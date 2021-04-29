VIG: Simple, Cheap, Strong Dividend Growth Index ETF
Summary
- VIG is the largest dividend growth ETF in the market.
- The fund is cheap, simple, and effective, although not particularly strong in any one area.
- An overview of the fund follows.
The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) invests in all U.S. equities with at least ten consecutive years of dividend growth. Dividend growth stocks should be attractive for long-term dividend investors, and so should VIG. As with most Vanguard index funds, VIG is a cheap, simple, and effective fund, and a strong investment opportunity for dividend growth investors in particular. It is also a very vanilla fund, with no strong positives or negatives, so don't expect significant under or over-performance.
Fund Basics
- Sponsor: Vanguard
- Underlying Index: NASDAQ US Dividend Achievers Select Index
- Expense Ratio: 0.06%
- Dividend Yield: 1.52%
- Total Returns CAGR (Inception): 9.71%
Fund Overview
VIG is an index ETF administered by Vanguard, the second-largest investment manager in the world, and the pioneers of low-cost index funds. Long-time readers know I like Vanguard as a company and as an index fund provider due to their unique company structure. Vanguard operates as a mutual company; it is owned by its clients. No shareholders mean no profits, which means lower costs for the company's customers, and its investors. The structure also means there is no conflict of interest between the company's shareholders and its clients, as they are one and the same. The structure makes for a sleepy, low-cost company: perfect for index funds.
VIG itself tracks the NASDAQ US Dividend Achievers Select Index. The said index comprises U.S. Dividend Achievers: companies with at least ten consecutive years of dividend growth. There are several other eligibility criteria centered on liquidity, size, and trading, but these are quite lax. It is a capitalization-weighted index.
VIG's underlying index is quite broad, which results in an incredibly diversified fund. VIG invests in 247 companies from all relevant industries. The fund's industry allocations and top holdings are as follows:
(Source: ETF.com)
Diversification serves to reduce portfolio risk and volatility, and all but preclude the possibility of significant underperformance. As such, VIG could easily be a core portfolio holding.
As with many funds focusing on dividend-paying stocks, VIG is underweight tech. Compare the fund's holdings and industry allocations above to those of the S&P 500:
(Source: ETF.com)
As can be seen above, VIG is moderately underweight tech relative to the S&P 500, and slightly overweight several other industries. This could plausibly cause VIG to underperform if tech does likewise, although that hasn't been the case in the past.
As an example, tech has significantly outperformed during the past three years, with VIG only slightly underperforming the S&P 500. VIG has only started to underperform during 2021, while tech has outperformed for a couple of years now, so tech doesn't seem like the likely culprit.
The same holds true for longer time periods. VIG mostly performs in-line with the S&P 500, even as tech has outperformed for years.
VIG is also undervalued relative to the S&P 500, but only slightly so. The fund's holdings have lower expected earnings growth moving forward, so the difference in valuation is easily explained, and unlikely to result in significant gains moving forward.
VIG's valuation metrics:
(Source: Vanguard)
S&P 500 valuation metrics:
(Source: Vanguard)
In my opinion, VIG's underlying index methodology is adequate, and the resultant fund is strong, and quite diversified. The fund offers investors exposure to companies with strong dividend growth, with no significant downsides whatsoever.
Peer Comparison
I'll be comparing VIG to other large dividend growth ETFs, as well as to the S&P 500 - SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY).
VIG is cheapest amongst its peers, a significant benefit for the fund and its shareholders. Besides this, nothing else stands out about the fund or its peers.
VIG is reasonably well-diversified relative to its peers, although several have an even greater number of holdings. As mentioned previously, VIG is the cheapest fund in its peer group, although the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) has a comparable 0.08% expense ratio.
(Source: SeekingAlpha.com - Chart by author)
Lower expenses are directly beneficial for the fund and its shareholders, and are one of the only surefire ways to increase shareholder returns. Alpha might not last, and past performance is no guarantee of future results, but we can be 100% confident that lower expenses mean higher returns.
VIG's performance track-record seems about average. The fund has slightly underperformed the S&P 500 since inception, but not consistently so. The fund has performed on the high-end of its peers, but not significantly so.
(Source: SeekingAlpha.com - Chart by author)
In my opinion, as the differences in performance between these funds are so small, and generally quite inconsistent, I would mostly disregard them. I think these differences are mostly noise and random volatility, in my opinion at least.
Finally, the fund compares somewhat unfavorably to its peers on dividend metrics, although not relative to the S&P 500. This is obviously something of a negative for the fund and its shareholders, and a bit odd considering VIG's focus on companies with strong dividend growth track records.
(Source: SeekingAlpha.com - Chart by author)
As mentioned previously, I like VIG's diversified holdings and low expense ratio, although the fund isn't significantly better than its peers. Focusing on other funds, or holding a diversified basket of these, would be a reasonable choice.
From these metrics, I think DGRO is also a particularly strong choice, and comparable to VIG on most aspects.
Conclusion
VIG is a strong, cheap, and diversified dividend growth index ETF. The fund is a good investment opportunity, and might make more sense in a dividend growth investor's portfolio.
