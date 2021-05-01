Photo by stockage/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Public Storage (PSA) is an operator of self-storage facilities in the US where it’s operating in 38 states with in excess of 2,500 self-storage facilities. Public Storage also has a 35% stake in Brussels-listed Shurgard Self Storage which is listed in Brussels, and a 42% equity interest in PS Business Parks (PSB). A multi-layered REIT indeed, and I wanted to check out the company’s preferred shares.

Public Storage has continued to issue new series of preferred shares in the past few years as the cost of capital decreased. An excellent move from the company as it’s clearly taking advantage of a window of opportunity by doing so. This article will predominantly focus on the newest issue, the Public Storage Preferred Share Series O (NYSE:PSA.PO).

Before diving into the preferred shares, let’s have a look at Public Storage first

Public Storage recently filed its quarterly report wherein it discusses its performance in the first quarter of this year. While PSA reported a net income of almost $386M, that’s not what really matters for a REIT. But the income statement tells us one important feature: During Q1, the total cost of the preferred dividends was approximately $46.1M, or less than 11% of the net income attributable to the Public Storage shareholders.

What really matters for a REIT is the FFO and AFFO as the reported net income includes the depreciation expenses related to the properties. Fortunately Public Storage provides a nice breakdown of how it calculates its FFO.

As you can see, the total FFO attributable to the common shares of Public Storage was almost $540M in the first quarter of this year. This already includes the total amount of preferred dividends paid to the owners of the preferred shares and this means the FFO excluding the preferred dividends was approximately $585M.

The terms of the O-series

In Q4 2020, Public Storage published the prospectus of a new series of cumulative preferred shares it wanted to launch. The REIT was taking advantage of the "hunger for yield" and decided to issue 6.8 million preferred shares with a face value of $25/share (which is the usual price preferred shares are issued at) with a preferred dividend of 3.9% (or $0.975 per share per year, payable in quarterly installments).

A brilliant move by the REIT as this allowed it to gain access to very cheap equity: Paying just 3.9% for a perpetual security is a bargain and this allowed the REIT to pursue its growth itinerary. The 3.9% remains fixed (this is not a fixed-to-floating preferred issue), and Public Storage cannot call the O-series before Nov. 17, 2025.

While the first few days after the initial trading day this issue was trading below par, Public Storage Preferred Share Series O is currently trading at $26/share. This reduces the yield to 3.75% while the yield to call is even lower at 2.95%. Considering this preferred issue already is trading above par, it’s not unlikely the securities will be called as Public Storage could obviously issue a fresh batch of preferred securities with an even lower preferred dividend. But we’ll cross that bridge when we get there in 2025 and odds are the higher interest rates on the market will make this issue look very well-timed.

Phenomenal coverage, but that reduces the risk premium

We have established earlier in this article that Public Storage reported an FFO pre-preferred dividends of approximately $585M, of which $46.1M had to be spent on the preferred dividends. This means the REIT only needed 7.9% of its pre-preferred dividend funds from operations to cover all the preferred dividend payments. This means the coverage ratio of the preferred dividends is in excess of 1200%.

And that also is one of the main reasons why Public Storage is able to issue perpetual preferred securities at such a low cost of capital: The preferred dividends have a four-digit percentage coverage ratio based on the FFO generated by Public Storage: Even if the FFO drops by 80%, the preferred dividends would still be covered.

A second advantage of the preferred shares are the senior status compared to the common units of the REIT. Looking at the liabilities side of the balance sheet, Public Storage only has about $3B in debt and just $2.85B in net debt (and just $2.1B if you deduct the investments in Shurgard and PS Business Parks from the net debt assuming those securities are liquid). While the total book value of the assets is approximately $10.56B, the fair value is likely higher than that considering the annual rental revenue of approximately $2.8B per year.

The total value of the preferred shares that are currently outstanding is approximately $3.8B which means that based on the (conservative) book value of Public Storage excluding "goodwill" and "other assets" and after deducting the net debt and other liabilities, the net residual value is approximately $8.13B which covers the total value of the outstanding preferred shares by a factor of in excess of 2. And that’s based on the book value of the assets which I think understates the fair value of the asset base.

Investment thesis

While low-yielding preferred shares obviously aren’t everyone’s cup of tea, I think the risk/reward ratio here is quite decent. Sure, the current yield of 3.75% and the yield to call at 2.95% don’t sound very appealing. But in return you just know your preferred dividend is covered by a ratio of almost 12 times, while the tangible book value of the assets (minus the liabilities) has a value of in excess of twice the total amount of preferred shares that are currently outstanding.

I currently don’t have a position in any of the preferred shares of Public Storage, but I will keep an eye on how the share prices evolve from here. While the preferred dividends are relatively low, they appear to be very safe.