Photo by MikeMareen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) reports earnings Thursday. Analysts expect revenue of $6.74 billion and EPS of $2.09. The revenue estimate implies a high-single-digit percentage decline sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Veklury Could Remain A Catalyst

Prior to the pandemic, I was bearish on Gilead's revenue growth and the company's ability to add scale via M&A activity. The pandemic may have given the company new life. Veklury, its COVID-19 treatment, has provided a strong catalyst for Gilead. It may have masked other problems at the company. In Q4 Gilead generated revenue of $7.3 billion, up 13% Q/Q and up 26% Y/Y. This was gaudy growth for a company of Gilead's size.

HIV product sales were $4.3 billion, down 6% Q/Q. Revenue for Truvada and Atripla fell by a combined $438 million due to a loss of exclusivity ("LOE"). This more than offset the $180 million sales increase from Biktarvy. Teva (TEVA) launched generic versions of Atripla and the pre-exposure prophylaxis ("PrEP") therapy, Truvada. They could fall further once Teva's generic offerings become more accepted in the marketplace.

Gilead reported $478 million in revenue from Descovy, down 6% Q/Q. Descovy for PrEP had generated revenue growth in Q1 2020 before the pandemic materialized. After the economy reopens, its growth could resume. Descovy for PrEP represented 11% of total HIV revenue during the quarter.

HCV revenue of $423 million fell 9% sequentially. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a decline in patient starts, while discounts hurt average selling price. Cell Therapy revenue of $163 million rose in the double-digit percentage range, driven by the launch of Tecartus in Q3. Veklury was a catalyst again, generating revenue of $1.9 billion, more than double Q3 results. From October to January, an outsized number of patients hospitalized were treated with Veklury:

In the United States alone, hospitalizations quadrupled between October and January, and approximately one out of every two patients hospitalized in the US are being treated with Veklury today. We're grateful that Veklury is able to play such an important role in getting patients out of the hospital faster, five days on average based on the NIAID ACTT-1 trial, especially as many parts of the world struggle with hospital capacity.

Veklury's performance came amid advice from the World Health Organization ("WHO") that doctors not recommend Veklury pursuant to COVID-19. I previously assumed the emergence of vaccines from Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA) could reduce hospitalizations related to COVID-19, thus reducing the need for Veklury. That may not be the case. While the U.S. is getting vaccinated, the world is getting vaccinated at a much slower pace. According to a Kaiser Family Foundation report, more than 40% of adults in the world will not be vaccinated unless wealthy countries redistribute doses. If COVID-19 is allowed to linger, then there may still be a need for Veklury to treat those infected until the entire world is vaccinated.

Gilead's gross margin of 81%, down from 83% in Q3. Gross margin may have been impacted by Veklury, which represented 26% of total revenue, up from 13% in Q3. Gross profit on a dollar basis was $6.0 billion, up 11% Q/Q. R&D costs were $1.4 billion, up 23 Q/Q. Gilead has been leveraging R&D capabilities of acquisition targets. The rise in R&D costs in Q4 may have been an anomaly. SG&A costs were $1.7 billion, up 56% Q/Q, likely due to strong sales of Veklury.

EBITDA of $3.1 billion fell 11% Q/Q, but rose 40% Y/Y. The sequential decline was due to spikes in SG&A and R&D costs. The annual increase was due to the emergence of Veklury. Management has proven the ability to pull levers like cutting R&D or SG&A costs. Such levers could keep the bottom line robust even if Veklury sales fall off.

Gilead's M&A Prowess Is Questionable...

Gilead solidified its reputation as a savvy acquirer of late-state biotech companies with its 2011 acquisition of Pharmasett. Frothy financial markets have made it difficult for the company to make acquisitions and achieve an acceptable return on capital. Recent deals have delivered uncertain results, in my opinion. Gilead invested $10 billion into Galapagos (GLPG) for a major equity stake. The partnership put a dent in Gilead's liquidity.

In October, Gilead completed its acquisition of Immunomedics, whose Trodelvy has demonstrated strong efficacy with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. The deal cost $21 billion or about 15x Trodelvy's 2024 projected revenue. Gilead recently won FDA accelerated approval for Trodelvy in urothelial cancer, which was a positive development. However, it could take years for Gilead to achieve an acceptable return for its Trodelvy deal.

Gilead's acquisitions have fit its oncology strategy, but have hurt liquidity. The company had less than $8 billion in cash at year-end, down from $26 billion in 2019. The company has less dry powder for future deals. Once Veklury's sales growth subsides, it could be difficult for Gilead to offset it with revenue from new deals.

But Its Cash Flow Is Not

I was previously concerned that the debt taken on for new deals would hurt Gilead's credit metrics. Veklury's emergence has spiked revenue EBITDA and cash flow and helped keep credit metrics from ballooning. Free cash flow ("FCF") was $7.5 billion versus $8.3 billion in the year-earlier period. Gilead's debt was $31 billion, up from about $25 billion in the year-earlier period. Debt/EBITDA was 2.8x, slightly up from 2.5x in the year-earlier period.

The company has taken on more debt for deals, yet revenue and earnings have not really materialized from such deals. Veklury's emergence has kept credit metrics from ballooning, while Gilead could generate future growth from Trodelvy and its relationship with Galapagos.

Conclusion

GILD is down over 15% Y/Y. I rate the stock a hold.