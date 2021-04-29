Photo by gguy44/iStock via Getty Images

The Invesco Preferred Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) first launched at the end of January in 2008. It certainly was not the best launching pad for a fund as the market would go through the Great Recession over the next year. Nevertheless, it is the second-largest preferred share ETF with close to $7B in assets. In addition, it is second in both age and size to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). In fact, PFF only launched about eight months before PGX.

PGX holds over 300 preferred share issues, with 95% coming from companies domiciled in the United States. The current yield is about 4.94% and costs 52 basis points. The fund tracks the ICE BofAML Core Plus Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index but does not purchase every security; rather, they use a sampling methodology. The sampling is based on an adviser selecting the securities to hold. Selections are made based on quantitative analysis to make sure the portfolio represents the entire index in terms of risk factors, performance, duration, maturity, credit quality, yield, etc. The adviser can also overweight securities, so there is an element of active management here. We'll look at how the fund has compared to the index and if this active management has provided any alpha. The fund and the index are rebalanced and reconstituted every month.

Like most preferred share ETFs, it will hold lots of financial institution issues. Banks and other financial institutions issue preferred shares because they count as assets in their Tier 1 capital requirements. As a result, preferred shares can help avoid common share dilution, and investors are attracted to the higher yields.

From the top ten, only the AT&T (T) issue is not a large bank. The story remains the same as we look at the sector allocations. Financials comprise 2/3rds of the fund.

The majority of the holdings come with investment-grade credit ratings from either S&P or Moody's. Using the S&P ratings, about 45% comes from less than investment grade, though only 8% are unrated or B grade.

Finally, from the product sheet, the vast majority of holdings are from the United States.

Since the fund takes a slightly active approach to portfolio assembly, it's worthwhile seeing if that has led to any alpha over time. The underlying index has performed better from the fund prospectus than the actual ETF over the past decade. The spread isn't wide, but the index has returned 5.99% annually versus 5.78% for the ETF over the past five years. The selection process hasn't helped boost returns over the underlying index.

The dividends paid by the ETF are generally pretty steady each month, though you can see they have trended downwards over time. As interest rates have fallen and companies have taken advantage of cheaper debt, it shouldn't be a surprise that the income generated has come down. This is not unique to PGX but across the entire space. I created a table to show the amounts by year and the slow annual declines.

Year Totals Growth 2020 0.74606 -6.38% 2019 0.79691 -2.78% 2018 0.81972 -2.46% 2017 0.84043 -1.87% 2016 0.85644 -

In the broad, preferred share ETF space, some of PGX's closest competitors are:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF)

VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex-Financials ETF (PFXF)

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD)

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (PSK).

I've written analyzes on PFF, PFFD, and PFXF if you wish to read more about those.

PFF is the largest fund with over $19B in assets (PFX has about $7B). The other three funds combined have about $4B in assets.

There are other types of competitors available also in the ETF space. PFFA and PFFR take a sector-focused and active strategy. SPFF is designed to seek out the highest-yielding preferred instruments (those carry a different set of risks).

Additionally, many CEF options exist, such as PDT, HPS, JPS, FPF, PTA, FFC, but those will be out of scope here. Those funds commonly utilize leverage and can trade at discounts to boost distribution yields. Finally, the enterprising investor could hold a basket of individual preferred shares.

I included links to the index methodologies where I could find them.

Name Ticker Yield Holdings Expense Ratio Pays Tracks iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) 4.64% 519 0.46% Monthly ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX) 4.94% 314 0.52% Monthly ICE BofAML Core Plus Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) 5.12% 291 0.23% Monthly ICE BofAML Diversified Core U.S. Preferred Securities Index. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) 4.54% 139 0.41% Monthly Wells Fargo® Hybrid and Preferred Securities ex Financials Index SDPR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (PSK) 5.12% 160 0.45% Monthly Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index

Each ETF pays monthly, and all are well diversified. From this bunch, PFFD has the lowest expense ratio at just 23 basis points, and PGX has the highest versus all competitors at 52 basis points.

Taking a three-year view, yields for all the funds have moved downward. This is a combination of record-low interest rates, pandemic recovery, and the lack of many reliable income sources in this environment. Based on the current yield, PGX is in third at about 4.94%. PFXF's yield continues to drop as that fund has also seen strong price performance this year compared to competitors.

I've mentioned it in other pieces, but the spike witnessed last year highlights no hiding during market panics. Preferred shares will not offer safety. Prices for all these funds plummeted 25-30% during March 2020. Since it happened before, it could happen again, be aware of that.

I have two more charts for your consideration. The first one includes PFFD, as Global X launched the fund in late 2017. The purple values are PGX, and we see it was in the middle of the back of returns. It fared better than PFF and PSK, but there was separation to PFFD and ultimately to PFXF.

I've been a big fan of PFFD for its great performance and low-cost basis. However, expenses aren't everything, and the VanEck fund was the top performer since PFFD's inception. The data would suggest there seems to be alpha by excluding financials.

I removed PFFD to have a longer-term comparison. In this remaining group, PFXF is the youngest fund dating back to the beginning of 2013. Once again, PFXF was the top performer, though PGX was in a healthy second place. There was definitely separation from PGX to PFF and finally, the laggard of PSK.

Finally, since PGX is one of the "OG" funds in this space, I removed PFXF to let the comparison run back to 2009. With just PFF, PGX, and PSK in the fold, here we finally see PGX shine. Again, there is a clear separation in returns, with PGX holding the top spot. Even if it seems small, a 0.5% annualized return delta adds up over time.

Were you around in 2008 or 2020? Preferred shares will share price movements more similar to common stocks than to bonds. Once again, I will highlight that these funds can experience painful drawdowns. Even if the asset class is "safer" than common equities, they'll follow similar drawdowns. Investors won't be immune from volatility, but perhaps with a clear head, they could profit greatly by diving in when it does happen.

Preferred shares offer a great income opportunity for investors, regardless of the time horizon. If you can ride out market volatility, you can earn more than with bonds (high-yield bonds are a different animal).

The Invesco Preferred Portfolio ETF offers diverse exposure to the preferred share market, much like its competitors. However, while it has offered better returns than its oldest competitors in the past, newer funds in this space have performed better over the past eight years. As a result, I would recommend investors looking first at the VanEck fund PFXF or the Global X fund PFFD.

This exclusion appears to offer a chance at alpha in the space. Both on the 3-year and 9-year time horizons, PFXF was the top performer. The fund costs 41 basis points and currently yields about 4.77%. It's a great product for investing in the preferred share class though prices generally look richly valued.