Photo by monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

First of all, I don't really like gold. I have family in the business, and I understand the market reasonably well. However, I don't like gold because there's always a component which is speculative, pyramidal. This is so because part of the demand for gold is always entirely speculative. It consists of buyers buying gold just because they think someone might pay more for it later.

However, lately, I've been warming up to the idea that maybe gold deserves a speculative long here. Namely, one could think of speculating on gold by buying calls on the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD). Why did I get these heretic thoughts?

Well, first of all, we've been seeing runaway inflation on all or nearly all commodities. For instance, this is how the Dow Jones Commodity Index has been behaving, after years of stagnation:

Source: SPGlobal.com

Now, here's the thing. Gold isn't just a piece of speculative paper (unlike most cryptocurrencies). Gold also is, for all purposes, a commodity. It's used for making jewelry, electronics, and many other purposes. Indeed, gold's demand as a commodity typically greatly outpaces its speculative demand:

Source: Gold.org

There were three recent quarters where speculative demand was the driving force. However, in the last six months speculative demand has collapsed as gold entered a downtrend.

Now, it turns out that since gold is a commodity, it might well get rekindled speculative demand since nearly all commodities are running. Plus, of course, the end-demand industries for gold also should participate in the extreme boom in demand affecting most commodities. This is for instance true of jewelry, with all the riches coming from simultaneous renewed economic activity, pent-up demand, helicopter money drops, stock market booms and cryptocurrency booms. It's also true for electronics.

The above is enough to warrant some kind of long speculation. However, there's yet another reason which makes a long speculation on gold seem particularly attractive right now. The reason is that calls on GLD are presently very cheap. The implied volatility, for instance, on June 18, 2021, $164 strike GLD calls is just 12.2%. And this is in a market that's otherwise rife with high volatilities on most speculative instruments.

This cheapness means that if one loses (on a small bet), one doesn't lose much (considering, of course, that calls will often end up worthless). And if one wins, one is levered because one is speculating through calls.

Moreover, cryptocurrencies are now seen as an alternative to gold. As we saw above, cryptocurrencies are very different because they don't have a commodity angle, but it's still a fact that cryptocurrencies' success might well have taken away speculative capital from gold.

Indeed, they might even have taken a lot of speculative capital away. Cryptocurrencies have a $2.1 trillion market capitalization in our interesting times. That's nearly as much as all the speculative gold on earth is worth.

It turns out, though, that cryptocurrencies have been weak as of late. Hence, a pause or retreat in cryptocurrencies could, conceivably, lead to some of the speculative capital which migrated there to come "back home" to a more interesting story right now (gold's). This, too, helps the speculative angle.

However, Not Everything Is Roses

As with any speculative idea, not everything is roses.

For instance, gold has been on a downtrend on a downtrend for nearly nine months now. Buying calls would require it to wake up from this slumber. Moreover, gold is close to a downtrend line defining that downtrend. So here it's actually a make-or-break moment (but of course, breaking that trendline would favor gold rallying hard in little time, which is good for calls).

Also, cryptocurrencies could continue to steal speculative capital from gold. And, moreover, gold is still somewhat elevated vs. where it traded 2.5 years ago, so this can still lead to more supply (from mining, recycling) coming to the market.

However, these are "bearable" risks. That is, no speculation is without risks, and these don't seem particularly large to impede a strong speculative movement.

A Big Problem

There is, however, a circumstantial but very large problem against speculating long on gold right now. This speculation was looking very good for me until I considered this problem.

The problem is what's happening in India with COVID-19:

Source: Google.com

Of course, right now buying gold shouldn't be a big priority in India. And this is a big problem, because India represents around 50% of the entire worldwide demand for gold jewelry. And jewelry, as we saw earlier, is the largest component of gold demand.

And this, gentlemen, is why I quit on trying this speculative idea at this moment. At the very least, timing might be off. And timing, when using options, is very important.