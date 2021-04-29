Photo by CinemaHopeDesign/iStock via Getty Images

The Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) has finally begun, and one of the first North American producers to report its results is Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY). While Q1 was a challenging quarter with continued headwinds from COVID-19 in many jurisdictions, Yamana had a solid quarter, reporting quarterly production of ~232,000 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs]. This translated to double-digit growth in free cash flow and revenue, setting the company up for continued improvement in its balance sheet. Given Yamana's strong medium-term growth outlook bolstered by Jacobina Phase III and Wasamac, I would view any pullbacks below US$4.45 as low-risk buying opportunities.

Yamana Gold released its Q1 results this week and reported quarterly production of ~232,000 GEOs and gold production of ~201,100 ounces. This translated to a 5% increase in both gold and GEO production year-over-year. This was driven by an incredible quarter from Canadian Malartic with ~89,600 ounces produced and another strong quarter from Jacobina, which offset lower gold (GLD) and silver (SLV) production at El Penon and a softer quarter at Cerro Moro. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

As shown in the chart above, Yamana Gold's quarterly production has not improved over the past two years, with output ranging from ~184,000 GEOs to ~272,000 GEOs, with production peaking in Q1 2019. However, it's important to note that this decline in production can be attributed to the sale of Chapada in early 2019, which helped strengthen the company's balance sheet when the net debt was close to ~$1.5 billion. This sale has obviously weighed on production growth in the period, even though the company's continuing operations continue to perform quite well.

If we look at production from a mine by mine standpoint, Yamana's 50% owned Canadian Malartic Mine had a massive quarter, with a 38% increase in gold production year-over-year. This was driven by significantly higher grades and a 270 basis point increase in recovery rates, as well as a 7% increase in throughput in the period. During Q1, Canadian Malartic processed ~2.63 million tonnes of ore, up from ~2.46 million tonnes in Q1 2020. This improved performance led to a material drop in all-in sustaining costs [AISC] in the period, with Malartic's AISC coming in at $871/oz, down from $948/oz in the same period last year.

At Yamana's Jacobina Mine in Brazil, we saw another solid quarter from the operation with ~43,100 ounces produced, marking the seventh consecutive quarter of more than ~40,000 ounces of gold production. The slight decrease in production year-over-year was driven by lower grades of 2.25 grams per tonne gold vs. 2.39 grams per tonne gold, offset by higher throughput of ~614,300 tonnes. However, despite the minor decrease in production, the operation remains quite robust, with AISC coming in at $770/oz, more than 25% below the industry average. It's worth noting that the month of March was a record for the mine, with ~16,300 ounces of gold produced, translating to a quarterly rate that's just shy of ~49,000 ounces, or what would be record levels.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Unfortunately, while Yamana's two largest operations had impressive quarters, El Penon and Cerro Moro had weaker quarters, which dragged on performance a little. During Q1, Cerro Moro produced just ~16,200 ounces of gold which was down 13% year-over-year, and El Penon saw a more than 25% decrease in gold production and a nearly 40% decrease in silver production. This was due to significantly lower grades, given that gold and silver feed grades came in at 3.08 and 86.22 grams per tonne, respectively. This is down substantially from Q1 2020 levels when the company reported head grades of 4.30 grams per tonne gold and 149.11 grams per tonne silver. The good news is that the company will be moving into higher-grade zones in H2 2021, leading to a much stronger second half.

Finally, at Minera Florida, production was down 8% year-over-year to ~20,800 ounces, with AISC increasing by nearly 10% to $1,203/oz. However, the good news is that throughput continues to increase, and Yamana is confident that it can see a sharp improvement in throughput from its plant de-bottlenecking study. The goal is to push monthly throughput up from ~75,000 tonnes to ~100,000 tonnes, which would translate to a significantly higher production rate that's closer to ~120,000 ounces. Assuming these plans are successful, the operation would see more than 40% production growth from current levels. Let's take a look at the company's margins:

As shown above, the company's average realized gold price dipped on a sequential basis to $1,793/oz but was up substantially year-over-year from $1,589/oz in Q1 2020. This more than offset the $13/oz increase in costs ($1,045/oz vs. $1,032/oz), allowing Yamana to report material margin expansion on a year-over-year basis ($748/oz vs. $554/oz). It's worth noting that silver prices were up even more on a year-over-year basis to $25.66/oz from $17.47/oz in Q1 2020 and should continue to drag down AISC through by-product credits.

Given Yamana's solid results from its main two operations combined with much higher silver (SLV) and gold (GLD) prices, Yamana was able to post 18% growth in revenue, and double-digit growth in free cash flow, with trailing-twelve-month increasing to roughly ~$380 million. The company finished the quarter with ~$678 million in cash and nearly ~$1 billion in debt, which led to continued improvement in the leverage ratio, with net debt now sitting at closer to ~$300 million, down from ~$1.5 billion in FY2018. Given the improved balance sheet, it's possible that we could see another small increase in the dividend in the next 12 months to closer to $0.13 annualized, assuming gold (GLD) heads back above $1,900/oz. This would translate to closer to a ~2.70% yield at a current share price of $4.75.

So, how does the valuation look?

As shown above, free cash was up more than 30% year-over-year to just shy of ~$100 million, which has pushed Yamana's trailing twelve-month free cash flow to ~$380 million. Based on Yamana's enterprise value of ~$4.9 billion, the company is trading at roughly ~13x free cash flow, or a free cash flow yield of ~7.8%. While there are much better valuations out there in the sector, it is important to note that these figures do not include upside from the Jacobina Phase II and Phase III expansions, the recent acquisition of Wasamac, or Yamana's 56.25% ownership in the massive MARA Project. So, when factoring these growth opportunities in, the valuation is more than reasonable at current levels.

Yamana Gold had a decent start to the year and is on track to meet its FY2021 guidance with just over 23% of annual GEO production in Q1, which is generally a weaker quarter for the company. Yamana's valuation doesn't look overly compelling at a trailing-twelve-month free cash flow yield just below ~8% vs. some peers at 10%+ yields, but it's important to note that current free cash flow severely understates the true potential here through organic growth. So, while I don't see a low-risk buying opportunity at current levels, the stock would get attractive closer to a 9% free cash flow yield. This would translate to a drop below $4.45, which I would view as a low-risk area to start a position in the stock.