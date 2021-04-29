The Markets Shrugged At The Fed (Technically Speaking For 4/28) (Day Late)

Photo by primeimages/E+ via Getty Images

The Fed kept rates on hold. The central bank offered the following assessment of the US economy (emphasis added):

Amid progress on vaccinations and strong policy support, indicators of economic activity and employment have strengthened. The sectors most adversely affected by the pandemic remain weak but have shown improvement. Inflation has risen, largely reflecting transitory factors. Overall financial conditions remain accommodative, in part reflecting policy measures to support the economy and the flow of credit to U.S. households and businesses.

That's a pretty good assessment of the current situation. And, as a plus, it's bullish. Finally, the Fed's stance on inflation bears repeating (emphasis added):

With inflation running persistently below this longer-run goal, the Committee will aim to achieve inflation moderately above 2 percent for some time so that inflation averages 2 percent over time and longer‑term inflation expectations remain well anchored at 2 percent.

That means the Fed will let inflation run hotter than 2% to get to a 2% average.

Manufacturing is making a strong comeback and is running into standard growing pains (emphasis added):

After a sharp downturn when the pandemic hit last year, factories are humming again. But the recovery’s speed has left employers scrambling. Despite huge layoffs — manufacturing employment initially dropped by 1.4 million — some companies find themselves desperate for workers. In other cases, shortages of parts like semiconductors and supply chain disruptions have made orders hard to fill and created fresh uncertainty.

Supply chain disruptions have been occurring since right after the pandemic began. Social distancing requirements forced assembly-line and open-shop-floor operations to rethink operational layout, which typically slowed delivery times. Manufacturing employment has only regained about half its pandemic-caused losses:

Expect these problems to continue for at least the next 12 months. For more manufacturing data, please see these two articles on the XLB and XLI.

Consumer confidence increased sharply in the latest report (emphasis added):

The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index® rose sharply again in April, following a substantial gain in March. The Index now stands at 121.7 (1985=100), up from 109.0 in March. The Present Situation Index—based on consumers’ assessment of current business and labor market conditions—soared from 110.1 to 139.6. The Expectations Index—based on consumers’ short-term outlook for income, business, and labor market conditions—rose moderately, from 108.3 last month to 109.8 in April.

This bodes well for retail sales and personal consumption expenditure data.

Let's look at today's performance tables from stockcharts:

The markets were unimpressed. Micro-caps were the biggest gainer, but they were only up .53%. Small-caps barely gained while the larger-caps were off. The long end of the bond market was nearly unchanged. Energy was the big winner. It broke out on the bet that increased activity would lead to more energy consumption. There is also news of a tanker truck shortage, which will drive up prices. Tech was the big loser, as traders are obviously unimpressed with current earnings.

Here are today's trading charts from my Quotetracker: The stand-out is the IWM, which was in a modest uptrend for most of the day. The other indexes were muted until the Fed announcement. They spiked higher but then trended lower for the rest of the session.

Over the 30-day time period, markets are consolidating:

SPY 30-days

The SPY is consolidating between the 410/411 and 418/419 price zones.

QQQ 30-Days

The QQQ is consolidating between the 334 and 342 areas.

DIA 30-days

The DIA is forming a symmetrical triangle.

IWM 30-days

The IWM is near a 30-day high.

There is nothing inherently bullish or bearish about consolidations. It's nothing more than the markets taking a breather. But, considering the Fed said economic growth was picking up, you'd think the markets would advance just a bit more.