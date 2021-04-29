Robots, Touchdowns And IoT - Interview With Vislink CEO Mickey Miller (Video)

Summary

  • 'Every industry will be reinvented in the next 10 years.'
  • CEO Mickey Miller came on board at Vislink just a couple months before Covid. How that reinforced the need for fundamental changes.
  • Bringing more products to market than in the last 5 years. Integrated partnerships across sectors.
  • Concrete improvements in efficiency. Better leverage of supply channels.
  • Focused patents around 3 key areas. Opportunistic dilution.

'Every industry will be reinvented in the next 10 years.' Mickey Miller came on board as CEO at Vislink (NASDAQ:VISL) in January 2020 - VISL had not fully integrated their acquisitions; they began to put in some fundamental changes then Covid hit. That made them better and reinforced the need to make even further changes. Profitability is an ethos - driving revenue to support platform while continuing R&D and innovation. 'When revenues are low, you see the problems.' Bringing more products to market than they have in last 5 years. Concrete improvements in efficiency. Better leverage of supply channels. More concentrated patent focus.

