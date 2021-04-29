Tao Value Q1 2021 Letter

Summary

  • I typically hold 10 to 15 instruments, with each position consisting between 5-10% of the portfolio. My typical holding period is 1 to 3 years, with special situation and distressed ideas on the short side, and great operations ideas on the long side.
  • For the quarter ended March 31st, 2021, Tao Value recorded a return of +3.96%, compared to +4.88% of MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI).
  • Our top contributors this quarters are Futu Holdings (FUTU), YY (YY), and Alphabet (GOOG).

Below is my letter for 2021 Q1, in which I shared my thoughts concerning Chinese education businesses and commented on new positions of Tianli Education (1773.HK), TAL Education (TAL) & Futu Holdings (FUTU).

Tao Value Q1 2021 Letter April 27, 2021
