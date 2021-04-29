The Role Of Active ETFs In Income Portfolios

Photo by primeimages/E+ via Getty Images

This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free triallers on 13-Apr. - any pricing is as of that date.

The current market environment of low asset yields creates asymmetric risk/reward for those income investors who primarily tend to use CEFs for their allocations. Low excess yields generated by the CEF wrapper, high fees as a proportion of underlying yields and relatively large drawdowns combine to challenge the risk/reward of an all-CEF portfolio.

In this article we take a look at whether active credit ETFs can provide attractive options in this environment for income portfolios. Though ETFs are very different from CEFs, active ETFs share the active management mandate with CEFs. And because the potential incremental pickup from alpha is now worth more in relative terms due to low overall yields, active management is an increasingly attractive feature of income funds. At the same time ETFs provide a better measure of risk control along with moderate fees. Finally, overall yield compression has decreased the opportunity cost of moving from CEFs to ETFs as the additional yield that CEFs are able to generate over unleveraged funds has greatly diminished.

Our main takeaways are, first, that the current market environment of low and stable yields and tight discounts is particularly challenging for CEFs relative to open-end funds and, secondly, active ETFs provide an attractive option in the open-end fund space, sharing active management with mutual funds but at a much lower fee level and with better risk control due to the lack of leverage or the discount dynamic. The point here is not to suggest a wholesale move from CEFs to open-end funds but, rather, a marginal reallocation that supports the resilience of a given income portfolio without much potential return give-up.

Key Features Of The Income Investment Landscape

It won't come as a surprise to income investors that underlying asset yields are at record lows - the chart below shows the yield of the BofA High Yield Corporate Bond Index. The recent rise in Treasury yields has been mostly soaked up by tighter credit spreads.

Source: FRED

The question of what to do about low asset yields remains important and, one, to which there is no single answer. There are a number of potential solutions that we have explored on the service. For instance, one option is to seek out sectors that remain attractive - not a whole lot of those left - CLO mezz funds and mREIT preferreds still have one foot in the ring. Another are pinned-to-par preferreds which trade at higher yields than "they should" as their prices can't rise much further due to an increasingly negative yield-to-call. Yet another are securities with a "complexity premium" - wrapped or high liquidation preference preferreds that we will explore in a separate article. And another option is to just go for it and buy funds firmly in the low-quality space with an overweight in CCC-rated credit assets.

A totally different approach is to take some chips off the table and recognize that the opportunity cost of not being in higher-octane securities is the lowest it has been in a long time. If we limit the analysis to the CEF vs. ETF allocation spectrum, we need to explore both the risk and reward parts of the equation.

For the reward part of the equation we need to look at both underlying asset yields and discounts. One way to conceptualize how attractive CEFs are vs. ETFs is to consider how much additional yield they can generate over and above their portfolio yields. The chart below proxies this by looking at the credit rating profile of the average high-yield CEF along current yields for those ratings.

Source: Systematic Income

The answer is that the typical high-yield CEF generates only about 0.6% above its portfolio yield which is primarily due to the fact that there's only so much additional yield that CEFs can generate net of fees when they start off with low yields to begin with. In other words, most of the additional yield generated by the CEF leverage (orange sections) goes back to fund managers and leverage providers (green and red sections).

Source: Systematic Income

The other side of the reward part of the equation are CEF discounts. The chart below shows that the average CEF discount is pushing up against seven-year tights so CEFs look on the expensive side here.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

And so while the reward for being in CEFs is on the low side, the risk part of the equation has not diminished. Market drawdowns are a fact of life, and CEFs, due to their leverage and discount dynamic, tend to boast drawdowns that are significantly higher than that of open-end funds. The following chart shows this for the preferreds sector which is not at all unusual in this regard.

Source: Systematic Income Strategic Allocation Tool

Some investors have a cavalier attitude about drawdowns but they present a real risk to long-term returns and hence how much sustainable income an investor's portfolio can generate. Larger drawdowns exacerbate behavioral dynamics, making it difficult for investors to hold on to their investments and increasing the likelihood of selling low and buying back high. They also create the risk of deleveraging - something we saw very clearly in 2020 as many CEFs deleveraged and locked in permanent capital losses for investors. Larger drawdowns also make it difficult to take advantage of attractive opportunities elsewhere since a larger drawdown makes less capital available to reallocate to something else.

One advantage of being in CEFs is retaining the benefit of active management while using the fund's discount to offset the high management fees of CEFs that mutual funds don't provide (mutual funds have similarly high fees but they don't trade at discounts and hence are unable to provide a subsidy to the management fee).

This combination of features makes it difficult for investors to forego CEFs. One potential answer to this - active ETFs. These funds have significantly lower fees than CEFs so the subsidized CEF fee post discount is typically still larger than the fee of the ETF and they also provide active management. The leverage of the CEF does generate additional yield but that excess yield is relatively small now given low underlying yields so there's only so much leverage can do net of fees. CEFs do have higher distribution rates, but those rates, even if fully covered, are typically based off income yields which overstate portfolio yields and it is portfolio yields, not distribution rates, which ultimately drive investor wealth. Overall, this means that CEF investors have to bear the discount risk and leverage risk for a historically small benefit - not a very attractive place to be.

A Look At Individual Sectors

In this section we take a look at the individual sectors and see how active ETFs stack up. In an earlier article we made the point that open-end funds compare favorably to CEFs in a stable and low yield market environment in terms of overall performance. Here, we dig a bit further and look at performance of passive versus active ETFs across a few different income sectors.

We pick the four-year timeframe for comparison for a few reasons. First, it's better than three years as it's slightly longer and it's not five years because credit yields were still very elevated in the first half of 2016 due to the energy crash which would skew the results in favor of longer duration and lower quality funds (though the effect cannot be entirely removed).

In the Limited Duration sector active ETFs (green bars) have performed relatively well with majority in the top half of performers, particularly after accounting for a relatively stronger credit profile. The outperformers in the sector either skew toward lower quality such as the top two performers or to longer duration such as the next two top-performing passive ETFs. The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) with a 0.36% fee and an 80% investment-grade mandate looks well positioned across the sector. The fund's 1.3% distribution yield is not going to knock anyone's socks off but it might have a role to play for those investors who want to maintain a reserve of high-quality dry powder. The fund had a drawdown of about 8% in 2020 versus an average of 35% for sector CEFs.

Source: Systematic Income

In the Multi-Sector space, active ETFs have done well with all four passive ETFs in the bottom half of the chart though the comparison is somewhat skewed as some of the active funds have an equity sleeve as well. The best-performing funds in the sector are those with some equity exposure. Given low prevailing yields, investors with a constructive market view may want to maintain some equity exposure in order to participate in a reflationary market cycle. The actively-managed fund of ETFs SPDR SSGA Income Allocation ETF (INKM) has about a 32% equity allocation and a 3.82% trailing-twelve month yield. The fund had a 29% drawdown in 2020 vs. 41% for the average sector CEF.

A lower volatility option is the PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) with an 11% drawdown in 2020 and a 2.4% fund yield-to-maturity.

Source: Systematic Income

The High-Yield corporate bond sector is mixed - a number of "risk factor" passive funds like the top 3 in the chart have done well, particularly, those focused on the fallen angel dynamic and are worth a look, such as the iShares Fallen Angels Bond ETF (FALN) which is the top performer and the cheapest of the trio as well. In the active camp we like the JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (JPHY) which is a lower volatility fund with a fee that is actually below that of the passive ETF average. Though it has lagged the overall sector, the performance differential in the bottom two-thirds of the sector is very small.

Source: Systematic Income

There's only one active ETF in the preferreds sector that made it through the entire analysis window, though there are three overall in the sector by our count. The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is one we have highlighted before and it remains attractive, not only due to its strong performance and active management but also exposure to institutional preferreds which ETF investors and individual preferreds holders are probably underweight.

Source: Systematic Income

Takeaways

In a market environment of low and stable / rising yields, open-end funds can be attractive options over CEFs due to their relatively comparable performance in such an environment as well as much better risk control. Within the open-end fund space, active ETFs can provide some of the benefits of CEFs, such as active management, without their potential downsides, such as low excess yield, large drawdowns and potential deleveragings. A marginal allocation to active ETFs in the current market environment can provide a drier powder allocation without giving up on active management or performance.