm, but it might be ideal for other firms that share our mindset. We understand it may not work for every potential client you talk to, but we're good with that. Everyone can't be a good fit for everyone else.

WisdomTree: Successful wealth management firms always go through growing pains. How would you recommend pushing through them?

Chapman: We're the poster example of the industry's growth trajectory. When any firm hits the $500-$600 million mark, it becomes a hockey stick in terms of AUM growth, and that's typically due to the size of household income increasing. We've navigated that by focusing on making sure our advice model continues to be scalable. Growth cannot come at the expense of your service model.

WisdomTree: Can you share any insights you gained during that growth-maybe something our advisor readers wouldn't expect?

Chapman: Before we opened our doors, we believed that establishing a brand presence in our community would be vital, and it's proving to be true. My insight is, if you want to be relevant in your community, find a way to be relevant to your community. In our case, that's quite literally meant putting our money where our mouth is from day one. Throughout our 15 years, a fixed percentage of our top-line revenue has gone directly into our foundation, Clearwater Capital Foundation.

Now, having a visible philanthropic effort is obviously fantastic from a community awareness standpoint. What you might not expect is how your giving efforts can strengthen your client relationships. Being able to stand alongside a client and magnify the impact of their gifting, by supporting a cause that's important to them personally, that's super exciting for both parties.

WisdomTree: That sounds like a great tool for employee retention as well.

Chapman: That's absolutely right. It's one thing to tell your people you support them. It's another to ask exactly how you can help them make a difference in their own communities, and then follow through on it. So at the end of the year when they hand their gift to the organization they support, they're able to increase the difference they make because of their being part of the Clearwater Capital Team. You know how much pride that gives them? Around our office, a common topic of discussion at the holidays is, "Hey, what did you do with foundation match grant this year?" It really does strengthen your team's loyalty and create a community of stewardship.

I purposely chose the word "stewardship," because we tell every client that half our existence is about helping them be a good steward of the wealth they've created or benefited from. With the Clearwater Capital Foundation, we need to be good stewards of our relationship with those families and our good fortune to be working with them.

WisdomTree: So if you were advising a peer on starting a wealth management firm, what would be the top hits on your list? Would good corporate citizenship be vital?

Chapman: Given that everyone comes to the table with different strengths, I think it's hard to prescribe a list. One thing is undeniable, though. If you take care of your community, your community will take care of you. That's what we've seen. Now, it's hard to say if the chicken or the egg came first-is our firm's success because we put the community first, or can we put the community first because our firm's been successful? I don't know. I hate to sound clichéd, but we believe if you do what's right for the person you choose to serve, in turn that ends up serving you best.

Important Risks Related to this Article

This material contains the opinions of the author, which are subject to change, and should not be considered or interpreted as a recommendation to participate in any particular trading strategy, or deemed to be an offer or sale of any investment product, and it should not be relied on as such.

Unless expressly stated otherwise, the opinions, interpretations or findings expressed herein do not necessarily represent the views of WisdomTree or any of its affiliates.

WisdomTree makes no representation as to the suitability of any advisor, including the advisor providing this information, and WisdomTree does not endorse, recommend or guarantee the services of any advisor, including the advisor providing this information. WisdomTree urges each investor to carefully evaluate any advisor whom such investor may consider hiring, and such investor is responsible for monitoring the advisor's investment performance, fees and all other aspects of such relationship. WisdomTree will not supervise or monitor the advisor's activities or an investor's account, nor is WisdomTree responsible for the selection or performance of an investor's investments.

WisdomTree has no discretionary authority or control with respect to how any advisor manages an investor's investment assets. WisdomTree disclaims any responsibility or liability for any damages arising from an investor's decision to engage the services of an advisor, and encourages each investor hiring an advisor to ask about the advisor's relationship with WisdomTree and whether it has any arrangements with WisdomTree or its affiliates (such as the opportunity to provide information on WisdomTree's website), which may cause the advisor to recommend WisdomTree ETFs over other investments.

WisdomTree and Foreside Fund Services, LLC, are not affiliated with the entities mentioned.

James Chapman, Wealth Advisor and Chief Innovation Officer of Clearwater Capital Partners

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.45K Followers
WisdomTree launched its first ETFs in June of 2006, and is currently the industry's fifth largest ETF provider. The WisdomTree Seeking Alpha profile will feature content by some of our leading analysts including: Luciano Siracusano: Luciano Siracusano is WisdomTree's Chief Investment Strategist and Head of Sales. He is the co-creator with CEO Jonathan Steinberg of WisdomTree's patented Indexing methodology and has led the firm's sales force since 2008. Luciano is a regular guest on CNBC and FOX Business, and speaks frequently on ETFs, indexing and global financial markets. A former equity analyst at ValueLine, Luciano began his career as a speechwriter for former New York Governor Mario Cuomo and HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros. He graduated from Columbia University with a B.A. in Political Science in 1987. Jeremy Schwartz: As WisdomTree’s Director of Research, Jeremy Schwartz offers timely ideas and timeless wisdom on a bi-monthly basis. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Jeremy was Professor Jeremy Siegel's head research assistant and helped with the research and writing of Stocks for the Long Run and The Future for Investors. He is also the co-author of the Financial Analysts Journal paper “What Happened to the Original Stocks in the S&P 500?” and the Wall Street Journal article “The Great American Bond Bubble.” Christopher Gannatti: Christopher Gannatti began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in December 2010, working directly with Jeremy Schwartz, CFA®, Director of Research. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Christopher came to WisdomTree from Lord Abbett, where he worked for four and a half years as a Regional Consultant. Rick Harper: Rick Harper serves as the Head of Fixed Income and Currency for WisdomTree Asset Management, where he oversees fixed income and currency products developed through our collaborations with the BNY Mellon Corporation and Western Asset Management. Rick has over 19 years investment experience in strategy and portfolio management positions at prominent investment firms. Prior to joining WisdomTree in 2007, Rick held senior level strategist roles with RBC Dain Rauscher, Bank One Capital Markets, ETF Advisors, and Nuveen Investments. Bradley Krom: Bradley Krom joined WisdomTree as a member of the Fixed Income and Currency team in December 2010. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on currency and fixed income markets, as well as analyzing existing and new fund strategies. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Bradley served as a senior trader on a proprietary trading desk at TransMarket Group. Tripp Zimmerman, Research Analyst Tripp Zimmerman began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in February 2013. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Tripp worked for TD Ameritrade as a fixed income specialist. Tripp also worked for Wells Fargo Advisors, TIAA-CREF and Evergreen Investments in various investment related roles. Tripp graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a dual degree in Economics and Philosophy. Tripp is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Jonathan Steinberg, CEO Prior to establishing WisdomTree, Jonathan founded, and served as Chairman and CEO of Individual Investor Group, Inc. From 1998 to 2004, he held the role of Editor-in-Chief of Individual Investor and Ticker magazines. Before his entrepreneurial accomplishments, Jonathan was an Analyst in the Mergers & Acquisitions division at Bear Stearns & Co. He attended The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and is the author of Midas Investing, published by Random House in 1996. Zach Hascoe, Capital Markets Zach Hascoe began at WisdomTree in August 2010, and works directly with David Abner, Head of Capital Markets. The Capital Markets group is involved in all aspects of the WisdomTree ETFs including product development, helping to seed and bring new products to market, as well as trading strategies and best execution strategies for the client base. Zach works closely with the trading and liquidity community and does analytics on ETF baskets and the capital markets. He is a frequent contributor to the WisdomTree blog on topics related to the capital markets, liquidity, structure and best execution. In addition, he manages the hedge fund relationships for the firm. Zach received a B.A. from Bucknell University and was Captain of the Bucknell Tennis Team.
Follow
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.