ClearBridge Large Cap Value Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q1 2021
Summary
- A rebound in cyclical stocks that was jumpstarted with the announcement of successful COVID-19 vaccine trials and national election results in November 2020 continued in the first quarter of 2021.
- In a stimulus-driven cyclical rebound, our quality approach to value helped the portfolio to perform well while trailing the benchmark, which was led by lower-quality and commodity-exposed companies.
- While reducing in health care and consumer staples, we increased our exposure to high-quality names in economically sensitive areas of the market that should benefit from a reopening of the economy and a financially healthy consumer eager to spend.
