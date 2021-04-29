ClearBridge Energy MLP Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q1 2021
Summary
- Midstream energy continued to rally in the first quarter as quicker vaccine distribution and improving economic data boosted hopes for a full reopening in 2021.
- The futures curve for oil is already sending oil producers a signal that drilling activity needs to increase, and already we have seen the number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. increase by 80%.
- With current free cash flow yields and high dividend and distribution coverage ratios, a revaluation of midstream energy to EV/EBITDA levels prior to the pandemic is not unrealistic.
