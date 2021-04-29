Photo by Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

While a lot of investors wanted to leave LendingClub (NYSE:LC) for dead last year, the fintech is now in a far better position progressing into 2021. The acquisition of Radius Bank was a game changer for the lagging financial stock. My investment thesis remains very bullish on LendingClub here around $15.

Growth Mode

Prior to COVID-19 shutdowns, LendingClub was back into growth mode, but the company could never really get the market excited about the opportunity ahead. The fintech had substantial financial assets entering the slowdown so the risk of any drastic outcome during a recession was substantially limited, yet the stock fell below $5.

The closing of the Radius Bank acquisition on February 1 completely changed the game. The fintech has reduced the cost of funds by ~300 basis points, reduced loan origination fees and allowed LendingClub to fund more consumer loans to generate a future interest income revenue stream.

In just two months after the Radius Bank deal closed, LendingClub blasted through Q1 estimates and crushed analyst revenue estimates by $17 million. A big part of the revenue guidance beat appears related to the $10.8 million of revenues from the acquired Radius loans.

Importantly though, LendingClub beat the loan origination guidance of $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion for the quarter and hit a total of $1.5 billion. Guidance for Q2 loan originations is a midpoint of $1.8 billion with a 2021 midpoint above $7.0 billion.

Source: LendingClub Q1'21 presentation

The surging loan originations as the company turns back on the marketing funnels will boost both Marketplace revenues and interest income. The company plans to keep ~20% of the consumer loans on the balance sheet to collect the attractive interest rates considering an average interest rate of 14% with the current funding rate of only 0.3%.

Source: LendingClub Q1'21 presentation

Revenues are set to surge in Q2 with an increases target of $135 million. Just the current loan base of $2.1 billion at a weighted-average interest rate of 4.8% would generate ~$25 million in quarterly revenues. With loan originations of $1.8 billion in the quarter, one should expect LendingClub to add around $360 million in additional consumer loans to the balance sheet to generate even higher revenues.

These additional loans also add MarketPlace revenues for the nearly $1.5 billion worth of loans sold to institutional investors. The company now projects 2021 revenues of $515 million for the year, which probably is low considering the majority of the boost appears related to adding Radius Bank loans to the revenue mix, considering the deal wasn't done when LendingClub originally provided guidance.

Cheap Stock

The stock was only worth $1.5 billion going into the Q1 earnings report despite Cathie Wood's ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) loading up on the stock. LendingClub had soared over $20 on the WallStreetBets short attack so maybe some confusion existed on whether one should really buy the stock up here around $15 after the big rally from $5 just a few short months ago.

The fintech guided up 2021 revenues to $515 million. Analysts already had 2023 revenue targets topping $1.1 billion with the indications that LendingClub could now fund more funds and offer new financial products with the addition of Radius Bank.

Pre-virus, LendingClub had already posted a quarter topping $200 million in revenues. Analysts had revenues targets of $800 million to $1 billion, so investors shouldn't shy away from the stock based on the current revenue boost. If anything, the revenue targets going out through 2023 only get the company back to previous expectations and don't build much upside into the business from having a national bank charter.

With the growth metrics being reported by LendingClub, the stock has the growth similar to recent hot IPO Upstart Holdings (UPST). LendingClub trades at a fraction of the multiple of Upstart at only 2x forward revenues.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that LendingClub is far too cheap here, especially considering the transformation to a digital bank marketplace. Investors need to look at the fintech under a new light and pay attention to the financial projections and analyst estimates while ignoring where the stock has come from over the last couple of years. At $15, the stock is still cheap.