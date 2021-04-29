Photo by magicmine/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction: What is Iterum Therapeutics?

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:ITRM) is a small late-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing Sulopenem, their lead and sole therapeutic for urinary tract and intra-abdominal infections. Sulopenem is a potent thiopenem antibiotic in-licensed from Pfizer (PFE) that submitted an NDA for uUTI patients with quinolone non-susceptible infections to the FDA with an advisory committee date of June 2, 2021, which was announced in April 2021 by the FDA as postponed due to more time needed for reviewal. A new date has not been set yet.

Founded in 2015, Iterum has reached a minimal market cap of $222M, $0 in revenues, and large net losses of -$52M, but sufficient cash for operations. Their NDA for Sulopenem has already been submitted, but it isn't without its fair share of risk due to its other indication failures. Iterum is really in a unique position with its NDA meeting expected on July 25, 2021, being life or death for this single-therapeutic biotech that really has no backup options. The following report will aim to concisely outline the potential if Sulopenem is successful as well as the complications associated with its NDA.

Products/Pipeline

Iterum Therapeutics' sole candidate Sulopenem was being tested in 3 simultaneous Phase 3 trials, but from 2019-2020 Iterum announced that the Phase 3 trials were all met with disappointing results. For uncomplicated urinary tract infections ("uUTI"), the company met its statistical non-inferiority endpoint to SOC, but only for patients with quinolone non-susceptible infections, a smaller subset of the broader uUTI market. This was still sufficient for them to file an NDA on this indication in 2020. For complicated UTI ("cUTI"), Sulopenem didn't meet its primary Phase 3 endpoint and was subsequently deprioritized to uUTI and potentially postponed till a later stage. Lastly, for the complicated intra-abdominal infections ("cIAI"), Sulopenem also didn't meet its Phase 3 primary endpoint by a thin margin and was also subsequently deprioritized.

After filing its NDA for uUTI due to quinolone non-susceptible pathogens in the 2H 2020, Iterum expected to get a target action review date on July 25, 2021, but the advisory committee required before was announced in April 2021 as postponed until the FDA has time to review the submitted clinical package.

Management

Iterum has been led by CEO Corey Fishman since its founding in 2015. Before Iterum, Mr. Fishman served for 5-years as CFO and COO of Durata Therapeutics. Notable achievements for Fishman at Durata were the successful raising of capital including its IPO and secondary offering. He also led the company's negotiation and sale to Actavis, which may be the plan for Iterum if their therapeutic is approved. Before Durata, he was CFO at Ganic Pharmaceuticals and held various leadership roles including as CFO at Medpointe Healthcare. His specialties include finance, administration, portfolio optimization, manufacturing, and strategy. His finance background in restructuring, raising capital, and strategy make him also very useful for Iterum's current situation which requires the above skillsets. He also sat on the boards of various acquired companies including Momenta Pharmaceuticals and BioSpecifics Technology Corporation.

Financial position

Iterum is in a strong financial position with cash of $17M as of FYE 2020 and an additional +$74.3M in cash from Feb. 2021 financings outlining funding through the first half of 2023. Total debt is at $48M with short-term liabilities equivalent to $3M. If Sulopenem is successful initially it could result in peak sales of ~$200M-$400M within 5-years, but analysts forecast the >$300M number won't be met until 2026-2027. Profitability is also not expected until Sulopenem ramps up (if approved) which creates EPS targets in 2025 at $0.16/share and 2026 at $0.63/share. Iterum's "going concern" is no longer questioned after the Feb. financings and investors should focus on the July NDA meeting if it occurs as expected.

Risk discussion

Iterum's lead therapeutic Sulopenem certainly possesses the right sub-indication, but the addressable market is quite small, a drop from block-buster expectations a year ago. The FDA has postponed the advisory committee meeting expected in June 2021 which may affect the target action date which potentially creates a delay which may cause further short-term downside. If Sulopenem is approved, there may be significant upside for the company in the triple-digit mark, but if not approved it would signal very drastic losses for investors beyond your typical biotech losses. Given, Sulopenem is Iterum's only therapeutic and it was in-licensed from Pfizer, any failure of Sulopenem here may not be recoverable within any reasonable time frame.

Investment thesis

Iterum is in a complicated situation with a potentially lucrative drug for uUTI and potentially expanded indications thereafter and enough cash to continue moving, but three failed Phase 3 trials don't bring in a lot of hope, especially because this lead therapeutic was licensed from Pfizer and is the sole lifeblood of Iterum. The sub-indication outlined for Sulopenem certainly reduces potential sales, but statistical non-inferiority is a strong approval point alongside barely performing below on the broader indications which makes the author believe that it is likely to be approved with reduced market potential. In summary, the author projects Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) as a risky "hold" and if successful with Sulopenem's NDA, a 1-year conservative price target of $2.00 (+61% upside).

Pipeline & partnerships (expanded)

Lead and Sole Candidate(1): Sulopenem

Iterum Therapeutics' sole and lead therapeutic is Sulopenem, the first oral penem available in the US and the first only oral and IV branded penem globally. Penems belong to the class of antibiotics known as ß-lactam antibiotics (e.g. penicillin). Iterum's drug Sulopenem is a potent thiopenem antibiotic administered intravenously which targets gram-negative bacteria which cause UTIs and IAIs. Iterum has developed Sulopenem from its original in-licensing form (from Pfizer) to a new oral tablet known as Sulopenem etzadroxil-probenecid which could unlock new avenues of treatment, but the short-term investor focus should be on the Phase 3 trials' results.

Initiated in 3Q 2018, Iterum's three Phase 3 trials (designed based on FDA/EMA meetings) were run under SPA agreements simultaneously for Sulopenem covering uUTI (SURE-1) in a non-inferiority study against oral ciprofloxacin, cUTI (SURE-2) in a non-inferiority study comparing IV Sulopenem followed by oral Sulopenem against IV ertapenem followed by oral ciprofloxacin, and lastly cIAI (SURE-3) in a non-inferiority study comparing IV Sulopenem followed by oral Sulopenem to IV ertapenem followed by a combination of oral ciprofloxacin and oral metronidazole in adults with cIAI. All three trials failed to meet primary non-inferiority endpoints due in part to higher rates of asymptomatic bacteriuria in certain groups.

However, in the uUTI trial, there was a subpopulation of patients with baseline pathogens resistant to quinolones where Sulopenem achieved its primary endpoint of superiority to ciprofloxacin. This is what has prompted Iterum to still file in 4Q 2020 an NDA, but for this subpopulation treating uUTI patients with a quinolone non-susceptible pathogen, a still ~$6.5B market, albeit lesser than the ~$15B anticipated to be included.

The application was accepted in 1Q 2021 and was designated as priority review and assigned an initial PDUFA date of review for oral Sulopenem of July 25, 2021, with an advisory meeting scheduled for June 2, 2021, but this has changed. On April 8, 2021, Iterum was informed by the FDA that they need more time to review the materials provided for Sulopenem etzadroxil/probenecid (oral form), and therefore the advisory committee meeting planned for June 2, 2021, has been postponed which may postpone the target action date. The new date has not been set yet. This doesn't mean there is any major flaw in the drug, but investors will have to wait longer than expected for this critical catalyst.

For more information on updates regarding the science and priorities of the therapeutic line, please see the Iterum's 2020 10-K or the April 2021 Corporate Presentation.

Valuation

It is always quite difficult to value a loss-making company with price/sales multiples quite flawed and typical negative EPSs until a certain date. In Iterum's case, analysts expect profitability by 2025 which allows for the valuation with industry-standard PE multiples of 20-25x. This outlines a +200% upside by 2025 and a +900% upside by 2026 with analyst EPS targets causing the most fluctuation in the model. It does become clear though that if Iterum is successful in its 2H 2021 NDA, there are plenty of upsides and this model showcases that with fiscal responsibility, the company could achieve profitability much sooner and provide more substantial upside for investors. This may require further dilutive stock raises (even after Feb. financings) following the approval as the company will need to cover marketing and infrastructural expenses for commercialization or tap deeper into their Pfizer partnership to whom they already owe potential royalties.

Conclusion

To conclude, it seems now investors will be managing a waiting game until a new advisory committee date is set by the FDA. It does become clear though that the upside is quite strong given the drastic losses that occurred over the past 3-years from 3-failed indications. If Sulopenem is not successful, there will certainly be an unrecoverable loss of shareholder value due to this being the only potential indication and therapeutic in the short term for Iterum. The financial position of Iterum is quite strong now after February 2021 financings and thus there isn't a large concern over funding until after 1H 2023. If successful with Sulopenem, it may highlight the potential expansion in Sulopenem's indication list in later trials, but for now, the key factor is the FDA's response to the NDA set for uUTI patients with a quinolone non-susceptible pathogen which seems positive, but there are no guarantees with the FDA and its historically low approval rates.

In summary, the author projects Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) as a risky "hold" and if successful with Sulopenem's NDA, a 1-year conservative price target of $2.00 (+61% upside).