Q1 GDP Report Shows A Boom Now, But A Mixed Picture For 2022

Introduction

As anticipated, Q1 GDP Boomed at +6.4% on an annualized rate. But the GDP report also includes several long leading indicators, which can tell us where the economy might be a year from now. Let's take a look.

The Boom has well and truly begun

All through the 2nd half of last year, I likened the economy to a drag racer whose engine was revving, but was stuck at the starter blocks until the light turned green. Well, with the advent of wide-scale vaccination, in Q1 the race was on.

On a nominal basis, GDP rose 6.4% in Q1. Even after inflation, however, real GDP rose +1.6%, except for the Q3 rebound last year the best showing since 2003:

On a longer-term basis, over the past 40 years, in addition to the above only 1983-84, and 4 quarters in the 1990s have shown more acceleration, as shown in the below graph which subtracts -1.6% from each quarter's change, so that the Q1 increase this year = 0:

Further, if GDP grows another 0.9% on an annualized basis, it will completely recover from its decline due to the pandemic:

All of this is good news. But it is in the rear view mirror. Where are we going to from here?

The GDP's long leading indicators are mixed

There are two long leading indicators in the GDP report: private residential fixed investment as a share of GDP, and corporate profits (deflated by unit labor costs). Because the latter are not reported until at least the first revision, which is due next month, in the interim I use proprietors' income, which has a slightly less reliable record, as a proxy.

Residential fixed investment (I.e., housing) as a share of GDP, whether measured on a nominal or real basis, increased in Q1:

Even in real terms (red), residential fixed investment was up 2.6% q/q as a share of GDP. This tells us housing will contribute positively to the overall economy in the next 12 to 18 months.

With proprietors' income, the story is different. Even in nominal terms without taking into account inflation, proprietors' income (blue in the graph below) declined -1.2% in Q1:

So far, as reported corporate profits from the S&P 500 are also showing a slight q/q decline:

This suggests that increased costs are taking a bite out of the bottom line for both large corporations and smaller proprietorships.

Conclusion: evidence of a mixed picture for 2022

In Q1 of this year, even with an upturn in interest rates, the consumer was back in full force. That included spending on new housing - which will prompt further spending by both the new homeowners and contractors in the year ahead. But businesses appear to be under some pressure. Whether that pressure translates into a reduction in loans or credit will next be shown in the Q1 Senior Loan Officer Survey, also a long leading indicator, due out in several weeks.